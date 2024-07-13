Regarding modern fantasy shows, none are as universally recognized as Game of Thrones. Based on the book series A Song of Ice and Fire by George R. R. Martin, the story takes place in Westeros, a continent divided into seven kingdoms united under the king who sits on the Iron Throne. As the great houses scheme and war with one another to improve their standing and increase their power, an army of undead amasses in the far north and across the sea, an exiled princess plans to reclaim her birthright.

Since political backstabbing was such a major part of the show, it's no surprise that many characters represented the absolute worst of humanity. Therefore, it's quite cathartic to watch them receive their well-deserved fates, especially if they had killed a fan favorite in an earlier season. From undeserving kings to treacherous soldiers, these are the most satisfying deaths in Game of Thrones, featuring characters who arguably stayed in the show for far too long.

10 The Sand Snakes

Played by Keisha Castle-Hughes, Jessica Henwick, and Rosabell Laurenti Sellers

The eldest three daughters of the Red Viper, Oberyn Martell (Pedro Pascal), Obara (Keisha Castle-Hughes), Nymeria (Jessica Henwick), and Tyene Sand (Rosabell Laurenti Sellers) all inherited his wild and passionate personality. When Oberyn dies in trial by combat against Ser Gregor Clegane (Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson), they rally behind his paramour and Tyene's mother, Ellaria Sand (Indira Varma), to strike back against the Lannisters. Their plan involves kidnapping and killing Princess Myrcella Baratheon (Nell Tiger Free), killing Oberyn's brother and nephew, and then allying with Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) when she invades Westeros.

The Sand Snakes were a major reason why Dorne's storyline is regarded as one of Game of Thrones' worst. Their plans make no sense, and the writing for all three is some of the show's most juvenile, especially concerning Tyene. They leeched screentime from more important characters and storylines, which makes it all the better to see them put down by Euron Greyjoy (Pilou Asbæk) and Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey), avenging the death of her daughter.

9 Euron Greyjoy

Played by Pilou Asbæk

The exiled younger brother of King Balon Greyjoy (Patrick Malahide), Euron, returns to the Iron Islands and kills him, usurping control of the islands from Balon's children, Theon (Alfie Allen) and Yara (Gemma Whelan). His first act is to construct a massive fleet and offer it to Cersei Lannister in exchange for the chance to sleep with her. He becomes one of Cersei's greatest allies during the war with Daenerys and personally kills Rhaegal, one of her dragons.

Euron is a disappointing antagonist, especially when compared to his creepy and mystical book counterpart. His actions make little to no sense, and while he does get points for taking out the Sand Snakes, it does little to make up for his ridiculous dialogue and how he only exists to add artificial difficulty to Daenerys' climax. When Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) kills him during the fall of King's Landing, it feels like a wave of relief to finally see this leech of a character removed from the story.

8 Craster

Played by Robert Pugh

Despite the ongoing hostility between the Night's Watch, who guard the Wall, and the Wildlings who live north of it, the Watch has an ally in Craster (Robert Pugh), a Wildling who maintains a large keep. He lets the rangers stay with him in exchange for supplies and weapons as long as they keep their noses out of his business. Said business includes marrying his daughters and sacrificing his sons to the White Walkers, believing this spares him their wrath.

Craster's inclusion shows that even the honorable Night's Watch must put up with deplorable people to do their duty to guard the realms of men. Along with his incestuous practices, he's all around a deplorable person who enjoys taunting the black brothers when they stay at his keep, knowing he's too important for them to stand up to. As such, few people miss Craster when he is stabbed in the throat by Karl Tanner (Burn Gorman), who rightly calls him a "daughter-f***ing Wildling bastard."

7 Karl Tanner

Played by Burn Gorman

A self-described "legend" from Gin Alley in King's Landing, Karl Tanner was feared for his skills as a killer and enforcer. He was eventually captured and sent up to the Night's Watch, where he partook in the Great Ranging north of the Wall and survived a surprise attack by the White Walkers. Tanner then led a mutiny at Craster's Keep, killing the Wildling himself before taking over with his fellow mutineers.

Karl is a minor antagonist in Game of Thrones but manages to steal the show thanks to his despicable nature and Gorman's legendary performance. He truly is a ruthless monster, caring for nothing but his pleasures, which include sick power moves like turning the skull of Lord Commander Jeor Mormont (James Cosmo) into a cup for his wine. While entertaining for how devilish his villainy is, it's still extremely cathartic to see Jon Snow (Kit Harington) drive his sword through Tanner's mouth, especially considering he treated Craster's daughters even worse than their father did.

6 Janos Slynt

Played by Dominic Carter

The captain of the Gold Cloaks of King's Landing, Janos Slynt (Dominic Carter), initially pledges to aid Eddard Stark (Sean Bean) in his attempt to prevent the Lannisters from seizing power in the wake of King Robert Baratheon's (Mark Addy) death. Unfortunately, he betrays Eddard, and for his services, King Joffrey Baratheon (Jack Gleeson) makes him Lord of Harrenhal. However, the new Lord Janos doesn't have too long to enjoy before Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage), the acting Hand of the King, sends him to the Night's Watch for being untrustworthy.

