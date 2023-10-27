The Big Picture Everyone in Game of Thrones is flawed, even the most heroic characters.

Catelyn Stark's treatment of Jon Snow in Game of Thrones was cruel, but she had sympathetic reasons for her coldness, which makes her a compelling character.

The HBO series mishandled Catelyn, reducing her to a series of tired tropes instead of the complex character George R.R. Martin created.

In Game of Thrones, no one is perfect. Even the most heroic-leaning characters display glaring flaws, make poor decisions, and let their biases poison their perspectives. That's the point: A Song of Ice and Fire author George R. R. Martin deconstructs longstanding fantasy archetypes by populating his world with flawed people. Catelyn Stark (Michelle Fairley) is no different. Despite demonstrating more heroism and nobility than most, Catelyn was painfully human. Her treatment of Jon Snow (Kit Harington) was suspect at best and cruel at worst, a dynamic amplified by Jon's status as a fan favorite. Should Catelyn have shown Jon more kindness? Definitely. Are the reasons she didn't complicated ones that make valid sense? Absolutely. Did Catelyn's inability to love Jon like a mother doom her entire family like Game of Thrones claimed? Absolutely not.

What Is Catelyn Stark’s History in 'Game of Thrones'?

Image via HBO

Everything about Catelyn Stark's life informs her treatment of Jon Snow. Born into the Tullys, one of Game of Thrones' Great Houses, Catelyn enjoyed a life of privilege. Arguably, she wanted for nothing. Her lord father Hoster Tully (Christopher Newman) loved her best of his three children, and she enjoyed a close bond with her younger sister Lysa (Kate Dickie). When Catelyn came of age, Hoster engaged her to Brandon Stark, the heir to Winterfell, another Great House of considerable power and influence. But King Aerys II Targaryen murdered Brandon and his father Rickard when both men tried to rescue Lyanna Stark from Rhaegar Targaryen, Aerys's son and the heir to the Iron Throne. Their deaths marked the start of Robert Baratheon's (Mark Addy) rebellion that ended in Rhaegar's death, Jamie Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) assassinating King Aerys, and Robert supplanting the Targaryen dynasty as king.

Catelyn's role in this fiasco was as limited as any other woman's. Despite her noble birth, all she could do was watch as she lost her fiancé to a war. And because Westeros is a feudal society where sociopolitical advancement through marriage was the norm, Hoster quickly arranged a new match with Eddard Stark (Sean Bean), Winterfell's new heir. Unlike the friendly relationship Catelyn shared with Brandon, Catelyn didn't meet Ned until her wedding day. She endured their wedding night then spent a year pregnant and alone as Ned fought alongside Robert. After Robb's (Richard Madden) birth, she did her "duty" and moved from the rich fields and lakes of Riverrun to the freezing, barren, and isolated Winterfell. The Northerners weren't cruel to Catelyn in Ned's absence, but she longed for her true home.

When Ned finally returned, he brought back a bastard son named Jon Snow. Bastards are as normal as flies in Westeros, but raising Jon at Winterfell was a rare sign of official recognition and a deep insult to Catelyn socially and personally. Jon living under Catelyn's roof permanently associated her with Ned's supposed infidelity, which invited embarrassment onto Catelyn and threatened her social standing; as we know, sociopolitical standing and bargaining power are necessary to survive. For this slight to come from a husband Catelyn barely knew while she was still a young, insecure bride? The shame was acute. Even after she and Ned reconciled, the shadow of his decision never fully lifted. Jon's presence also posed a slim risk — but still a risk — to her children. If Jon or any of his potential descendants decided to challenge Catelyn's boys for Winterfell, bloodshed might follow. It was a humiliating situation from every angle.

Catelyn Stark’s Treatment of Jon Snow in 'Game of Thrones' Is a Complex Situation

Image via HBO

We can dispense judgment about Catelyn Stark from our moral high grounds all day. Certainly, even if Jon Snow were truly Ned's bastard, the boy did nothing wrong. When he's living at Winterfell, Jon adores his siblings, admires his father, and keeps to himself. Despite posing no active threat and offering no attitude worse than sullen, Jon is a constant reminder of Ned's infidelity and a living threat to the Stark family from the inside. The proper, selfless thing for Catelyn to do would be to embrace Jon in private if not public. Instead, Catelyn treats a young boy coldly, sometimes cruelly. It's not jealousy so much as hurt, confusion, and feral protectiveness; the Tully words are "family, duty, honor," and the fierce Catelyn values her family above all. The intense criticisms leveled toward Catelyn's behavior rarely take her complex, overlapping situations into account — or allow her the grace afforded to male characters who commit far worse atrocities.

