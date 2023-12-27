Warning: The following contains spoilers for Game of Thrones.HBO's Game of Thrones came to an end on quite a bittersweet note, with many beloved characters dying in horrific, often gruesome ways. While the show has reached its conclusion, the same can't be said for the novel series it is based on. A Song of Ice and Fire by George R. R. Martin has thus far only seen five published works out of a planned seven, with the most recent installment coming out before the show even aired.

Now, with adaptations, there are going to be some artistic liberties taken. Some of these liberties included killing several major characters who are still alive in the novels. The characters who perished in Seasons 7 and 8 don't count since the show became its own thing without the source material to guide it. However, several characters died in the earlier seasons of Game of Thrones, despite their literary equivalent remaining alive at roughly the same point in the novels.

10 Lady Catelyn Stark

Episode of Death: 'The Rains of Castamere' (S3E9)

Catelyn Stark (Michelle Fairley) died during the infamous "Red Wedding." During her brother's wedding, the Frey family betrays the Starks and murders all who are present at the wedding's banquet under the orders of Tywin Lannister. Catelyn is the last to die after futilely attempting to save her son, Robb, by holding Walder Frey's wife hostage.

Technically speaking, Catelyn is dead in the books, too. In the third novel of the series, A Storm of Swords, she is likewise tragically killed during the Red Wedding. However, Beric Dondarrion finds her body floating in the river and uses the magic of R'hllor to transfer his life force into hers, sacrificing his life to bring her back from the dead. Catelyn then becomes Lady Stoneheart, a mute, zombified version of her former self, out for revenge against the Lannisters. A lot has been said of Game of Thrones' choice to leave out Lady Stoneheart, but considering the plot was already becoming overly complicated, it might've been for the best.

9 Talisa Stark

Episode of Death: 'The Rains of Castamere' (S3E9)

Talisa Stark (Oona Chaplin) was created for Game of Thrones to replace another character from the novels. On the small screen, she is a nurse from the Free City of Volantis, whom Robb Stark (Richard Madden) falls in love with. The two eventually marry out of true love, despite his promise to Walder Frey that he would marry one of his daughters. Her equivalent on the page is Jeyne Westerling, a woman Robb marries out of duty since they had sex out of wedlock. However, the two eventually fall in love.

Like Lady Stark, Talisa is tragically killed by the Freys during the Red Wedding; in fact, she is the first to fall. Jeyne Westerling, however, is not present at the Red Wedding since Robbs believes it to be needlessly reckless to bring her. While Talisa can at least be spared from grieving for Robb since they both die together, Jeyne is shown to be emotionally devastated at the loss of her new husband. She is still pardoned by the Iron Throne, so at least her fate isn't as gruesome.

8 Jojen Reed

Episode of Death: 'The Children' (S4E10)

Jojen Reed (Thomas Brodie-Sangster) is a mysterious young boy from Greywater Watch who comes across Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead-Wright) during the latter's escape from Winterfell. Jojen is accompanied by his older sister, Meera; together, they help Bran travel North of the Wall to answer the summons of the Three-Eyed Raven (Max von Sydow).

When the young companions reach the Three-Eyed Raven's lair, they are attacked by a group of the undead. They fight valiantly, but Jojen is wounded. Knowing there is no way to save him, Meera puts him out of his misery. However, in the novels, Jojen survives this encounter with the dead and is currently hiding out with Bran as he trains to become the next Three-Eyed Raven. In hindsight, it was the right decision to kill Jojen, especially considering how little time the show devoted to Meera after arriving at the Three-Eyed Raven's cave.

7 Xaro Xhoan Daxos

Episode of Death: 'Valar Morghulis' (S2E10)

Xaro Xhoan Daxos (Nonso Anozie) is a merchant prince who falls in love with Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) as she arrives in Qarth. However, Xaro is a bit of a morally grey character. Sure, he helped Daenerys and her starving people enter the city, but he is also at the center of a huge conspiracy to steal her dragons. As punishment, Daenerys locks him in his vault, leaving him to starve.

In the book, no such thing happens. In fact, Xaro even makes a reappearance in the fifth novel, visiting Daenerys as she rules over the newly conquered city of Meereen. Dany shares a complicated relationship with him, especially as he advises her to leave for Westeros since her presence is disrupting the slave trade among the Free Cities. Xaro Xhoan Daxos' character is considerably different in Game of Thrones than in the books, but he remains an intriguing presence in Dany's story.

6 Rakharo

Episode of Death: 'The Night Lands' (S2E2)

Rakharo (Elyes Gabel) is one of the few Dothraki warriors who remains loyal to Daenerys after the death of her husband. He is fiercely protective of her, so when she asks him to search the Red Wastes for any sign of civilization, he obliges without question. Unfortunately, it seems civilization found him first, as only his horse returns, along with Rakharo's head. This dismays Daenerys because her people are starving in the desert, and they desperately need a way out.

