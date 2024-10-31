The Game of Thrones universe has no shortage of gripping, memorable characters. George R. R. Martin created a deeply elaborate world with a large and ever-evolving cast of personalities that each brought their own complexities and growth. The series was also remarkable for the fact that the main character kept changing. Anyone who believed Ned Stark (Sean Bean) would endure as the main protagonist received a rude awakening at the end of season 1, and he wasn't the last central character to meet what seemed like an untimely end.

It speaks to Martin's prowess that, no matter how many times the focus changed, each character who inherited the spotlight felt worthy of main character status. The world of Game of Thrones was in fact so vast and intricate that characters who could easily carry their own series played only minor roles in the fantasy epic. With HBO developing approximately 400 Game of Thrones spin-offs, here are 10 characters who deserve a shot to flex their main character energy.

10 Ygritte

Potrayed by Rose Leslie

Image via HBO

Best remembered for telling Jon Snow (Kit Harrington) that he knows nothing, Ygritte (Rose Leslie) was the best liaison between the audience and the Wildlings that Game of Thrones offered. During her entire run on the series, beginning with Jon hesitating to kill her and ending with her death after she hesitated to kill Jon, Ygritte's ferocity, righteousness, and unconventional love story with Jon Snow made her a fan favorite.

Not much is known about Ygritte, or the Wildlings in general, before the events of the series. What was life north of the wall like for the Free Folk when not dealing with interference from the noble houses? With parallels to other beloved characters like Katniss Everdeen, Ygritte's journey from survivalist child to fearless warrior, while mining more details about life in a Wildling camp, would make for its own thrilling series.

9 Myrcella Baratheon

Portrayed by Aimee Richardson and Nell Tiger Free

Image via HBO

Cersei (Lena Heady) and Jaime's (Nikolaj Coster-Waldeu) second-oldest incest baby went on a dramatic side-quest that largely went unseen in the original series. After Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) arranged a betrothal for Myrcella (Aimee Richardson and Nell Tiger Free) to Trystane Martell (Toby Sebastian), believing that she'd be safer outside of Kings Landing, Myrcella was sent south to Dorne. In an unexpected twist to a world typically devoid of romance, Myrcella and Trystane formed a genuine Romeo and Juliette-esque love connection, which, much like the Shakespearean tragedy, ended in death at the hands of poison delivered by a kiss.

But before Myrcella became collateral damage in one of her family's many blood feuds, she starred in her very own season of Bridgerton. Glimpses of Myrcella in Dorne showed her budding romance with Trystane in the sunny locale, and the two young lovers seemed like the eye of the increasingly brewing storm throughout Westeros. Even though, as par for Game of Thrones' course, love ultimately didn't conquer all, their romance, which grew increasingly dangerous as the relationship between the Lannisters and Martels deteriorated following Oberyn's death, would make for its own juicy, tragic series.

8 Renly Baratheon and Loras Tyrell

Portrayed by Gethin Anthony and Finn Jones

Image via HBO

Some might consider Renly Baratheon (Gethin Anthony) and Loras Tyrell (Finn Jones) to be the hottest couple in Westeros, made all the more alluring by the political necessity for secrecy and the fact that they aren't related to each other. Their families joined forces with both allyship and betrothal, though it's Loras' sister Margaery (Natalie Dormer) who was affianced to Renly. A strategist first and foremost, Margaery was unbothered by the affair.

Not much is known about how Renly and Loras' relationship developed, and wouldn't it be great to see it unfold? With Westeros generally being opposed to homosexuality, especially involving two prominent figures from noble houses, their romance, much like the specter that eventually kills Renly, had to be born in the shadows. Secrecy, scandal, and palace intrigue: Renly and Loras' love story had all the makings of one of ABC's sexy, dramatic soaps.

7 Melisandre

Portrayed by Carice Van Houten

Image via HBO

Melisandre (Carice Van Houten) was one of the greatest enigmas in Game of Thrones. Her day job was being an advisor to Stannis Baratheon (Stephen Dillane) during his bid for the Iron Throne, but her extracurricular activities as a red priestess exceeded the typical responsibilities of a political consultant. Birthing a shadow demon, reviving a dead Jon Snow, and concealing her elderly age with a ruby necklace were among her incredible and sometimes unsettling tricks.

Melisandre was introduced as a fully formed witch, but the backstory of how she gained her powers would make for intriguing viewing. The series didn't reveal much about the Lord of Light religion and the process for becoming a red priestess is largely unknown. Getting a peak inside the devout religious sect and whatever training Melisandre had to endure (and who knows how long ago that was) could make for an unconventional coming-of-age story in the vein of Harry Potter, Batman, and The Princess Diaries.

6 Xaro Xhoan Daxos

Potrayed by Nonso Anozie

Image via HBO

How could anyone forget the richest man in Qarth who was responsible for Daenerys,' (Emilia Clarke) "Where are my dragons?!" rampage? A member of the Thirteen, the ruling council of Qarth, Xaro (Nonso Anozie) proposed marriage to the Khaleesi, believing he could amass even more wealth after he helped her conquer Westeros. But when she declined and Xaro rebelled by stealing her dragons, Daenerys got even by locking him in his mysterious treasure vault, which turned out to be empty.

