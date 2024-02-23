The Big Picture David Benioff and D.B. Weiss made rules for Game of Thrones when they were starting the show that the show would not use prophecies, dreams, or flashbacks.

They broke this rule not too long into the story and ended up including all three in the series, also making them pivotal parts of the story.

Bran showcases magical abilities in his dreams, prophecies like the Prince That Was Promised, and flashbacks for characters later came to play a large part in the storytelling.

Game of Thrones has retained its popularity in the years since its conclusion, proving that, despite the much-hated finale, David Benioff and D.B. Wiess created a good series. Yet, to tell George R. R. Martin's complex story, the showrunners had to break their own rules. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly before the show's fifth season, the pair admitted that when they began the fantasy series, they established rules for their storytelling. These included the expectation that their series would not use prophecies, dreams, or flashbacks. Though they attempted to avoid them, Game of Thrones utilized all three things by the end. Not only were dreams, prophecies, and flashbacks included, but each became a significant part of the story.

Game of Thrones is an elaborate story, spanning Westeros in a sprawling narrative that includes countless characters. As it ran, the scope of the series grew, venturing to new locations and constantly expanding the lore. At some point, dreams, prophecies, and flashbacks were no longer avoidable. Dreams couldn't be ignored because of their significance to Bran's (Isaac Hempstead Wright) story, becoming the first part of the rule to be broken. Meanwhile, prophecies, being a common aspect of fantasy stories, followed suit in Season 3, with the importance of the Prince That Was Promised. Flashbacks were the last part of the rule to be thrown out, not occurring until Season 5, yet they also play an important role in the series. It's no surprise that the creators had to let go of this goal, considering the complexity of the story they were telling, but starting without relying on these methods helped the series in the early days.

'Game of Thrones's Use of Dreams Was Unconventional

Unlike the others, dreams became a part of the story early, first appearing in Season 1. However, they are not used to show a character's past or demonstrate their fears. In Game of Thrones, dreams show the growing magical abilities, especially with Bran. Bran's dreams of the Three-eyed Raven begin after Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) nearly kills him in Episode 1, but the dreams don't appear until the end of Season 1. Bran, able to walk in his dream, sees a raven with three eyes in an empty Winterfell. He follows the bird, who leads him to the Stark's crypts. Though the dream only appears briefly, Bran tells more about it later, claiming his father was in the crypt and he must verify it. This happens just after Ned Stark's (Sean Bean) death in King's Landing, demonstrating Bran's supernatural abilities. Though it does not appear on-screen, Rickon (Art Parkinson) claims to have a similar dream. However, any abilities he may have are not developed throughout the rest of the show.

Bran continues to have similar dreams as his powers grow stronger. It is in a dream that he meets Jojen Reed (Thomas Brodie-Sangster) in Season 3. This dream even gets dangerously close to a flashback as Bran sees Robb (Richard Madden) and Jon (Kit Harington) and hears Ned's voice in a recreation of the first episode. Bran's dreams are unavoidable as they show off his greenseer abilities, especially at the beginning. However, because they are linked to magical powers, these dreams are an exception to Benioff and Wiess' rules. There are no long dream sequences, and magical abilities don't follow normal rules anyway. It makes sense for the showrunners to make an exception for Bran's dreams. But, it is not the last time they adjusted their rules.

Prophecies Were Ambiguous in 'Game of Thrones'

Prophecies are a common fantasy trope, so as Game of Thrones went on, it naturally includes some. The prophecies fit with the various kinds of magic and religious practices in Westeros. First comes the prophecy of the Prince That Was Promised, which comes into play as Melisandre (Carice van Houten) proclaims Stannis (Stephen Dillane) the rightful king and, according to those who serve the Lord of Light, the savior. Throughout the series, several people are suggested to fill the prophecy, including Stannis, Jon, and Daenerys (Emilia Clarke). The prophecy sets up the fight against the White Walkers in the later part of the series, but because there are so many candidates, it doesn't give away the surprising end. This makes the prophecy effective, despite Benioff and Wiess' attempt to avoid it.

Prophecies continue to come into play in Season 3 when Melisandre meets Arya (Maisie Williams), telling her she will shut many eyes forever. Arya does just that, becoming a Faceless Man and even killing the Night King, fulfilling the vague prophecy. Another prophecy surfaces in Season 5 when Cersei (Lena Headey) gets a prophecy from Maggy the Frog (Jodhi May), who predicts the death of her children. With Joffrey's (Jack Gleeson) recent death, she takes the words more seriously than ever. The prophecy continues to haunt her as she lashes out against Tyrion (Peter Dinklage), who she believes to be the Valonqar (little brother) who will kill her. After her daughter's death a season later, Cersei still believes the prophecy, though Jaime does not. Each of these predictions foretells a piece of the story, yet through ambiguity as to who they are referencing or just a lack of detail, none spoils too much. This proves that, even when breaking their own rules, Benioff and Wiess acted with caution.

Being one of Game of Thrones' magical elements, prophecies add complexity to the story. However, they don't come into play right off. With dragons, greenseers, and the like, the show is undoubtedly fantasy, but it eases the audience into it rather than diving in immediately. By avoiding prophecies at first, Game of Thrones lets the audience adjust to the world before adding this complication, which Benioff and Wiess' rules ensured, even though they didn't stick to it.

'Game of Thrones' Needed Flashbacks

Like dreams and prophecies, flashbacks became crucial to Game of Thrones despite the creators' efforts to avoid them. The show remained flashback-free for longer, with no such scene occurring until Season 5 when young Cersei (Nell Williams) appears (ironically, to get her prophecy from Maggy the Frog). This scene helps explain Cersei's reasoning for blaming Tyrion for Joffrey's death and her hate for Margaery Tyrell (Natalie Dormer). Flashbacks grow in importance as Bran masters his abilities. It is through these that Bran discovers Jon's true parentage, an important function as anyone else who could reveal the secret is long dead.

Flashbacks are a great tool, especially with so many moving pieces to the story. However, if overused, they become a crutch for giving context rather than showing the current situation. Game of Thrones used flashbacks infrequently, partly because Benioff and Wiess avoided them for so long. This set the show up for success as it forced the character's choices to be clear without including a scene from their past, often requiring dialogue to explain in place of a flashback.

As Game of Thrones grew more complex, the showrunners' rules of not using dreams, prophecies, or flashbacks became unsustainable. With the magic introduced and a need for clarity, Benioff and Wiess' plan could not last. However, initially avoiding these elements strengthened the early seasons, building a loyal audience who understood the plot and setting up the series for success.

