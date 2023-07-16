There are many different plot lines throughout the series, Game of Thrones, which left viewers horrified. As fascinating and exciting as the series' best moments could get, the same could be said about several downright shocking events that often lasted multiple episodes, if not seasons. Like when Cersei (Lena Heady) wanted to solidify the Lannister power by eliminating all the late king's bastard children by murdering them before they could grow up and claim their rightful throne. Or the ongoing dedication of Stanis Baratheon (Stephen Dillane) towards the Red Witch including burning his own daughter alive at the stake after he was convinced that this act would lead his people to victory in battle. Then, of course, is the storyline of when Ramsay (Iwan Rheon) captured Theon (Alfie Allen) and systematically tortured him until he stripped his very identity away, leaving the poor and pathetic Reek.

However, there are plenty of fans who will point to one particular plot line that ranks number one as the most disturbing. This tough-to-watch scenario took place during Seasons 2 and 3 and zeroed in on the unorthodox happenings beyond the wall. This was when Night's Watchman, Jon Snow (Kit Harington) set out on a mission to go into the wilderness in order to discover what threat Westeros was actually facing. That was when he met the Wildling, Craster (Robert Pugh), and his ever-growing family. It was the details of what home life was like in the Craster abode which made this part of Game of Thrones one of the series’ most horrifying.

Craster Is One of the Worst Monsters North of the Wall

By Season 2, after Jon Snow had already established himself as one of the wall's most able and strong guards, he led a team beyond the border to find out exactly what was going on in the wilderness and if it threatened Westeros. During this journey the weather became treacherous, forcing Jon and his group to seek immediate refuge. That's when they came upon the house of a man named Craster, who is reluctant to help them (although the explorer team did not yet know why). Right away, fans can see that this situation is far from normal. Craster’s family is large, strangely large. It is a house filled with wives and daughters, daughters and wives. The biggest problem with the situation was that these wives were his daughters and his children came from them.

It takes a bit of time, but Jon realizes what Craster is up to. Jon, although a bastard, still grew up under the House of Stark. Despite his eventual dedication to be a man of the Night’s Watch on the wall, he had previously been surrounded by nothing but the best and most honorable the North can offer. This sudden piecing together of the truth horrifies Jon, also making him understand the dire circumstances that exist beyond the wall, with morality seeming to take a backseat to what it takes to survive. The next revelation he discovers about Craster and his family solidifies this nightmare for Jon.

Just when you think this terrifying reality of Craster is as bad as it gets, fans realize it gets much worse. Jon witnesses Craster leaving his defenseless newborn son alone in the freezing cold woods. Jon comes to realize that this child is an offering to the White Walkers, so he can be eventually turned into one of their undead warriors. It is at this point when Jon understands that desperation north of the wall has taken such a morbid terrifying turn that this type of behavior (for Craster anyway) is necessary. Craster is able to survive and stay in his home with his daughters and wives as long as he gives up his sons to these monsters.

It didn't take long for fans to realize that Jon was very different compared to many of the Game of Thrones characters. Compared to most, he is a man of compassion mixed with determination and this type of behavior by Craster cannot go on if he has anything to say about it. Once Jon mentions his disapproval of this behavior, Craster lashes out, insisting he should be free of any type of judgment, especially from a pathetic Southerner. Unsurprisingly, Craster expels Jon and his men from his refuge, forcing the team to continue on in the terrible weather even further north into the wilderness.

Returning To Set Wrong to Right was Inevitable

In Season 3, it was clear to viewers at home that they hadn't seen the last of House Craster, with plenty of tragic moments still to come. This time, it was another group from the Night’s Watch, led by Jeor Mormont (James Cosmo) with fan favorite Samwell Tarly (John Bradley) tagging along. With another threatening group like this seeking refuge, Craster had reached a boiling point, assuming that his unorthodox lifestyle was being challenged even more. This led to heightened tensions that would result in a physical clash as Craster ordered the team away as they did Jon Snow’s. However, Mormont would not allow this to happen saying that they would need to stay by all means necessary, even violence.

With an opportunity for a mutiny, several of Mormont’s men turned on him, as well as others in the Night’s Watch group. Mormont suffered a fatal blow, shocking plenty of viewers at home. Meanwhile, the stakes heightened as Samuel had gained great affection towards Gilly, (Hannah Murray) who was in danger of losing her newborn son to her father's sacrifice to the White Walkers. Sam believed that this awful pattern needed to stop immediately, and he was ready to make a brave decision (especially for a self-proclaimed coward).

With the leader of the Night's Watch dead and the mutineers taking over and siding with Craster, it seemed as if there was no escape for the new Game of Thrones couple, Sam and Gilly. However, Sam, who has up until then declared himself a coward, found the bravery he never knew he had and made a daring escape with Gilly and her slated-for-sacrifice newborn son. However, the nightmare for the poor daughters and wives continues in the house of Craster as he and the mutineers continue to enjoy their isolated victory.

There was no way the brave men of the Night’s Watch were going to let their leader die without any payback. That's why they returned in numbers to the Craster home to destroy all the mutineers who had been living life in what they thought was a safe home base. Among the fighting, Craster, the man who was responsible for this horrific ongoing active incest and sacrificial murder, finally met his own demise. This terrifying storyline of Game of Thrones comes to an end with the Night’s Watch restoring the honor of their leader and freeing the captive daughters and wives of one disgusting Wildling.