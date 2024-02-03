"And who has a better story than Bran the Broken?". These words, spoken by Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage), caused a chorus of outrage among fans of Game of Thrones, who had watched the show that once dominated the 2010s crash and burn in its eighth and final season. After suffering through the anticlimactic fall of the White Walkers and the character assassination of Daenerys Targaryen (Emelia Clarke), there was no patience left among audiences when Brandon Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) was chosen as the new King of Westeros.

Not only was Bran absent from the show's fifth season, but since taking over the mantle of the Three-Eyed Raven, Bran's personality devolved into that of a cryptic robot who knew everything but said little to nothing of value. The idea that he has the best story is laughable, especially compared with many other characters who survived until the end.

10 Yara Greyjoy

Played by Gemma Whelan

The only daughter of Balon Greyjoy (Patrick Malahide), Yara (Gemma Whelan) has lived her whole life among the Ironborn and their harsh culture of raiding and pillaging. As such, she has had to work twice as hard to prove herself a woman worthy of respect by sailing and killing alongside her crew. That earned her Balon's favor, especially when he saw his surviving son, Theon (Alfie Allen), as a failure due to his time at Winterfell.

For a full disclosure, Yara probably wouldn't be a great queen of Westeros, especially since she is married to the old ways of the Ironborn. However, she'd still be better than Bran because there's actual passion behind her decisions. She cared enough about her people's independence to side with Daenerys, and rescued Theon when he was captured by Ramsay (Iwan Rheon).

9 Gendry

Played by Joe Dempsie

The bastard son of King Robert Baratheon (Mark Addy), Gendry (Joe Dempsie) worked as a smith's apprentice until Robert's death. He was spirited out of the city and sent to join the Night's Watch, where he met and befriended Arya Stark (Maisie Williams). The two are separated after Gendry is taken by Melisandre of Asshai (Carice van Houten); however, Gendry eventually reunites with her for the battle against the White Walkers and is made the new Lord of Storm's End.

Gendry has no experience or training in ruling, but his life among the commoners means that he knows King's Landing better than most other characters. He was also willing to join the Brotherhood Without Banners, an organization that was dedicated to protecting the common folk of Westeros, who was slaughtered by the war. It's easy to see him ruling in a way that tries to do what is best for the people.

8 Yohn Royce

Portrayed by Rupert Vansittart

One of the most powerful lords in the Veil, Yohn Royce (Rupert Vansittart), was originally introduced as part of a coalition to remove Petyr Baelish (Aidan Gillen) from power following the death of Lysa Arryn (Kate Dickie). They were eventually convinced to his side, and Royce was given charge of Robin Arryn's (Lino Facioli) training. Following Baelish's downfall, Royce becomes one of Sansa Stark's (SophieTurner) most loyal followers.

Yohn Royce isn't given a lot to do outside of following Sansa around, but what little is shown about his character points to him being better than Bran. He's one of the oldest surviving lords, giving him plenty of experience managing his lands. He's also proven to be willing to take action when required, such as against Baelish.

7 Samwell Tarly

Played by John Bradley

The eldest son of Randyll Tarly (James Faulkner), Samwell (John Bradley), was not the warrior or hunter that his father hoped for in an heir, so he was sent to the Wall so his brother, Dickon (Freddie Stroma and Tom Hopper), could inherit. He was initially singled out for his cowardly nature, but after meeting Jon Snow (Kit Harington), the two became a close duo of friends. Over time, Sam found his courage and managed to kill a White Walker, earning him the title of Slayer.

Samwell's soft heart could be a liability for a king, but he makes up for it with his love of history and his surprisingly progressive views. At the council, he put forward an idea for Westeros to be democratically ruled. The idea was shot down by the other great lords, but it shows that Sam is willing to consider what the masses might have to say when it comes to choosing their leaders.

6 Brienne of Tarth

Played by Gwendoline Christie

The only child of Lord Selwyn Tarth, Brienne (Gwendoline Christie) is trained in swordsmanship to defend herself. She longed to become a knight and eventually pledged herself to Renly Baratheon (Gethin Anthony) because he treated her kinder than most other men. After Renly's death, Brienne pledged herself to Catelyn Stark (Michelle Fairley) and swears to defend her daughters.

Since we're basing monarchs on who has the best story, Brienne is a pretty decent contender. Her noble heart and dedication to justice means that she wouldn't fall victim to corruption, and could potentially be another ruler who cares about the suffering of the innocent. Her noble birth and training under her father also allow her to be diplomatic when needed.

