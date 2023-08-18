The Big Picture Game of Thrones was known for its mature content, including violence, nudity, and sex, which set it apart from other fantasy series.

Censorship in certain countries, like China, resulted in shortened versions of the show, leaving out crucial scenes that impacted the plot and made the story confusing.

The explicit content in Game of Thrones , such as violent deaths and explicit relationships, was integral to the series and removing it would result in a disjointed and watered-down version of the show.

Game of Thrones took a mature approach to the fantasy genre, quickly earning a reputation for its violence and adult content. Fortunately for the show, HBO had no issues with censorship in America, allowing the graphic content to continue. However, not every country got an unfiltered version of the show. Each country has different decency laws, and Game of Thrones was made to fit the US's expectations. However, with different standards, HBO's partner in China, Tencent, often aired shortened versions of the show. Certainly, some fans were annoyed at not seeing every moment of their favorite show, but the issue goes deeper than that. Game of Thrones may have included gratuitous violence, nudity, and sex, but some mature scenes were crucial to the show, leaving fans who saw edited versions a step behind.

While some scenes are admittedly unnecessary, some of them have a monumental impact on the plot. Even ones that could easily have been written out explain background information that the audience needs. The mature content is so ingrained into the show that cutting these scenes leaves behind a bland and confusing mess. Beyond the story, Game of Thrones used such scenes to set itself apart from other series and made a unique name for itself. They proved time and time again that any character could die a sudden, graphic death, leaving no one safe, which is a large part of the show's identity. Game of Thrones leaned into mature content to the point that removing it makes the show incomprehensible, an unfortunate reality for fans in countries with strict decency laws.

In Some Countries, 'Game of Thrones' Faced Censorship

Game of Thrones wasn't permitted to reach its full graphic potential in every country. China is one of the main offenders. Fans estimate that the show's pilot had twenty minutes edited out. It's not surprising that some scenes wouldn't pass. The local laws require the removal of sex scenes, graphic violence, and supernatural horror. Not only does that take away a lot of the run time, but it skips many crucial moments. These elements make up a significant portion of Game of Thrones, so without them, it's hard to understand the plot. Despite this, the show has international fans around the world, who had to deal with censorship until the series ended.

In China, the Season 8 premiere, "Winterfell," was six minutes short. Though this doesn't seem like much, it cut an imperative scene, confusing those watching from China. The cut scenes consisted of nudity with Bronn (Jerome Flynn) and three sex workers before he was summoned to a mission, the gore when Theon (Alfie Allen) rescues his sister from their uncle, and the sigil the Night King left with the dismembered bodies of the Northerns. This ending communicated an important message to the Night King's enemies but was cut for its gruesome violence and portrayal of the undead.

Most of these cuts were standard, and six minutes doesn't seem like it should make or break the episode, but the Night King's message is crucial to the story. This moment was certainly creepy, but that is the entire point. The dismembering of those who opposed him announces the Night King's arrival and sets him up to attack Winterfell. Additionally, in Game of Thrones, the standards are so high that a simple killing doesn't pose much of a threat. So, cutting this scene, as explicit as the content may be, impacts more than the single episode. This is just a single example, and Game of Thrones dealt with the same censorship in China and other countries throughout its run. Yet this moment in the already highly criticized final season alienated Chinese fans and took away from the show.

'Game of Thrones' Needs These Censored Scenes To Make Sense

Like the Night King's message, there are many important moments that could justifiably be censored. The story relies on violence, death, and even sex. While the reputation speaks for itself, these things are not included just for shock value. In fact, much of the story hangs on battles, assassinations, and other violent events. Game of Thrones is not made to be censored. Though there are some who, understandably, don't want to watch these moments, it's best for them to avoid the show altogether. When heavily censored, the series becomes a disjointed mess.

Game of Thrones is no stranger to violence, which is a part of some of the show's most memorable moments. Things like Ned Stark's (Sean Bean) beheading, Oberyn Martell's (Pedro Pascal) death in trial-by-combat, and the brutal Red Wedding are all bloody and graphic yet instrumental parts of the series. And it's not only the violence that is significant. Nudity and sex occur as a part of some unskippable plots as well. Examples of this include Cersei Lannister's (Lena Headey) walk of atonement, Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) hatching her dragons and later uniting the Dothraki, and even the explicit truth of Jamie (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) and Cersei's relationship, without which the war becomes more convoluted. The mature content is so ingrained into the show that the series would not make sense without it. Attempting to clean it up is pointless. It's better to ban it completely than turn it into a shell of the story.

The Mature Content Set 'Game of Thrones' Apart

The explicit nature of the show is part of Game of Thrones' identity. Though violent and mature fantasy shows have become more common since this series' success, they weren't always that way, and including these elements made Game of Thrones unlike what came before. The dark elements that frequently pop up set Game of Thrones apart from many fantasy stories known for their good versus evil plots. With no clear hero to win the day, Game of Thrones presented a viable threat to all its characters, no matter how important they seem, and violently killing off Ned, who had all the trappings of a lead, so early proved that. The series continued to kill off seemingly significant characters often and graphically.

And the series portrayed even the supposed good guys as problematic, which involved them committing violent actions and sometimes sexual deviance. Though certainly not alone, Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) is a prime example of this effect. Removing the offending moments makes Game of Thrones into something it's not. Though the fans who were impacted by the censorship could do little about it, the fact is that the series was not made to be censored, and doing so makes it bland and confusing, which fans in China learned the hard way.

