It is going to be Game of Thrones meets House of the Dragon for fans who will be attending the upcoming Game of Thrones Official Fan Convention. The cast of the new series will join their predecessors during the event, Warner Bros Discovery has announced. Actors Paddy Considine (King Viserys), Steve Toussaint (Lord Corlys), and Matthew Needham (Larys Strong) will join Game of Thrones series stars Alfie Allen (Theon Greyjoy), Jack Gleeson (Joffrey), Kit Harington (Jon Snow), Kristofer Hivju (Tormund), Kristian Nairn (Hodor), Daniel Portman (Podrick Payne), Gemma Whelan (Yara), and Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark). Furthermore, prequel series co-creator Ryan Condal, who is currently prepping for Season 2 in London will join virtually. He’ll be speaking to convention hosts Jason Concepcion and Greta Johnsen for an exclusive conversation about the making of House of the Dragon Season 1.

HBO’s mega-hit series Game of Thrones has kept audiences enchanted years after its (rather dull) series finale in 2019. The popularity of the show has spun into various spin-off ideas, with House of the Dragon being the first one realized on screen this year. The love for the new series and characters was evident with the series amassing 29 million views per episode by the end of the first season. The prequel series is set 175 years before the events of the original series and tells the tale of the Targaryen dynasty at its peak and the beginning of its downfall.

King Viserys in absence of a male heir declares his daughter Rhaenyra, the heir to the Iron Throne. But as the fates decree, he gets a male heir from his second wife Alicent Hightower. With multiple time jumps and various recasting including the central characters Rhaenyra and Alicent played by Milly Alcock, then Emma D’Arcy and Emily Carey, then Olivia Cooke, respectively, the series shows how the Targaryens collapse as a family from within and divide into two factions: the Blacks and the Greens. Upon the death of Viserys, the throne is usurped by the Greens and Season 1 leaves you on a dangerous note where it's Rhaenyra’s turn to claim her throne.

Fans attending the convention can expect a range of activities from engaging panels and discussions to meeting some of their favorite cast members. The convention offers a unique experience for every Game of Thrones fan. A variety of other offerings are available including autograph signings, a dance party hosted by DJ Kristian Nairn aka Hodor, and more.

Save the dates for the Game of Thrones Convention between December 9-11, happening at Los Angeles Convention Center. You can watch the trailer for Season 1 of House of the Dragon down below.