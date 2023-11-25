The Big Picture The characters in Game of Thrones are driven by ambition and the quest for power, resulting in a story filled with twists and memorable quotes, but they are not always accurate.

Littlefinger's famous claim that "Chaos is a ladder" shows his ruthless nature and manipulative actions, which ultimately lead to his downfall.

However, despite some characters using chaos to their advantage, Bran Stark's ascension to the throne disproves Littlefinger's theory, as he remains unaffected by the chaotic power struggles, but still becomes the King of Westeros.

Game of Thrones is full of ambitious characters willing to wreak havoc if they believe they can come out on top. Much of the story centers around a conflict for the Iron Throne, as does its prequel, House of the Dragon. The characters don't shy away from their all-consuming ambition, which fills the story with twists. These characters and their quest for power are the heart of the series. After all, their antics provide the show's name. In their journey, they share many memorable quotes about power. These include the terrifying truth, "Power resides where men believe it resides," and a declaration of war with the words, "When you play the game of thrones, you win, or you die." But one of the most famous is Petyr Baelish's (Aidan Gillen) claim that "Chaos is a ladder."

The story includes plenty of chaos, from the War of the Five Kings to the return of dragons to Westeros. However, those who try to turn the chaos into an advantage fail miserably. Baelish follows this concept by creating chaos, which he uses in his attempts to accumulate power. Initially, he meets some success, but his crimes catch up to him. This is hardly the only example of a character attempting to manipulate the situation in their favor. Other culprits include Renly Baratheon (Gethin Anthony), Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey), Varys (Conleth Hill), and Olenna Tyrell (Diana Rigg), but none holds on to power for long. Yet Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright), the character most removed from the chaos surrounding the Iron Throne, becomes King, disproving Littlefinger's bold proclamation.

Game Of Thrones Nine noble families fight for control over the lands of Westeros, while an ancient enemy returns after being dormant for a millennia. Release Date April 17, 2011 Cast Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Liam Cunningham, Maisie Williams, Gwendoline Christie, Rory McCann, Isaac Hempstead-Wright, Conleth Hill, John Bradley Seasons 8 Studio HBO

When in 'Game of Thrones' Does Littlefinger Say, "Chaos Is a Ladder?"

The quote comes from a scene in Season 3, Episode 6, "The Climb," when Baelish is talking to Varys. Though the audience is already familiar with his ambition, the extent of Littlefinger's maniacal schemes is not yet revealed. As King's Landing's two most secretive individuals discuss the plots that they thwarted for each other, Varys claims that chaos is a pit that will destroy the realm. But Littlefinger insists that chaos is a viable method to pull oneself out of obscurity and gain power. In the full quote, Baelish says, "Chaos isn't a pit. Chaos is a ladder. Many who try to climb it fail and never get to try again. The fall breaks them. And some are given a chance to climb, but they refuse. They cling to the realm, or the gods, or love. Illusions. Only the ladder is real. The climb is all there is."

This speech serves as an early hint to Littlefinger's ruthlessness, as his words play over the damage his plans caused. Sansa (Sophie Turner) cries as she watches a ship, which she hoped to escape on, sail away to Highgarden after Littlefinger's maneuvering prevented her from marrying Loras Tyrell (Finn Jones). Next, the screen moves to Joffrey (Jack Gleeson) torturing and killing Ros (Esmé Bianco), whom Littlefinger gifted him after discovering her spying for Varys. After causing chaos to these people, Petyr Baelish pats himself on the back, not caring how others are affected, all because he gained the castle Harrenhal and a chance to marry Lysa Arryn (Kate Dickie), furthering his own agenda. Littlefinger's actions throughout the series embody this quote, but despite the little success he achieves, he ultimately falls to be consumed by the very chaos he created.

