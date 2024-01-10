Throughout much of its run, Game of Thrones was widely considered among the greatest stories ever put to screen. With its dark fantasy allure and its epic story of violence and power, the series had an uncanny ability to snatch at the audience's attention with immediate effect. However, while all of these components were crucial to the series' brilliance, it was largely its vast array of enthralling and complex characters that ultimately kept fans eager to come back for more.

With fan favorites and fearsome villains alike sprawled across Westeros and the Free Cities, there were plenty of occasions for intriguing new relationships to blossom. From romantic connections to brotherly bonding and even a few unlikely friendships, these duos gave Game of Thrones many of its greatest moments and stand among the show's most memorable relationships.

10 Davos Seaworth and Shireen Baratheon

First Episode Together: "Kissed by Fire" (Season 3, Episode 5)

Throughout the entirety of the series, no character relationship could melt the viewers' hearts with as much ease and charm as that of Davos Seaworth (Liam Cunningham) and Shireen Baratheon (Kerry Ingram). While Shireen endures a strained relationship with her parents, particularly her father, Stannis (Stephen Dillane), she finds an unwavering ally in Davos, a former smuggler and advisor to Stannis in his quest for the Iron Throne.

The few glimpses viewers got of Shireen teaching the Onion Knight how to read and the protective love Davos had for her in return were more than enough to win them over to the duo's affectionate and loving friendship. It also made for one of the most devastating moments in Game of Thrones when Davos found the charred wooden stag that he had gifted to Shireen, thus informing him of the horrible fate she had met. Shireen and Davos' bond was sweet, honest, and truly pure, a rarity in the world of Game of Thrones.

9 Jon Snow and Samwell Tarly

First Episode Together: "Cripples, Bastards, and Broken Things" (Season 1, Episode 4)

There weren't many friendships in Game of Thrones that got close to being as sincere and unwavering as the one shared by Jon Snow (Kit Harrington) and Samwell Tarly (John Bradley). As two outcasts within the derelict ranks of the Night's Watch, the lordly duo quickly form a bond as Jon defends Sam from the intimidation and bullying of the men they serve alongside.

Rising from their ostracized beginnings in the Night's Watch, Sam and Jon remained each other's greatest allies as Jon became the Lord Commander of Castle Black and Sam started studying to become a maester. In addition to both characters having dramatic roles to play in determining the fate of Westeros in season eight, it was also Sam who told Jon of his true parentage. Indeed, Sam was present in many of Jon's most important Game of Thrones episodes, cementing their importance in each other's journeys.

8 Petyr Baelish and Varys

First Episode Together: "Lord Snow" (Season 1, Episode 3)

Much of the thrill of Game of Thrones came from its deadly political maneuvering. The series was blessed with a great many schemers, none as sharp or as dastardly as Lord Petyr "Littlefinger" Baelish (Aidan Gillen) and Lord Varys (Colneth Hill). While discussions between the pair were, sadly, few and far between, their conversations as they ambled down the halls of the Red Keep were a true treat to watch.

From the barbed taunts to the power plays, the series' unique ability to turn simple conversations into riveting viewing experiences was seldom better executed than when Varys and Baelish shared the screen. The Spider and Littlefinger provided fans with many of the show's greatest lines, including the famous analogy of chaos being a ladder. Their bickering was confined to the early seasons, and Game of Thrones pretty much ruined their characters by the end, making their few exchanges even better in comparison.

7 Jaime and Tyrion Lannister

First Episode Together: "Winter Is Coming" (Season 1, Episode 1)

Jamie's (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) relationship with his diabolical twin sister, Cersei (Lena Headey), offered an unconventional take on sibling love. However, his bond with his younger brother, Tyrion (Peter Dinklage), proved one of the series' most endearing. As two maligned figures in Westeros' ruling family, the brothers formed a tight bond largely built on laughing at the other members of their devious family.

While their usual verbal sparring was a highlight of their relationship, Tyrion and Jaime became one of the series' best duos as they consistently came to each other's aid. Tyrion spoke on behalf of Jaime when he traveled to Winterfell to join the fight against the White Walkers, while Jaime helped Tyrion escape King's Landing when he was awaiting execution following Joffrey's death. These two could spend years apart, but their bond remained untouched.

6 Arya Stark and Tywin Lannister

First Episode Together: "Garden of Bones" (Season 2, Episode 4)

By the end of season one, it seemed utterly impossible that Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) would form any kind of bond with a Lannister. Alas, her turbulent life on the road in the wake of Eddard's (Sean Bean) execution saw her make many interesting and unlikely friendships. Even though it was short-lived, her intriguing relationship with Tywin Lannister (Charles Dance) was among the most engrossing in the entire series.