Though Xaro claimed to be living like Scrooge McDuck, his rags-to-riches story was all an illusion. But this only made Essos' greatest conman more intriguing. How did he fool an entire city into believing he was the richest among them? Only a spin-off in the vein of Catch Me If You Can could provide the whole story.

5 The Sand Snakes

Portratyed by Keisha Castle-Hughes, Jessica Henwick, and Rosabell Laurenti Sellers

Image via HBO

Though there are a grand total of eight Sand Snakes, the girl band name given to Oberyn Martell's (Pedro Pascal) bastard daughters, Game of Thrones gives the most screen time to the eldest three: Obara (Keisha Castle Hughes), Nymeria (Jessica Henwick), and Tyene (Rosabell Laurenti Sellers). Appearing after their father has been killed by The Mountain, the Sand Snakes' presence on the show is centered on their thirst for vengeance.

But their happier times in Dorne before Oberyn's death would surely have made for a Bravo-worthy reality show. Many viewers commented on the sisters' physical resemblance to the Kardashians, and with the inter-familial competitiveness and momager to match, the sisters' hijinks in the relatively safe (by Westeros standards) region of Dorne would have been one of the riper sources of comedy in the Game of Thrones universe.

4 Hot Pie

Portrayed by Ben Hawky

Image via HBO

No one with a name like Hot Pie (Ben Hawkey) should be relegated to background fodder. Born a poor orphan and baker's apprentice, Hot Pie brought refreshing Lost Boy energy to the Game of Thrones universe. He was initially confined to the fate of a Night's Watch recruit, until he joined the band of misfits who helped smuggle Arya (Maisie Williams) and Gendry (Joe Dempsie) out of Kings Landing. After narrowly escaping imprisonment at the hands of the Lannisters, Hot Pie opted for a quieter life as a baker for the Inn at the Crossroads.

And what better location for a Westeros Cheers than an inn at a literal crossroads? Hot Pie sought a peaceful life, and the light revelry of a local watering hole would allow for a nice break from Game of Thrones' usual war, betrayal, and death. With a mix of drunk regulars, a rotating cast of transients, and second-hand Seven Kingdoms drama, Hot Pie has all the necessary ingredients for a tasty spin-off.

3 Night King

Potrayed by Richard Blake and Vladimir Furdik

Image via HBO

Before he was a terrifying ice demon military general, the Night King (Richard Blake and Vladimir Furdik) was just a regular dude. As seen in one of Bran Stark's (Isaac Hempstead Wright) visions, the artist soon-to-be-known as Night King was a member of the First Men who waged war against the Children of the Forest. After being captured by his adversaries, the Children of the Forest used dragonglass to turn the man into the Night King as a means of protection against further attack.

The image of the shirtless man, gagged and bound to a tree, is an ideal opportunity for a record scratch and a voiceover announcing, "Yep, that's me. You're probably wondering how I ended up in this situation." Sure, he went on to be responsible for countless deaths and the most dire existential crisis in Westeros, but maybe he's just misunderstood! A spin-off depicting his life before being captured and the immediate aftermath of his supernatural transformation would allow the Night King to assume his rightful place among the pantheon of TV antiheroes.

2 Lyanna Mormont

Portrayted by Bella Ramsey

Image via HBO

If viewers thought they had seen all the most formidable rulers of Westeros by season 6, they were corrected once the show introduced Lady Lyanna Mormont (Bella Ramsey) of Bear Island. The preteen head of House Mormont made a strong impression with her limited screen time, showing unflinching, fearless loyalty to the Starks. She ultimately sacrifices herself in the battle against the White Walkers, but not before slaying a giant.

Although "The Little Bear" met an untimely death, her life was prime spin-off material. In a world where women, particularly young girls, were often at the mercy of more powerful men, Lyanna lost her mother, became head of her house, and commanded an army before she reached high school age. Watching the quintessential girl boss run Bear Island would make for entertaining viewing and an empowering series for all aspiring teen politicians and military officers.

1 Olenna Tyrell

Portrayed by Diana Rigg

Image via HBO

From the moment Olenna Tyrell (Diana Rigg) began strategizing her granddaughter Margaery's political rise, to her final words, telling Jaime to inform Cersei that she was the one responsible for the death of her son, the Lady of Thorns' strategic mind and sharp sass established her as a fan favorite. She was one of the lucky few in Westeros to make it to old age and die a painless death, but she had an entire fascinating life before the events of Game of Thrones.

A political mastermind since her youth, Olenna was originally engaged to a Targaryan before meeting him and deciding he wasn't hot enough for her. Turning her sights to the heir of House Tyrell, Olenna so thoroughly seduced him that he couldn't even walk down the stairs for his planned proposal to Olenna's sister. Between her political prowess and apparently being a one-woman "Cosmopolitan Magazine," Olenna's earlier years are prime prequel material.

Keep Reading: The 15 Best Quotes from 'Game of Thrones,' Ranked