Game of Thrones was known for many things during its eight seasons it aired between 2011 and 2019 on HBO. Two of those that remained consistent throughout were that it was a show with a staggering number of characters and also that it was a show that seemed to love killing as many as possible.

This need to keep the stakes high and the number of characters manageable meant that there was so much death (often violent) in the show, to the point where it was almost surprising that anyone survived the series. Of those who fell before the show's conclusion, here are 10 we wish hadn't fallen so suddenly (and how many episodes they lasted). Most - if not all - had their deaths serve an important narrative or thematic purpose, meaning that we can't say they shouldn't have died. It's more that these characters were so compelling; it would have been nice to see them a little more before they departed.

The following list contains spoilers for Game of Thrones.

Oberyn Martell (7 episodes)

Perhaps the poster child for Game of Thrones characters gone heartbreakingly too soon (at least of the ones who don't have "Stark" for a surname) would have to be Oberyn Martell. He was introduced and died within season 4, but left a huge impression owing to his wit, fluid sexuality, combat prowess, and being played by the always charming Pedro Pascal.

Oberyn was so cunning and likable that most viewers probably expected he wouldn't be around forever, especially because by season 4, so many great characters had already been killed off. But his death in his seventh episode was so sudden and brutal that it was jarring, especially because his confidence and insistence on achieving justice for his sister's horrifying murder contributed to his demise.

Syrio Forel (3 episodes)

Syrio Forel was Arya Stark's mentor and instructor in season 1, teaching her the basics of sword-fighting during the brief time she was at King's Landing. He's presumed to die after the Starks in King's Landing are betrayed and largely slaughtered by the Lannisters, after Robert Baratheon - the king at the beginning of the show - dies.

Syrio's abrupt death stings because he was an incredibly likable character. Though he only had a handful of scenes with Arya, all were very memorable. He did always feel like a minor character, but even then, three episodes is a regrettably small number to appear in. Still, at least his legacy lived on, as Arya continued the training she began with Syrio elsewhere, eventually becoming a skilled warrior/assassin who could take out several of the series' antagonists.

Benjen Stark (8 episodes)

The brother of Eddard and a key member of the Night's Watch, Benjen was perhaps the least seen and developed Stark seen in the whole show. With a few appearances in Season 1 and then a couple more in Season 6 before his death late in Season 7, he was an interesting character who never really got a chance to shine, being off-screen and north of the Wall for much of the show.

It's also a shame he died when he did because his use in his last couple of seasons was pretty underwhelming. He really just appeared as a last-minute rescue on two separate occasions - once for Bran and once for Jon Snow - being in the story only to get younger members of the Stark clan out of trouble when the writers didn't know what else to do. Considering that he was the brother of Eddard and shared some of his qualities, he deserved better.

Mance Raydar (5 episodes)

The leader of the Wildlings/Free Folk north of the Wall, Mance Raydar is an important and often-mentioned character within Game of Thrones, though he only ends up appearing in a handful of episodes between Season 3 and Season 5. He's executed after the battle at the Wall, given the Wildling's defeat there at the end of Season 4.

That the leader of a vitally important faction barely appears is odd, especially because a handful of other Wildling characters get decent screen-time. There was also a renowned actor playing the character - Ciarán Hinds - so why the character wasn't utilized or explored more before his execution is anyone's guess.

Eddard (9 episodes), Catelyn (25 episodes), and Robb Stark (22 episodes)

The three deaths that hit the hardest in perhaps the whole show remain Eddard, Catelyn, and Robb Stark. While they were important for the show's narrative and establishing the life and death stakes in the world of Westeros, they're all difficult to process on a gut level.

Viewers will likely be torn between knowing that logically, their dying made the show better, but emotionally feeling they were immensely traumatic. As such, there's a feeling that even if they "had" to die, you may wish it had been a bit later, especially because Sean Bean made for such a great protagonist. Then, when it comes to the infamous Red Wedding, the fact that both Catelyn and Robb had to fall victim to yet another dramatic betrayal made the impact of it all almost too much to take. The Starks clawed their way back as a family by the end of the show, but the way they were continually cut down in the show's first three seasons was rough.

The Night King (10 episodes)

The Night King is an interesting example of a character who died too soon, as there were only three more episodes left in the show's run after he and the White Walker army were defeated in season 8. Still, if the White Walkers hadn't been dispatched quite so early, there may have been a chance for a more complex, three-way battle for Westeros nearer to King's Landing, or at the very least, seeing them make a deeper invasion south of the wall could have been cool. And it could have made the show's controversial ending a little better.

As it stands, though the Night King technically made it to the final episodes of the show, he still felt underused. For such a mysterious, cold, calculating antagonist who was built up over multiple seasons, he ultimately didn't end up doing much. His death felt more than a little anticlimactic, as did the fact that his demise also made his entire army of wights drop dead instantly.

Stannis Baratheon (24 episodes)

The brother of Robert - who felt like he should claim the throne after the king's sudden death - Stannis was ruthless yet still likable and helped kick off the War of the Five Kings. His death was one thing that marked the end of this particular conflict, representing the show at its best (mostly throughout Seasons 1 to 4, and 5, to some extent).

Stannis bit the bullet (off-screen, no less) by the end of Season 5, marking the end of this particular storyline within Game of Thrones at large, after which the show shifted, emphasizing spectacular - yet somewhat mindless - action over political intrigue and military strategizing. Stannis did some terrible things that meant he would meet some sort of undesirable end, but his death came around the time the show pivoted and became a little less interesting; perhaps not coincidentally so.

Margaery Tyrell (26 episodes)

Margaery Tyrell's death was another that made sense narratively, but happened arguably too suddenly and anticlimactically. She was blown up by wildfire along with countless others after Cersei Lannister plotted to wipe out all her enemies in one fell swoop in Season 6's finale.

It was a memorable moment, but Margaery likely deserved better - or at least more focus - if she had to die. To have a significant character like her disappear from the show in a borderline off-screen manner was a shame (as was losing Natalie Dormer from the show's cast, in all honesty).

