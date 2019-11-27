Collider Giveaway: ‘Game of Thrones: The Complete Series’ Blu-ray Box Set

0

Game of Thrones famously came to an end earlier this year, and while the series will live on in digital form on HBO Now/Go/Max, there’s really no better way to take in one of the most gorgeous and cinematic TV shows of the decade than on Blu-ray. Luckily, HBO is releasing a stacked complete series Blu-ray set, and lucky for you, Collider has been given one copy to give away to one very lucky reader.

In addition to all eight seasons, the complete series set also includes an exclusive Game of Thrones: Reunion Special hosted by Conan O’Brien that was shot while the series was filming its final season. It also includes the already-released but still fascinating documentary Game of Thrones: The Last Watch, which chronicles the making of the final season, as well as all-new deleted scenes, additional featurettes with showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, audio commentaries for the final season, and animated pieces that give the history and background of notable Season 8 locations and storylines.

Game of Thrones: The Complete Series will be released on Blu-ray on December 3rd, but we here at Collider are giving away one copy to one very lucky fan.

Since this is a hefty prize, we’re looking for a little extra effort—we’re doing a cosplay contest! Please email thecollidermailbox@gmail.com a photo of yourself in your best Game of Thrones cosplay. To ensure validity, the picture must include you holding up a piece of paper that says “Hey Collider!” or, if it’s a picture from a recent convention, please include a side-by-side image of you out of costume holding up the “Hey Collider!” paper to prove it’s you.

The contest will be open until December 2nd at 11:59pm PST. After that, we’ll contact the winner and this Game of Thrones box set will be yours!