To be fair, neither did Game of Thrones. Showrunners David Benioff and D. B. Weiss stripped away Catelyn's strategic mind, cast her as a villain responsible for her family's suffering, and abandoned the Lady Stoneheart arc that follows her death in the novels. It was a slippery slope as soon as Game of Thrones shifted her role from Robb's advisor in the books into an overly emotional, fretting mother. In A Song of Ice and Fire, Catelyn is vital to Robb's military successes. She's a skilled negotiator with a wisely dispensed cunning. She longs for even a moment to feel "weak," but she becomes the calm eye of the storm for Robb because he needs her guidance. In Game of Thrones, other characters exhibit those complex characteristics in Catelyn's place. George R. R. Martin's Catelyn frees Jaime Lannister as a desperate last-ditch effort to save her daughters because she believes Bran and Rickon are dead. She even forgives Robb for breaking his marriage pact with the Freys. And the Catelyn of the novels certainly doesn't believe she caused her family's suffering "all because I could not love a motherless child."

Following the Red Wedding, a R'hllor priest resurrects Catelyn as a vigilante figure nicknamed Lady Stoneheart. Instead of still being herself, death corrupts Catelyn's love and loyalty into mindless vengeance. She roams Westeros slaughtering everyone remotely connected to the Red Wedding. The Lady Stoneheart reveal is a jaw-dropping moment, but Martin does nothing just for shock value. In 2020, Entertainment Weekly quoted Martin as explaining, "One of the things I wanted to show with her is that the death she suffered changes you." He was partially inspired by J.R.R. Tolkien's easy resurrection of Gandalf in The Lord of the Rings: "The Red Wedding for me in Lord of the Rings is the mines of Moria," he told Time, "and when Gandalf falls — it’s a devastating moment!" Catelyn's actress Michelle Fairley was also interested in exploring the storyline, citing the Lady Stoneheart conceit as an "incredible" acting opportunity. "How do you portray evil, vengeance, lust for revenge?" she said. "What does that do physically to a human being, what do they end up looking like? How do they attain it? The embodiment of that is something that would be incredibly exciting. Even evil people are justified."

Catelyn Stark Is a Complex Character That ‘Game of Thrones’ Wasted

Image via HBO

David Benioff and D. B. Weiss cutting Lady Stoneheart from Game of Thrones was a change Martin disputed and an early example of the showrunners misunderstanding Martin's heavily pre-planned story construction. Their reasons feel overly simplified; according to Benioff in the book Fire Cannot Kill a Dragon: Game of Thrones and the Official Untold Story of the Epic Series, "Catelyn's last moment was so fantastic, and Michelle is such a great actress, to bring her back as a zombie who doesn't speak felt like diminishing returns." In comparison, Martin also told Entertainment Weekly that "Lady Stoneheart has a role in the books. Whether it's sufficient or interesting enough, I think it is or I wouldn't have put her in."

The true diminishing returns was Game of Thrones reducing Catelyn Stark to a set of tropes. It's indicative of the series' longstanding inability to care about women as anything greater than props, victims, or empty girlbosses. Catelyn Stark is a richly complex character constructed with as much careful depth as any other in George R. R. Martin's world, and one whose future is still unwritten. Martin told Time in 2017 that he was "very proud of the creation of Arya and Catelyn and Sansa and Brienne and Daenerys and Cersei and all of them. It’s one of the things that gives me the most satisfaction, that they’ve been so well-received as characters, especially by women readers who are often not served." Martin has the right to feel proud; the women of Westeros broke new ground for their time and remain compelling creations. Catelyn mistreating Jon Snow, while morally frustrating, is key to that truth: even the most well-intentioned, loving people have flaws born of their upbringing, experiences, and predisposed judgments. Catelyn Stark is no saint. She shouldn't be. If she were, she wouldn't be as interesting, let alone as sympathetic.

All eight seasons of Game of Thrones are available to watch on Max in the U.S.

Watch Now