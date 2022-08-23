It’s currently an era where media empires live and die based on the properties at their disposal. Disney is entirely devoted to curating their Marvel and Star Wars franchises, Amazon is dominated by Lord of the Rings content, Paramount is shaping its new streaming service around the Star Trek franchise, and Netflix is looking to base its future around the success of Stranger Things and The Witcher. There is no bigger weapon in HBO’s arsenal than Game of Thrones.

Game of Thrones was a sensation when it aired. Although fans have been vocal about their distaste for the final entry in the saga, the first seven seasons of the series offered some of the best dramatic storytelling of the Golden Age of television. George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire series offered the perfect mix of high fantasy, political intrigue, shocking plot twists, and great characters. The series earned four Emmy Awards for Best Drama Series and cultivated a loyal fanbase.

Although Game of Thrones is now over, the future looks bright for Westeros. Here is every spinoff series that has been in development.

House of the Dragon

Image via HBO

Martin collaborated with showrunner Ryan Condal to create the story of the war of succession that plagued House Targaryen. Set around two centuries prior to Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon picks up during the rule of King Viserys I (Paddy Considine). When Viserys is unable to bear a male child, he decides to name his daughter, Princess Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy/Milly Alcock) as the ruler of the Seven Kingdoms. This sparks conflict with the King’s vengeful brother, Daemon (Matt Smith).

House of the Dragon will have ten episodes, and the strong word of mouth surrounding the pilot episode “The Heirs of the Dragon” suggest that fans are happy to return to Westeros. Filming for a second season is set to begin in fall or winter of 2022. The pilot was so popular that it caused HBO Max’s service to crash.

Untitled Jon Snow Series

Image via HBO

One of the chief criticisms of Game of Thrones Season 8 was the unsatisfying fate of Jon Snow (Kit Harington). Even though he is really a Targaryen, and the rightful ruler of the Iron Throne, Jon ends the series by going back to the North and leaving his cousin, Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) to rule. However, a new series that continues after the ending of Game of Thrones hopes to give Jon a more satisfying sendoff.

Harington is set to reprise his role in a currently untitled spinoff. Martin revealed that Harington pitched the concept for the series himself. Although the show has not yet made its way past the development stage, it seems likely that this will be a project that HBO will prioritize.

The Sea Snake

Image via HBO

One of the standout characters within the House of the Dragon pilot was the most enigmatic member of the King’s Council, Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint). Also known as “The Sea Snake,” Velaryon earned his reputation through his infamous adventures as a naval warrior. HBO appears to be working on a prequel series to House of the Dragon that will focus on The Sea Snake’s earlier, globetrotting days.

Although The Sea Snake is still in the writing stage, the pilot script comes from The Mentalist creator Bruno Heller. Prior to pitching The Sea Snake, Heller also approached HBO about a prequel series focused on Robert Baratheon (Mark Addy) and Ned Stark’s (Sean Bean) rebellion against “The Mad King” that immediately predates Game of Thrones.

10,000 Ships

Image via HBO

Another prequel series in the works about the adventures in the Westerosi waters is the spinoff 10,000 Ships. Set 1,000 years before the events of Game of Thrones, the series will reportedly focus on a key figure within Westerosi legend: the founder of Dorne, Princess Nymeria, where Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) gets the name for her direwolf. Person of Interest writer Amanda Segel has been attached to the project. 10,000 Ships must be among the key shows that HBO is prioritizing; The Nine Voyages was renamed The Sea Snake to avoid too many titles with numbers.

A Tale of Dunk and Egg

Image via Bantam

The Tales of Dunk and Egg series consists of three novellas written by Martin that are set 90 years before the events of Game of Thrones. These stories follow Ser Duncan the Tall (also known as “Dunk”) and a young Aegon V Targaryen (aka “Egg”) during their early adventures. So far the series includes 1998's The Hedge Knight, 2003’s The Sworn Sword, and 2010’s The Mystery Night, but Martin has indicated that he’s interested in continuing the series. An hour-long series adaptation is currently in development, but details are scarce.

The Golden Empire and Untitled Animated Series

HBO is reportedly looking to expand its Game of Thrones universe into animation. There are reportedly two animated shows in development, and Martin confirmed that one will be focused on the Yi Ti dynasty of Essos. The Golden Empire would focus on the area of the Game of Thrones map that serves as a loose parallel to Imperial China. Martin has only said that a “young writer” is working on the show, but that the early artwork is “stunning.”

Untitled Flea Bottom Series

Image via HBO

The slums of King’s Landing aren’t just a hive of scum and villainy. It is in these impoverished communities that characters like Ser Davos Seaworth (Liam Cunningham) were raised. Unfortunately, the further adventures of the Flea Bottom residents aren’t going to be the subject of any spinoff series. A live-action show focused on Flea Bottom and its heroes was in the works, but is no longer moving forward.

Bloodmoon

House of the Dragon isn’t the first Game of Thrones prequel to take off. Veteran Marvel screenwriter Jane Goldman was handed the prequel series Bloodmoon, set during the Age of Heroes era 8,000 years before Game of Thrones. A pilot starring Naomi Watts, Jamie Campbell Bower, and Naomi Ackie was shot, but HBO opted not to green light the series. HBO chief content officer Casey Bloys said that while the pilot wasn’t a disaster, “it required a lot more invention.”