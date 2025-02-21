George R. R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire books and their 2011 HBO adaptation, Game of Thrones, are well known for how they subvert numerous fantasy tropes. One of the most famous examples is that nobody is safe from the specter of death. Numerous main characters have been killed off due to the consequences of their actions, while others have been repeatedly brought low, maimed, and humiliated, which helped to give the world of Westeros a grounded and realistic feel.

Unfortunately, the longer the show went on, the more this realism began to fade. More and more characters found themselves layered with plot armor so thick that they seemed to survive everything. This list will discuss those Game of Thrones characters who shouldn't have survived for as long as they did. Whether they had one major brush with death or, more egregiously, survived several near-death experiences, these characters lowered the show's stakes considerably.

10 Tormund Giantsbane

Played by Kristofer Hivju

Image via HBO

Among the Wildlings who live beyond the Wall, none are as feared and respected as Tormund Giantsbane (Kristofer Hivju). Along with his skills as a raider and his berserker fury in battle, Tormund is a gregarious fellow who has no trouble making friends with former enemies if they earn his respect. While his skills in battle allowed him to go toe to toe with trained knights like Ser Alliser Thorne (Owen Teale), there were times when even his great strength should have given out.

The first example comes during the infamous episode "Beyond the Wall," where Tormund joined Jon S