In the novel, Rakharo returns from his excursion very much alive. He is still living and present throughout the rest of the novels, too. He is always by Daenerys' side, ready to fight for her at the slightest indication of trouble. Of course, this means his character in the novel is much more fleshed out. Rakharo likely died so the show could focus more on Ser Jorah and later Barristan and Grey Worm, although his unexpected death still stung.

5 Irri

Episode of Death: 'The Old Gods and the New' (S2E6)

Irri (Amrita Acharia) is a Dothraki handmaiden in service to Daenerys Targaryen. She isn't much of a fighter but is loyal and compassionate towards her Khaleesi. At the onset of the aforementioned Qartheen conspiracy, Irri is found dead in Daenerys' chambers, and her dragons are missing. While her killer and cause of death are only something that can be speculated on, fans of the books won't have to worry about guessing--because she's still alive.

Like Rakharo, she can be found attending to book Daenerys' every need, even traveling to Meereen with her. Irri's character becomes more fleshed out and has more time in the spotlight, even beginning to develop a crush on Rakharo. Unfortunately, the show seems to have given Irri and Rakharo's roles to Missandeir and Grey Worm, including the romantic storyline. Alas, Game of Thrones' couples often ended in misery, so it's like Irri's future would've been much better.

4 Brother Ray

Episode of Death: 'The Broken Man' (S6E7)

Brother Ray (Ian McShane) is a Septon who tends to Sandor Clegane's (Rory McCann) wounds following his thrilling duel against Brienne (Gwendoline Christie). Like Talisa, Brother Ray is a new character intended to replace a different one from the novels--in the book, he is known as Septon Meribald. He quickly became a fan favorite due to his kind, forgiving nature and his laid-back attitude, a rarity in the world of Westeros.

Sadly, Brother Ray only lasts one episode, as he is killed by the Brotherhood Without Banners after just a few minutes of screen time. In the book, he has a more major role, traveling with Brienne of Tarth for a while. He is also a bit more eccentric, always walking barefoot no matter where he goes. Both the show and the books use the character to progress another storyline, but he remains a noteworthy and pleasant presence.

3 Mance Rayder

Episode of Death: 'The Wars to Come' (S5E1)

Mance Rayder (Ciarán Hinds) is the leader of the Wildlings who takes Jon Snow (Kit Harington) under his wing throughout Seasons 3 and 4. After the climactic Battle of Castle Black at the end of the fourth season, Mance is captured and executed. The initial plan is to burn him, but Jon takes pity on him and makes his death fast by shooting him with an arrow.

This scene does happen in the book, but it's a little less cut-and-dry. In truth, the man who is executed is not Mance Rayder, but the Lord of Bones, aka Rattleshirt, who is made to look like Mance thanks to an illusion spell from Melisandre. Mance continues to live on, also under an illusory spell, and assumes the appearance of the Lord of Bones. On the page, Mance is among Jon's greatest allies, helping prepare for the Long Night, a conflict that will undoubtedly be more satisfying compared to its live-action equivalent.

2 Grenn & Pypar

Episode of Death: 'The Watchers on the Wall' (S4E9)

Grenn (Mark Stanley) and Pypar, or "Pyp," (Josef Altin) are two best friends of Jon who enlist in the Night's Watch at the same time as him. They train together, laugh together, and live together. Sadly, the two buddies meet their end during the Battle of Castle Black, fighting off a giant while reciting the Night's Watch oath.

However, as with many other characters, Grenn and Pyp survive the battle in the novels. At the point the books are at, the two are still at Castle Black, training and fighting with the Night's Watch just as they always have been. Their sacrifice on the screen is among the most shocking deaths in Game of Thrones; however, it's also dramatically satisfying, adding to the tragedy that is Jon Snow's life.

1 Ser Barristan Selmy

Episode of Death: 'Sons of the Harpy' (S5E4)

Ser Barristan's (Ian McElhinney) death shocked fans, as many felt it unnecessary and sudden. In the show, he and Grey Worm (Jacob Andersen) are suddenly attacked by the Sons of the Harpy. With Grey Worm knocked out, Barristan alone fights the enemies; considering he is a highly capable fighter, this should be no problem for him--except it is, and he dies right there and then.

This scene was created exclusively for the show, which means that Ser Barristan is still alive by the end of the fifth and most recent book. He is even present during the Sons of the Harpy's attack on the arena in Meereen and witnesses Daenerys ride one of her dragons for the very first time. Barristan is a much larger presence in the books, and although he will probably die there, too, his death scene will surely be much better than the one McElhinney got.

Game of Thrones is available on Max.

