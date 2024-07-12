The final season of Game of Thrones has gone down in infamy as one of the worst endings to a beloved series in recent history. Once, the show was heralded for its complex political intrigue and how the characters suffered realistic consequences for their actions. However, by the end, the writing had degraded to the point where things just happened without rhyme or reason, leading to massive plot contrivances and retcons between episodes.

The ones who suffered most were the characters, who used to be praised by fans for their fantastic writing, relatable flaws, and diverse personalities. Indeed, Game of Thrones butchered many fan-favorite characters in the final season, leaving them little more than husks of who they used to be. Luckily, a small handful of characters managed to make it to the end without having their core personalities and principles damaged beyond repair. These key figures escaped Game of Thrones' bad writing, and many even came out on top.

10 Samwell Tarly

Played by John Bradley

The eldest son of Lord Randyll Tarly (James Faulkner), Samwell (John Bradley) was seen as a disappointment by his father due to his obesity and love of books over hunting. When Sam came of age, Randyll forced him to join the Night's Watch so his younger brother could inherit. Thanks started rough for Sam, but he befriended fellow recruit Jon Snow (Kit Harington), who encouraged him to improve his intellectual skills and find his courage.

Sam's biggest contribution in Season 8 is telling Jon that he is the secret child of Lyanna Stark (Aisling Franciosi) and Prince Rhaegar Targaryen (Wilf Scolding), making him heir to the Iron Throne. Beyond that, he doesn't have much to do until the finale, when he becomes Grand Maester to the newly-appointed King Brandon Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright). He might have been pushed to the background in the second half of the season, but Sam's core personality remained, and he shared a few good scenes with Jon that reaffirmed their friendship.

9 Beric Dondarrion

Played by David Michael Scott and Richard Dormer

When Ser Gregor Clegane (Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson) began terrorizing the Riverlands, Eddard Stark (Sean Bean) commanded Lord Beric Dondarrion (David Michael Scott and Richard Dormer) to bring him to justice. He was killed by Clegane in an ambush but brought back to life by the Priest of Rh'loor, Thoros of Myr (Paul Kaye). Now, Beric leads the Brotherhood Without Banners, an outlaw band meant to protect the innocent, before traveling north to stand against the Night King (Vladimir Furdik).

Although never a major character, Beric's presence was always interesting and his contributions significant. The revived warrior always looked at life with a healthy mix of practical understanding and optimism, knowing that even if death comes for everyone, it's the right of the living to fight for as long as possible. Berric ultimately dies for good in the Battle of Winterfell, saving Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) and thus allowing her to defeat the Night King.

8 Sandor Clegane

Played by Rory McCann

When they were kids, Sandor Clegane (Rory McCann) played with a toy belonging to his older brother, Gregor, who responded by burning half of his face. After watching Gregor become a knight, Sandor becomes disillusioned with the idea of knighthood or justice in the world and trains to become a killer in service to the Lannisters. During the Battle of the Blackwater, Sandor defected and struck out on his own, making an unusual friendship with Arya Stark as he tried to find a new purpose in life.

Sandor's character arc in the later seasons is all over the place, but Season 8 offers a good conclusion that highlights The Hound's best qualities. He has a showdown with Gregor, now an undead created by the fallen Maester, Qyburn (Anton Lesser), which ends with them falling into a fiery pit. While the battle between the brothers caps off their rivalry and provides some fanservice, Sandor's real standout moment is telling Arya not to throw her life away for revenge like he did.

7 Tormund Giantsbane

Played by Kristofer Hivju

One of the most famed Wildlings in the show, Tormund Giantsbane (Kristofer Hivju), agrees to join the army of the King Beyond the Wall, Mace Rayder (Ciarán Hinds), to attack the Night's Watch. Though the attack fails due in large part to Jon Snow, who had infiltrated the Wildlings, Tormund and Jon strike up a strong friendship based on mutual respect. He vouches for Jon to the rest of the Wildlings and convinces them to help stand against the army of the dead.

Tormund remains a gregarious character who loves to tell tall tales, split open skulls, and laugh whenever possible. The most memorable of his interactions has to be following the defeat of the White Walkers, where he gets drunk, props up Jon's leadership skills, and gets over being rejected by Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie) through the company of two women. Following Jon's killing of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), Tormund lets him travel beyond the Wall with the Wildlings, hinting that the two will likely get up to more adventures in the real North.

6 Podrick Payne

Played by Daniel Portman

A distant relation of the King's Justice, Ser Ilyn Payne (Wilko Johnson), Podrick (Daniel Portman), was assigned as the squire to Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage). After Tyrion is arrested and blamed for the death of King Joffrey Baratheon (Jack Gleeson), Podrick is transferred to Brienne to get him out of King's Landing. Brienne helps train Podrick in combat, allowing him to help rescue Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) and stand his ground against the army of the dead.