5 Edmure Tully

Played by Tobias Menzies

The younger brother of Catelyn and Lysa, Edmure Tully (Tobias Menzies), finds his land being invaded by the forces of Tywin Lannister (Charles Dance) at the onset of the War of the Five Kings. He joined forces with his nephew, Robb (Richard Madden), and won a great victory against the Lannisters, though it went against Robb's plan. He was captured during the Red Wedding and held hostage by Walder Frey (David Bradley), before being used by Jamie Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) to end the siege at Riverrun.

Edmure is often portrayed as a buffoonish character who constantly makes mistakes, but there are a lot of noble qualities to him that show he has a good capacity for leadership. He lives up to his house motto of "Family, Duty, Honor," by defending his land and placing the needs of his family and the people he governs over his pride. Plus, he was courageous enough to nominate himself, something that no other lord did before Tyrion suggested Bran.

4 Sansa Stark

Played by SophieTurner

The eldest daughter of Catelyn and Eddard Stark (Sean Bean), Sansa identified heavily with her mother's southern culture, becoming a devoted follower of the faith of the seven and looking at the world through a fairytale lens. This unfortunately allows her to be manipulated by Queen Cersie Lannister (Lena Headey), who keeps her as a political hostage and at the mercy of King Joffrey Baratheon (Jack Gleeson). To survive, Sansa is forced to learn how to play the Game of Thrones, which turns her into a more cold and mature person.

Sansa certainly learned a lot from her time spent with her enemies. By the end of the show, she has become quite skilled at reading others and concealing her emotions, allowing her to outplay those who still view her as a silly little girl. Unfortunately, she's a little too focused on the North to rule all of Westeros, and her actions in the Battle of the Bastards show that she doesn't even trust her allies with vital information.

3 Tyrion Lannister

Played by Peter Dinklage

The third child of Tywin Lannister, Tyrion grew up the black sheep of the Lannister family, brought on both due to his dwarfism and because his mother died in childbirth. This, coupled with Tywin's terrible treatment of him, led Tyrion to adopt a hedonistic lifestyle, drowning his sorrows in prostitutes and wine. However, Tyrion also inherited his father's intellect, allowing him to take advantage of almost any situation and play the Game of Thrones with the best of them.

Tyrion's intelligence sadly dipped hard in the show's final seasons, but there were still a few admirable qualities about him. He seemed to genuinely want to create a better world for the people of Westeros, and had the intelligence and financial know-how to see it done. Plus, if the criteria for a king is based on who has the best story, Tyrion's is one of the best: despite all the roadblocks in his way, he clawed his way to the top several times and managed to stay alive when he had no right to.

2 Jon Snow

Played by Kit Harington

Originally introduced as Eddard Stark's bastard son, Jon Snow decides to join the Night's Watch, a group that stands guard on the massive ice wall that divides the Seven Kingdoms from the Wildlings beyond. As Jon and his sworn brothers defend against their invasions, he also learns about the mythical White Walkers who can raise the dead, causing him to ally with the Wildlings. It is eventually revealed that he is the secret son of Rhaegar Targaryen (Wilf Scolding) and Lyanna Stark (Aisling Franciosi), making him the rightful king of Westeros.

Parentage aside, Jon has proven to be a very charismatic leader who inspires loyalty in his followers, even if he's not as well explored as in the books. He's willing to set aside less important squabbles and personal pride to focus on the bigger picture, and frequently puts himself in dangerous situations which show him suffering the same hardships as his men. Sometimes his good-nature leads to him making foolish decisions, but he's ultimately a leader who puts the big picture first.

1 Davos Seaworth

Played by Liam Cunningham

Once a smuggler from King's Landing, Davos Seaworth (Liam Cunningham) became a knight when he brought food to Stannis Baratheon (Stephen Dillane), who was holding Storm's End during Robert's Rebellion. Though Stannis took the tips of all of Davos' left fingers as punishment for his smuggling, Davos became his most loyal supporter. When Stannis pressed his claim for the Iron Throne, Davos was by his side, providing the King with sound advice that reminded him of what he was fighting for, even if Stannis didn't want to hear it.

Davos combines the best qualities of all the other contenders into the perfect blend. His low birth means that he cares a lot about the common folk, while his time among lords has taught him how to play the diplomat, which has convinced several uneasy supporters to side with Stannis and Jon. Though his humility makes him feel unworthy of the promotions that he receives, that further speaks to his character: he cares little for his own reward and would rather just see the realm safe and stable.