With Arya confined in Harrenhal, disguised as a commoner, Tywin plucks her from a group of prisoners to serve as his cupbearer. Eventually, somewhat surprised by her intelligence and bravery, he comes to appreciate her. While much of their relationship was a secluded game of cat-and-mouse, with Tywin trying to get a gauge on who his cupbearer actually was, it still presented many memorable moments and a wonderful progression of their individual character developments. Even more impressive is the fact that Tywin and Arya's scenes were created for Game of Thrones by Benioff and Weiss, a true stroke of genius on their part.

5 Daenerys Targaryen and Missandei

First Episode Together: "Valar Dohaeris" (Season 3, Episode 1)

Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) had a number of loyal advisors and followers throughout her quest to take the Iron Throne, but her bond with Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel) best-defined her ascent to power in the Free Cities. After being introduced as the interpreter in Atsapor, Missandei was freed from her brutal master when Daenerys negotiated her freedom while making a deal for the unsullied before wiping out Astapor's oppressive leaders.

Their friendship, in addition to being a rare, positive display of feminine camaraderie in the series, quickly became emblematic of Daenerys' initial role as a sympathetic and inspiring figure. Dany and Missandei later became one of the central relationships in the later seasons of Game of Thrones, to the point where Missandei's unforgivable execution was instrumental in Daenerys' burning of King's Landing.

4 Tyrion Lannister and Bronn

First Episode Together: "Cripples, Bastards, and Broken Things" (Season 1, Episode 4)

There were few characters in Game of Thrones as funny as Tyrion Lannister, who, with his razor-sharp wit and his irreverence, quickly became a fan favorite. One of the only characters capable of successfully sparring with Tyrion was the nefarious sellsword Bronn (Jerome Flynn), who wasn't necessarily the wittiest knight in the realm but had a striking comic charm with his brutal honesty and blunt worldview.

The duo first became acquainted when Tyrion was being held for his alleged involvement in the attempt on Bran Stark's life, leading him to demand a trial by combat. Bronn, using cunning more so than noble swordsmanship, succeeded as his champion. From there, Bronn served as Tyrion's bodyguard, assassin, and enforcer, with the two sharing many conversations that amused fans aplenty.

3 Jon Snow and Ygritte

First Episode Together: "The Old Gods and the New" (Season 2, Episode 6)

Undoubtedly the most famous romantic subplot in the series, Jon Snow (Kit Harrington) and Ygritte's (Rose Leslie) unlikely relationship has become one of the most iconic love stories in modern television. Jon, a dedicated soldier of the Night's Watch, and Ygritte, a wildling warrior, start as the fiercest of enemies. Ygritte gets taken captive by Jon, who was supposed to execute her, but he inadvertently lets her escape, eventually getting captured in the process.

A classic enemies-to-lovers tale, Jon's budding love for Ygritte coincided with his growing admiration for the free folk, their way of life, and their value to the realm's looming battle against the White Walkers. Jon's strict, rigid demeanor complimented Ygritte's freewheeling brashness superbly to make for one of the most enchanting character pairings in the show. Their love ended in tears, breaking the hearts of millions of fans.

2 Jaime Lannister and Brienne of Tarth

First Episode Together: "A Man Without Honor" (Season 2, Episode 7)

In terms of complicated pairings that brought out the best in both characters, the development of the relationship between Jaime Lannister and Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie) was realized to perfection. The two met when Catelyn Stark (Michelle Fairley) assigned Brienne to see Jaime's safe return to King's Landing. While Jaime was quick to antagonize Brienne and try to rattle her resolve, a mutual respect emerged between the two.

Their bond effectively saw Jaime undergo one of the greatest character development arcs ever put to screen, as he evolved from a cocky narcissist to a wounded yet honorable man. For her part, Brienne was exposed to more complex moral situations, which gave her more dimensions as a character. While season eight had its fair share of flaws, the culmination of their friendship with Jaime knighting Brienne on the eve of the Battle for Winterfell was a rewarding stroke of perfection, even if their teased romantic connection never truly took flight.

1 Arya Stark and Sandor "The Hound" Clegane

First Episode Together: "Winter Is Coming" (Season 1, Episode 1)

Throughout much of the series, Arya's story revolves around her desire to cross off names on her renowned kill list. One of the first names is Sandor Clegane, aka the Hound (Rory McCann), on account of him killing one of her friends in season 1 at the behest of Joffrey (Jack Gleeson). However, season 3 saw the unlikely duo form an uneasy truce as Clegane sought to return Arya to her family at Robb Stark's wedding.

Clegane's motives were initially only monetary, hoping to claim a reward for Arya's safe return. However, The Hound and Arya formed a genuine friendship, particularly throughout season 4. The Hound always dished out some hard-learned lessons, and Arya was quick to reply with equally scathing works. Still, their bond was one defined by their shared comedic bluntness and Clegane's unspoken commitment to protecting Arya.

