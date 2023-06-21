Game of Thrones remains one of the new millennium's most beloved and influential shows. The ending was disappointing and nearly tainted the show's legacy; however, the heights reached in seasons 3 and 4, plus the successful launch of House of the Dragon, have restored its broken reputation.

The show has many incredible and lauded episodes that revolutionized the industry and redefined the meaning of "appointment television." However, some chapters in Game of Thrones are far more important to the overarching story, whether because of their memorable sequences or crucial plot developments that altered the show's direction.

10 "Baelor"

Season 1, Episode 9

Image via HBO

Game of Thrones' first shocking moment came in episode 9 of its first season. "Baelor" sees Joffrey Baratheon go back on his word to spare Ned and instead orders Ilyn Payne to chop his head off while a distraught Sansa and a concerned Cersei witness the event.

RELATED: The Most Tragic Character Deaths, According To Reddit

"Baelor" was among the most shocking episodes in modern TV history. Most viewers assumed Ned Stark would be the show's protagonist, only to see him dying before the first season even ended. "Baelor" cemented Game of Thrones' reputation as the show where no one was safe and launched the overarching story, separating the Stark children and setting them on individual paths with different outcomes.

9 "Fire and Blood"

Season 1, Episode 10

The season 1 finale sees many crucial developments for the show: Robb is named King in the North and captures Jaime Lannister; Tywin appoints Tyrion Hand of the Kind in his stead; and Jon ventures beyond the Wall. However, the most crucial event is the hatching of Daenerys' children, officially turning her into the Mother of Dragons.

Dany's dragons would play crucial roles in her storyline, making "Fire and Blood" a pivotal episode in Game of Thrones history. Not only are her children among the most powerful dragons on television, but also key allies in her conquest of Essos and the fight against the Night King. They were also crucial to the show's success, turning the fantasy show into the hottest ticket of 2010s television.

8 "Blackwater"

Season 2, Episode 9

Image via HBO

Starting with "Baelor," the ninth episode of each season became critical. Season 2's "Blackwater" continued this tradition, centering entirely on the Battle of the Blackwater Bay, where Tyrion leads the Lannister army in defending King's Landing against Stannis' fleet.

"Blackwater" features the show's biggest action setpiece up to that point, receiving intense critical and fan acclaim for its thrilling depiction of the wildfire explosion that decimates Stannis' army. "Blackwater" proved Game of Thrones was leveling up to new and ambitious heights, signaling more exciting things to come in future episodes.

7 "The Rains of Castamere"

Season 3, Episode 9

Image via HBO

Arguably the most shocking episode in Game of Thrones, season 3's "The Rains of Castamere" lives in infamy among fans of the show. It focuses on the now-notorious Red Wedding, where Robb's troops are betrayed by Roose Bolton and Walder Frey and slaughtered during his cousin Edmure's wedding to Roslin Frey.

RELATED: The Highest-Rated HBO Episodes, According To IMDb

"The Rains of Castamere" is among the greatest hours of television ever. The episode took everyone by surprise, killing off several major characters and dramatically shifting the power balance in Westeros. Lauded for its eerie atmosphere, brutal depiction of the murders, and Michelle Fairley and Richard Madden's performances, "The Rains of Castamere" is among the show's best episodes.

6 "The Lion and the Rose"

Season 4, Episode 3

Some of television's best wedding-themed episodes come from Game of Thrones. Weddings became the show's most notorious occasions, mainly because of the carnage that occurred during the celebrations. Season 4's "The Lion and the Rose" revolves around the long-awaited wedding between Joffrey Baratheon and Margaery Tyrell, which ends with Joffrey's death by poison.

"The Lion and the Rose" is a key episode in Game of Thrones. It featured the death of the show's most hated character, King Joffrey, and set the stage for Tyrion's exile and his eventual alliance with Daenerys. It also allowed for Sansa to finally escape King's Landing after being the Lannisters' prisoner since Ned's death.

5 "The Door"

Season 6, Episode 5

By season 6, fans were used to the show's ruthlessness and shocking turns. However, few could've anticipated the genius of "The Door," which sees Bran officially become The Three-Eyed Raven after narrowly escaping a savage attack from the Night King and his wights.

The Night King was established as the show's Big Bad in season 4's "Hardhome," but "The Door" provides further insights into his backstory and expands the show's rich lore. It also features possibly its most clever twist with Hodor's tragic storyline, a highly-emotional moment that ranks among the show's most effective and striking events.

4 "The Winds of Winter"

Season 6, Episode 10

The season 6 finale, "The Winds of Winter," is among Game of Thrones' best episodes. It features Daenerys' massive army finally setting sail toward Westeros, setting the stage for the show's final conflict. However, the episode is best known for its plot in King's Landing, where Cersei blows up the Sept of Baelor, eliminating the Sparrows and most of her enemies with one fell swoop and becoming Queen of the Seven Kingdoms.

"The Winds of Winter" was critically lauded for Ramin Djawadi's score, the Sept's explosion, and Lena Headey's tour de force performance as Cersei. It is perhaps the show's last great episode before the infamous seasons 7 and 8, exhibiting the last traits of the genius that made Game of Thrones such a spectacular success in the first place.

3 "The Dragon and the Wolf"

Season 7, Episode 8

"The Dragon and the Wolf" is the season 7 finale, featuring the biggest congregation of characters since the show's early seasons. It centers on a pivotal meeting at the Dragonpit where Jon convinces every major player about the weights and the Night King's existence, seemingly convincing them to join forces against them. In Winterfell, Sansa finally sees through Littlefinger's lies and orders Arya to execute him.

RELATED: The Best TV Show Seasons of All Time, According to Reddit

Although the meeting at the Dragonpit is mostly fan service, "The Dragon and the Wolf" is still a crucial episode in Game of Thrones. It put every major player on the same page regarding the White Walkers and brought Jon and Daenerys together. The episode also marked the ending of Littlefinger, the best player in the game and the cause of most of the show's problems.

2 "The Long Night"

Season 8, Episode 3

It's not an overstatement to call "The Long Night" the most controversial episode in Game of Thrones. As the title implies, it centers on the long-awaited battle against the Night King and his army at Winterfell, culminating with Arya stabbing him and ending the White Walker threat.

Although praised for its incredible production values, "The Long Night" is often considered a disappointment by critics and fans. Arya killing the Night King was particularly divisive, as most expected Jon to be the one to end the Long Night. The death itself was also underwhelming, especially for a villain the show had built up for its entire duration. Still, "The Long Night" remains an important episode in Game of Thrones, acting as a definitive ending to the White Walker story.

1 "The Iron Throne"

Season 8, Episode 6

Image via HBO

Game of Thrones ended on a bittersweet and unsatisfactory note with the season 8 episode "The Iron Throne." Following Daenerys' turn to the mad side, the show has Jon killing her and ends with Bran on the Iron Throne, Sansa as Queen in the North, Arya as a fearless explorer, and Jon as an exile beyond the Wall.

"The Iron Throne" is among the most disappointing series finales ever. Daenerys and Jon's character arcs were especially divisive, as was the choice to put Bran on the Iron Throne. The episode remains a matter of intense debate among fans of the series, although its importance to the show and modern television as a whole is undeniable.

NEXT: Every Major House in 'Game of Thrones', Ranked