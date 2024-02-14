The Big Picture Rhaenys Targaryen and her dragon, Meraxes, played a significant role in Aegon's Conquest, conquering multiple kingdoms with their aerial reconnaissance and firepower.

Rhaenys faced resistance in Dorne, but continued to wage war and was eventually killed when Meraxes was shot in the eye with a Scorpion.

Meraxes' death inspired the creation of Scorpions in the Game of Thrones series, and Rhaenys' bloodline continued the Targaryen dynasty through Daenerys.

It's fair to say that the most iconic aspect of George R. R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire series is the dragons, especially after they were brought to life so vividly in Game of Thrones and House of the Dragons. These mighty winged reptiles were used as war beasts in the ancient Valyrian Empire, and later by House Targaryen, who survived the Doom of Valyria by fleeing to the island of Dragonstone. Aegon I, called the Conqueror, introduced dragons to Westeros with his two sister wives, Visenya and Rhaenys, when they used them to conquer six of the seven kingdoms of Westeros into one nation.

Fans of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon are familiar with two of the original three Targaryen dragons: Aegon's Balerion, the largest of all dragons, and Visenya's Vhagar, who became the largest living dragon during the reign of King Viserys I (Paddy Considine). However, the show has given little information on Rhaenys' dragon, Meraxes. With the announcement of a new prequel series about Aegon's conquest, now is as good a time as ever to look into the third Targaryen dragon, what she and her rider accomplished, and their fate and legacy in the series.

Meraxes and Queen Rhaenys During Aegon's Conquest

Queen Rhaenys was born the third child of Aerion Targaryen, Lord of Dragonstone. To keep their Valyrian bloodline pure, the Targaryens had a habit of wedding brother to sister, so Aegon was betrothed to their older sister, Visenya. However, Aegon took this a step further by also marrying Rhaenys out of love. At some point before marrying Aegon, Rhaenys claimed Meraxes, the second largest of the three Targaryen dragons. Like Balerion and Vhagar, Meraxes was named after one of the ancient gods of Valyria. She was described as a large silver-white dragon who could swallow a horse whole. The two became inseparable, and Rhaenys was known to spend as much time as she could flying.

When Aegon launched his invasion of Westeros, Rhaenys and Meraxes campaigned south of his landing site, which would eventually become the city of King's Landing. They first subdue the local lords to join Aegon's cause before accompanying Aegon's best friend and trusted advisor, Orys Baratheon, against the Storm King Argilac of House Durrandon. Rhaenys and Meraxes provided aerial reconnaissance for Orys' army, allowing him to set up a strong position on a hill for a battle that would be called the Last Storm. Even though she was grounded due to terrible weather, Meraxes killed scores of Argilac's soldiers, while Orys slew the Storm King himself in single combat. Orys then married Argilac's daughter and established House Baratheon.

Once the Stormlands surrendered, Rhaenys regrouped with her siblings and partook in the Field of Fire, the only battle where all three dragons were unleashed at the same time. This convinced the Lannisters to surrender their crown, and wiped out House Gardner of the Reach, allowing for the promotion of House Tyrell instead. Meraxes was also part of the force that met King Torrhen Stark from the North, and convinced him to surrender his crown without bloodshed.

Bolstered by these victories, Rhaenys left her siblings to go south and convince Dorne to surrender. However, the Dornish were descended from the ancient Rhonyar people and their warrior queen, Nymeria, who fled to Dorne following a war with Valyria. This gave the Dornish more knowledge about how to survive dragons than the rest of Westeros. So when Rhaenys and Meraxes flew to Dorne, they found the castles abandoned and the army nowhere to be found. Still, they made their way to Sunspear to speak with Meria Martell, the elderly and blind Princess of Dorne. Meria refused to surrender and declared that her people would not battle Aegon's armies before advising Rhaenys to return at her peril. Thus, Dorne became the only kingdom Aegon didn't conquer, but the dragons wouldn't stay away for long.

Dorne Was Never Able To Be Conquered

Image via HBO

For the next four years, Aegon consolidated his power and toured his kingdom, leaving Rhaenys to handle most of the governing. She proved to be as good at diplomacy as her older sister was at battle: Rhaenys won the smallfolk over to Aegon's side, arranged many strong marriages between noble houses, and brought many singers to Aegon's growing court. She also had Aegon's first son, Aenys.

Four years after the conquest, Aegon decided it was time to finish what he started and claim Dorne. Rhaenys and Meraxes led the first assault, but just like the first time, the Dornish left their strongholds and hid in the desert sands rather than fight the Targaryens in open combat. Aegon tried to claim this as a victory anyway and set up his own lords to govern the region. But once the dragons were gone, the Dornish re-emerged and killed Aegon's lords and garrisons. Even the infirm Meria Martell got in on the action and pushed Aegon's regent out a window.There's a reason fans of this franchise love the Dornish.

What followed were years of escalating conflict. Since every army they sent into Dorne got ambushed, the Targaryen siblings used their dragons to burn Dornish castles from the sky. The Dornish retaliated by raiding deep into the Reach and Stormlands, looting towns and setting forests on fire. They also cut off the hand of Orys Baratheon, at the time Aegon's Hand of the King, who resigned after this mutilation.

How Did Rhaenys and Her Dragon, Meraxes, Die?

Close

Six years into the conflict, Rhaenys and Meraxes attacked the Dornish castle of Hellholt. However, the Dornish had begun to fortify their castles with massive ballistae called Scorpions. One of these Scorpions shot Meraxes through the eye, sending her and her rider crashing to the ground. Needless to say, Aegon and Visenya reacted with fire and blood, burning every Dornish village and castle except Sunspear at least once, and placing bounties on the heads of many Dornish lords. Yet even after two years of what was called "The Dragon's Wroth," the Dornish refused to surrender.

It wasn't until Meria Martell finally died that her son, the new Prince of Dorne, was able to convince Aegon to agree to peace via a mysterious letter, which he delivered along with the skull of Meraxes. Nobody knows what the letter contained, but one theory was that Rhaenys had somehow survived her fall from Meraxes, and was broken and in terrible pain. The theory goes that the Prince of Dorne would end her suffering if Aegon agreed to peace. In any case, Aegon agreed, and wouldn't invade Dorne again for the rest of his life.

The Legacy of Rhaenys and Meraxes

Image via HBO

While Meraxes isn't properly described in Game of Thrones, the method of her death proved to be the inspiration for the disgraced maester, Qyburn (Anton Lesser), to produce Scorpions en-mass for Queen Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey). These Scorpions become a very literal thorn in the side of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) when she arrives in Westeros with three dragons of her own. Her largest, Drogon, takes a nasty wound to the wing in Season 7 when battling the Lannister army, and in Season 8, her second-largest, Rhaegal, is fatally killed in an ambush by Euron Greyjoy (Pilou Asbæk) near Dragonstone. However, in the show's penultimate episode, the Scorpions seem to lose their sting, as hundreds of them suddenly cannot hit Daenerys on Drogon as she attacks King's Landing.

As for Rhaenys, it would be her bloodline that continued the Targaryen dynasty to Daenerys, as Visenya's son, the aptly named King Maegor the Cruel, died without children. Her great-great-granddaughter would also be named Rhaenys (Eve Best) and dubbed the Queen Who Never Was when her cousin, Viserys, was chosen as the next in the line of succession. Still, she became a powerful woman in her own right, marrying the powerful and accomplished sailor, Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) and claiming the Red Queen, Meyles, as her dragon.

All episodes of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon are available to stream on Max in the U.S.

Watch on Max