Janos is a weasel in every sense of the word, doing and saying whatever he can to accumulate more power for himself and proving to be a coward when the chips are down. He loves to brag about the powerful connections he has with the Lannisters, thinking that this will scare others into doing what he wants; in reality, the Lannisters view him as nothing but a disposable pawn. This all leads to his much-deserved execution at the hands of the new Lord Commander of the Night's Watch, Jon Snow, where Slynt's bluster gives way to the pathetic man he always was.

5 Meryn Trant

Played by Ian Beattie

Originally a knight from the Stormlands, Ser Meryn Trant (Ian Beattie) was made a member of King Robert's Kingsguard following his rebellion against Mad King Aerys II Targaryen (David Rintoul). Unfortunately, Trant proves himself more of a bully than a proper knight, especially under the rule of Robert's successor, Joffrey Baratheon (Jack Gleeson). He is very quick to beat Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) whenever his king commands, and in his private time, he enjoys abusing underage girls.

Trant is an easy contender for one of the worst people to ever join the esteemed ranks of the Kingsguard. Though he claims to do what he does out of loyalty to his oath to obey the king, the fact that Trant beats young girls in private shows that deep down, he is just sick and twisted. His life comes to an agonizing end at the hands of Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), who takes her time blinding and torturing Trant before killing him, avenging the death of her teacher, Syrio Forel (Miltos Yerolemou).

4 Viserys Targaryen

Played by Harry Lloyd

The second son of the Mad King, Viserys (Harry Lloyd) and his sister, Daenerys, escaped to Essos when their father lost the rebellion. As adults, Viserys sells Daenerys to the Dothraki khal Drogo (Jason Momoa) in exchange for an army to retake Westeros. Though encouraged to wait for Drogo to return from a journey to the Dothraki holy city, Viserys refuses to be cheated from what he's owed and follows, throwing his weight around however he can.

Viserys did little to win audiences to his cause, with his self-entitlement and verbal and physical abuse of Daenerys. Nearly every scene featuring him sees Viserys yelling and screaming about his inheritance, only to get humiliated because the Dothraki respect strength over names and titles. When he gets drunk and threatens Daenerys and Drogo's unborn child, Viserys finally receives his golden crown in one of Season 1s most iconic Daenerys episodes. An overgrown child, Viserys is somewhat entertaining because of how deluded he is. Still, no one was sorry to see him go, especially following his awful treatment of Dany, who genuinely cared for him.

3 Tywin Lannister

Played by Charles Dance

After watching his father, Tytos, almost ruin their house, Tywin Lannister (Charles Dance) vowed to make House Lannister the most powerful in the Seven Kingdoms. He did so by being absolutely ruthless, wiping out bloodlines that rebel against him and dishing out harsh punishments to those who displease him, ensuring that others look at House Lannister with fear. This brutality does restore his house's reputation but also ruins the lives of his children, who he uses as pawns in his political machinations.

Tywin's complex personality makes him one of Game of Thrones' best characters, but there's no denying that he is a terrible father and person who sees nothing wrong with wiping out thousands of lives if it means ending the war sooner. His treatment of his youngest son, Tyrion, is especially cruel: he hates Tyrion both for being a dwarf and killing his mother in childbirth and makes it very plain that he only raises him out of family obligation, not love. As such, when Tyrion shoots Tywin while on the privy, it feels justly earned and starts a chain reaction that sees all his carefully laid plans fall to ruin.

2 Ramsay Bolton

Played by Iwan Rheon

The bastard son of Roose Bolton (Michael McElhatton), Ramsay (Iwan Rheon), remains in the North while his father marches with Robb Stark (Richard Madden) against the Lannisters and captures Theon Greyjoy when he takes Winterfell. Once Theon is in his clutches, Ramsay delights in breaking him through torture, mutilation, and mind games until he's an obedient servant who can get rid of the rest of the Ironborn occupation. Because of his efforts, Roose eventually legitimizes Ramsay, but when he takes a new wife, Ramway sees his position as heir to the Dreadfort threatened.

Ramsay is one of the show's cruelest characters, taking a sick delight in inflicting physical and psychological pain on others for no other reason than he enjoys it. Some of his worst actions involve flaying people alive, hunting women in the woods and feeding them to his dogs, and forcing Theon to watch as he assaults Sansa. Ultimately, Sansa is the one who sends Ramsay to hell when she feeds him to his dogs following the Battle of the Bastards in one of Thrones' most cathartic scenes.

1 Joffrey Baratheon

Played by Jack Gleeson

Though the realm believes Joffrey to be the child of Robert and Cersei, he is actually the result of a secret incestuous affair between Cercei and her brother, Jaime. Spoiled by his mother and looked upon by his supposed father with disinterest, Joffrey grew up to be the worst kind of future king: arrogant, entitled, vicious, and cruel. When he becomes king after Robert's passing, Joffrey is quick to flaunt his power, executing whoever he wants and ordering his knights to beat Sansa Stark, sometimes in front of the whole court.

Few characters have elicited such universal hate from audiences as Joffrey. He is the universal bully that everyone has encountered once in life, spoiled and eager to hurt others to make himself feel big, but once someone like Tyrion stands up to him, he crumbles into a cowering wreck. Sufficed to say, audiences all over the world rejoiced when Joffrey was poisoned at his wedding as part of Petyr Baelish's (Aidan Gillen) plot to spirit Sansa Stark out of King's Landing.

