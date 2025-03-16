Following the great families of Westeros as they become embroiled in a savage war for the Iron Throne, Game of Thrones thrived as a hit fantasy series that ran for eight seasons throughout the 2010s. One of the series’ major characters is Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), the outcast heir to the usurped Targaryen throne who, evading assassins of the crown in Essos, begins her conquest to reclaim the Seven Kingdoms with three young dragons and a building army.

Not only is Daenerys one of the most integral and important characters in the series, but she became a defining icon of television as a medium as well. Fans came to adore the Mother of Dragons for her endeavor to abolish slavery and her desire to command as a fair and just ruler. As such, many of her best and most pivotal episodes stand tall among the series’ most meaningful entries at large. This list will rank the most important Daenerys episodes in Game of Thrones based on the role they play in her overall arc and how they contributed to the show's legacy.