Even with the looming fear of death fast approaching, Podrick remains a cheerful and optimistic character. His most memorable action in Season 8 was in Episode 2, "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms," where he sings the song "Jenny of Oldstone." He manages to survive the battle and is chosen as one of King Bran's Kingsguards, bringing his story to a logical and crowd-pleasing conclusion.

5 Eddison Tollett

Played by Ben Crompton

A member of the steward branch of the Night's Watch, Eddison Tollett (Ben Crompton) was taken away from the chilly comforts of Castle Black when Lord Commander Jeor Mormont (James Cosmo) called for a Great Ranging beyond the Wall. He makes friends with fellow Stewards Jon Snow, Samwell Tarly, and the ranger Grenn (Mark Stanley). Despite his dour attitude and cynical comments, Edd remains a stalwart member of the watch and eventually rises to the rank of Lord Commander.

Edd is a loyal friend and natural leader in Season 8 despite his limited screen time. He is willing to explore the ruins of Last Hearth to look for signs of House Umber before standing alongside his friends against the White Walkers and their army of the dead. Sadly, he dies in the Battle of Winterfell after saving Sam, and the Night King raises his corpse. However, Edd died a hero's death and received a proper burial after the battle.

4 Jorah Mormont

Played by Iain Glen

The son of Jeor Mormont, Jorah, was forced to go into exile when he tried to sell some poachers into slavery to pay off his debts. Now living in Essos, he joins the services of Viserys Targaryen (Harry Lloyd) and forms a close bond with his sister, Daenerys. When she begins to take steps towards reclaiming the Iron Throne of Westeros, Jorah remains by her side, offering counsel and developing romantic feelings for her.

All Jorah Mormont wants is to fight for Daenerys, and Season 8 gives him the chance to prove his loyalty to her. Wielding Sam's Valyrian Steel sword, Heartsbane, he fights on the front lines against the army of the dead before dying protecting Daenerys when she was separated from her dragon. Though he might have had moments when his loyalty wavered, Jorah proved himself a devoted knight willing to stand by his Queen no matter the opponent.

3 Brienne of Tarth

Played by Gwendoline Christie

The only child of Lord Selwyn Tarth, Brienne was mocked for being tall and unladylike, so she learned how to wield a sword. She eventually became one of the best fighters in Westeros and one of the Kingsguard for Renly Baratheon (Gethin Anthony) during the War of the Five Kings but couldn't save him from death. Brienne then swore herself to Catelyn Stark (Michelle Fairley) and pledged to track down and protect her missing daughters.

Brienne has some wonderful moments in Season 8 despite remaining in Winterfell rather than heading south to face Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey). Her standout moment came in Episode 2, where she was knighted by Ser Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), a long overdue culmination of her years of loyalty. While seeing her become Lord Commander of Bran's Kingsguard also feels fitting, one has to wonder who, if anyone, will inherit Tarth.

2 Sansa Stark

Played by Sophie Turner

The eldest daughter of Eddard and Catelyn Stark, Sansa grew up on a diet of fairy tales and wanted nothing more than to be the wife of a handsome prince. At first, it looks like she gets her wish when she's betrothed to Joffrey Baratheon (Jack Gleeson), but reality hits her hard when Joffrey executes her father in front of her eyes, turning her into a political prisoner. In time, Sansa learns from the likes of Cersei Lannister and Petyr Baelish (Aidan Gillen) how to play politics, ultimately becoming the Lady of Winterfell and Queen of the North.

One could argue that Sansa is the biggest winner in Game of Thrones, as she goes from a naive girl to the leader of an independent kingdom. Before that, her position in Season 8 was to be a foil to Daenerys, as her time with other power-hungry people allowed her to recognize when someone is not to be fully trusted. She also attempts to convince Jon to remain true to his family and even has a decent moment of reconciliation with Tyrion, her first husband.

1 Theon Greyjoy

Played by Alfie Allen

The only living son of Balon Greyjoy (Patrick Malahide), Theon (Alfie Allen), was made a ward of Eddard Stark to prevent his father from starting any more rebellions. Though the Starks treat him well, Theon feels torn between them and his birth family, which leads to him rejoining his father during the War of the Five Kings and taking Winterfell. His pride prevents him from abandoning the castle, and he is captured and tortured by Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon), which sets him on the path to redemption.

Season 8 of Game of Thrones sees Theon's arc come to a beautifully tragic end. After freeing his sister, Yara (Gemma Whelan), from their uncle Euron (Pilou Asbæk), Theon returns to Winterfell to lead Bran's honor guard and dies defending the future king of Westeros from the Night King himself. Really, it's the best way Theon's story could have ended: his downfall began when he took Winterfell from Bran for selfish reasons, and now he gives his life for Bran and the rest of the world.