Many Characters in 'Game of Thrones' Disprove Littlefinger's Theory

Close

Obviously, Littlefinger uses this method of gaining power, starting before the series began with the murder of Jon Arryn, which began the series' conflict. He continues manipulating those around him, gaining the Lannisters' favor, pretending to help Ned (Sean Bean) and Catelyn (Michelle Fairley) while pointing them in the wrong direction, and even using young Sansa. But he is caught in the end when he tries his tricks one too many times. After the Stark children are reunited, Littlefinger attempts to pit them against each other, but Bran sees through him, and they work together instead. Sansa allows Littlefinger to believe she is putting her sister, Arya (Maisie Williams), on trial, as he suggested. But when he arrives, the gathering becomes Littlefinger's execution, as all his crimes are revealed. And so, Littlefinger's downfall is the same chaos he created to further his goals.

But the unfortunate Petyr Baelish isn't the only character to use the state of Westeros in their plans. After his brother's death, Renly Baratheon makes a play for the throne, using the rumors of Joffrey's bastardy and ignoring Stannis' (Stephen Dillane) stronger claim. This is not all by his design, but it proves his ambition to become king, and he dies for it. Cersei uses the death of her father and son to assume the role of Queen Regent and effectively rule Westeros. But as she makes her grasp for power, she endures indignity at the hands of the Faith Millient, loses all her beloved children, and ultimately dies because she won't admit defeat. Claiming to protect the realm, Varys uses the war to secretly aid Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), but he dies in the fire from her dragon before his plans are complete. Likewise, Olleana Tyrell plays the underhanded game of thrones so her granddaughter, Margaery (Natalie Dormer), can become queen. She kills Joffrey to get Margery a kinder husband in Tommen (Dean-Charles Chapman), reaching her goal, though others are implicated in the murder. But her action leads to her entire family dying, and the Tyrell line ends.

Even the 'Game of Thrones' Characters Who Gain Power Don't Prove Littlefinger Right

The one character that does succeed in his grasp for power is Tyrion (Peter Dinklage). During his brief tenure as Hand of the King to Joffrey, Tyrion likes the job, but the rift with his family and the fact he killed his father send Tyrion on the run. He aligns himself with Daenerys until the end of the series when he throws his support behind Bran and becomes Hand of the King again. Tyrion plays the game and uses Daenerys and her dragons to get back to Westeros and gain power before picking a new leader. Tyrion technically doesn't come out on top, but with the second most powerful position in Westeros, he comes pretty close. However, Tyrion's success doesn't prove Littlefinger's chaos theory, as he has many other advantages and motivations. A lot of Tyrion's choices are fueled by his hatred of his family, not just a desperation for power. Additionally, Tyrion has the high birth that Littlefinger lacks, making it easier for him to receive a high position. And really, making an ally of the only person to command dragons is just logical. During his time as Hand, Tyrion proves he is not above manipulation, like when he uses false information to root out Cersei's informant, yet that proves nothing about his success. Though Littlefinger himself would approve of Tyrion's methods, Tyrion is not an architect of chaos on the same level as Littlefinger, and his talent lies more in strategic problem-solving, which makes their approaches significantly different.

But the real winner in the series is Bran Stark, who goes from a bedridden second son, unable to make a name for himself in the traditional ways, to the King of Westeros. Bran wins the Iron Throne after a rigid refusal to play the infamous game. Not traveling to King's Landing until the end of the series, Bran stays largely in the North, as he learns about his abilities as a greenseer and warg and becomes the three-eyed raven. Throughout the entire series, Bran wastes no time plotting to take the Iron Throne, making his ascension to king surprising. But his distance from the tumultuous fight for power destroys Littlefinger's bold proclamation from Season 3. Beyond just not participating in the hectic conflict for the Iron Throne, Bran is the calmest character in the show. In Season 8, it's almost eerie how little he reacts. This is because of his powers as the new three-eyed raven. Able to see the past, present, and future, Bran is untouched by chaos, completely disproving Littlefinger's claim that chaos is a ladder.

Game of Thrones is available for streaming exclusively on Max in the U.S.

Watch on Max