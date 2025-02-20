One of the reasons why the adaptation of George R. R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire books, Game of Thrones, became a global phenomenon was its characters. From highborn lords to commoners scraping by, the characters were multi-layered and flawed, resulting in gripping drama as they struggled between their ambitions, familial love, and the greater good. Some characters even went through character arcs that changed the audience's perception, and many have gone down as some of the most beloved television characters in history.

However, not every character can be a winner. Some characters, intentionally or otherwise, left audiences annoyed thanks to their attitude, actions in the show, and performances. Others weren't given the same level of care as the principal players, especially in the later seasons, resulting in characters who felt superfluous. This list will rank the most annoying characters in Game of Thrones based on how infamous they are among the fandom and how much their obnoxious ways actually affected the show's narrative.

10 Lyanna Mormont

Played by Bella Ramsey

Image via HBO

When Ser Jorah Mormont (Iain Glen) went into exile, the lordship of Bear Island passed to his aunt and then her daughter, Lyanna (Bella Ramsey), when she died at the Red Wedding. The spirited young girl refused to acknowledge any ruler in the North unless they were from House Stark, though she was convinced to join the rebellion led by Jon Snow (Kit Harington) against Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon). After the Battle of the Bastards, she was the first to suggest that Jon be crowned King in the North.

Lyanna started as a fine enough character: a child who projected strength and took her duties and her oaths seriously. However, as time went on, the writers played up these characteristics due to fan reception, making her feel unreasonably qualified for her age and rather condescending as she talks down to and belittles people with more wisdom and experience than her. It all comes to a head in the Battle of Winterfell, where a literal child is somehow allowed to go into battle against the undead rather than be sequestered with the other non-combatants.

9 Brandon Stark

Played by Isaac Hempstead Wright