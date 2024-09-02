Westeros has pretty distinct visuals compared to other fantasy sagas, and Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon have both done a great job of establishing their own language onscreen. Still, as cool as seeing all the castles is, they are a far cry from their book counterparts, which are simply so massive and unique in architecture, that faithfully recreating them on television is simply impossible. There are many reasons why it can't be, the most obvious one being budgetary restrictions, and it wouldn't be easy to set many of the key events that are supposed to happen in the series — in the end, any visual representation has to serve the story. Let's see how different some of those castles look when compared to the books.

Winterfell Is Actually a Sprawling Complex of Castles

Image via HBO

Perhaps the most iconic Game of Thrones castle, Winterfell is the seat of House Stark. Its design on television does incorporate some aspects from how it's described in the books, like towers built in different styles, including round and angular ones. George R.R. Martin's description, however, is much more elaborate. Winterfell is actually a sprawling complex of castles that covers massive distances. As usual, accurate dimensions are never really provided, but we do know that the godswood alone has three acres in area, roughly equivalent to three American football fields.

Winterfell's layout itself is also different from the series. The castle is surrounded by two great stone walls, with a moat between them and, outside, a village called Winter Town. The towers in different architectural styles are a testament to how Starks kept adding to the castle complex over the centuries, and there are many towers and halls that are just too old, but kept standing as a reminder of the longevity of House Stark, like the First Keep and the Broken Tower. Beneath Winterfell, the crypts are just as big in area as the whole complex, and the godswood is actually contained within the complex, not adjacent to it.

Dragonstone Is Even Larger Than It Appears on 'House of the Dragon'

Image via HBO Max

One of the things that define House Targaryen is their connection to dragons, and this is displayed all over Dragonstone. In House of the Dragon, the castle is rather simple, with angular structures, a bigger tower in the middle, and the Dragonmont beneath it. In the books, however, it's just as larger than life as one would expect from the Targaryens. The whole volcanic island is big enough to have small towns and even farmland, and the castle itself has a huge mountain looming over it from behind.

Its architecture is distinctly Valyrian, built with techniques and craftsmanship that have been lost following the Doom of Valyria. Everything about Dragonstone's design is supposed to make people think about dragons, with countless sculptures and gargoyles made of smooth stone. In the books, Stannis Baratheon (Stephen Dillane) even wonders whether those are the "dragons of stone" the Prince That Was Promised is supposed to wake. A unique building in Dragonstone is the Stone Drum, a circular tower where the lord's chambers are; whenever it's hit by the wind, the tower makes a sound similar to drums, hence the name. Other notable structures include the Sea Dragon Tower and the Great Keep.

King's Landing Has Changed Many Times

Image via HBO

The capital of the Seven Kingdoms has had many different shapes and sizes in the series, making it difficult to even try and imagine a map of it. The city is located at the mouth of the Blackwater Rush, and its most important landmarks are located atop three hills (inspired by Rome and its seven hills): the Red Keep on Aegon's High Hill, the Dragonpit on Rhaenys' Hill, and the Great Sept of Baelor on Visenya's Hill.

The Red Keep itself is another castle complex, with several gates separating it from the city. The Great Hall is where the Iron Throne is located, but the royal quarters are located in Maegor's Holdfast, a square-shaped castle-within-a-castle that has a moat of its own and is considered the safest part of the Red Keep. Other buildings include the Tower of the Hand, White Sword Tower, the Royal Sept, the gardens, the dungeons, and the Black Cells. All of those are connected also by a network of secret passages, which both series have included.

The Eyrie Has Been Depicted Differently Every Time

Image via HBO

Every time the seat of House Arryn in the Vale becomes part of the series' narratives, it's depicted differently. The most faithful so far has been in Game of Thrones Season 1, when Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) is kept in the Sky Cells and faces the Moon Door, and in Season 4, when Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) and Sandor Clegane (Rory McCann) arrive at the Bloody Gate. This is the only way in and out of the Eyrie, and, once past it, there is a harsh uphill climb, since it's located atop the tallest mountain in the Vale.

The climb is so long, there are three smaller castles that serve as checkpoints along the way. The Eyrie itself is quite small, but elegant. There are seven towers, united by a central courtyard. The castle is filled with light during the day, thanks to the large windows and open spaces, but this light is cold and clear, reflecting the starkness of the mountain surroundings. At night, the winds howl through the high towers, creating an eerie, haunting atmosphere.

Casterly Rock Is Much More Impressive in the Books

Image via HBO

The seat of House Lannister was quite disappointing when it was shown in Game of Thrones Season 7 — a small castle built on a cliffside. In the books, however, it's an engineering marvel. The castle was actually carved on a colossal stone hill overlooking the Sunset Sea, more than two thousand feet (roughly 609 meters) above the surrounding landscape, which includes the town of Lannisport. The Lion's Mouth, a lion-shaped tunnel built on natural rock, is the only way to Casterly Rock from the other side. Inside, the castle is a series of tunnels and halls that have also been carved out of the rock itself. There are also dungeons and mines, with gold veins that are rumored to still be untouched. Also, Casterly Rock has a unique sewer system developed by Tyrion Lannister himself.

Driftmark and High Tide Are Symbols of House Velaryon's Wealth

Image via HBO

The seat of House Velaryon in House of the Dragon is located on the isle of Driftmark, which gives the castle its name, and is a neighbor to Dragonstone in Blackwater Bay. There is Castle Driftmark, a damp and dark keep that is often flooded, so Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) moved Driftwood Throne to a new castle, High Tide. It's built from pale rock, the same one the Eyrie is made of, contrasting with the seawater that surrounds it. The isle of Driftmark also has the town of Hull and the fishing village of Spicetown.

