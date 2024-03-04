The Big Picture In Game of Thrones , Brienne failed to protect those she swore to defend, leaving her purpose directionless.

Catelyn and Sansa both accepted Brienne as a protector, but she was sent away, never forming deep bonds beyond Jaime.

Brienne's character was tragically underutilized in Game of Thrones , missing opportunities to mentor, train others, and develop beyond a warrior.

Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie) was an honorable woman and a noble knight who had every intention of shielding those to whom she swore her sword. But after continuously failing to defend the lords and ladies she promised to protect, Brienne's assigned purpose in the series became directionless and obsolete, painting her as someone who just wasn't very good at her job by discrediting her and not utilizing her properly. Brienne always wanted to prove herself as a knight. She spent her whole life being rejected left and right, laughed at, and underestimated. But Brienne's character arc would have been more impactful and satisfying if, instead of chasing those who didn't want her help, she focused more on strengths in showing people how to become the best versions of themselves.

Brienne Failed Everyone She Swore To Protect

When Brienne was introduced in Season 2, she was Renly Baratheon's (Gethin Anthony) sworn sword. Brienne worshiped Renly, for he was one of the few lords in Westeros who ever showed her a shred of kindness. Brienne fell hopelessly in love with Renly and truly believed that he would make a good king after his brother Robert Baratheon (Mark Addy) died. But Renly's elder brother Stannis Baratheon (Stephen Dillane) had a better claim to the throne than he did and resorted to using blood magic in order to prevent Renly from stealing his throne. Brienne was devastated when she witnessed Renly's murder at the hands of Melisandre's (Carice van Houten) shadow baby. She had all but given up until Catelyn Stark (Michelle Fairley) slapped some sense into her and the two of them fled the scene of the crime before being blamed for Renly's death. Feeling lost and purposeless after losing Renly, Brienne turns to Catelyn and asks to protect her and become her sworn sword, because Brienne didn't feel useful or valuable unless she was defending someone.

Catelyn appreciated and respected Brienne. She immediately accepted the knight's offer to become her sworn sword. She even trusted Brienne enough to aid her in committing treason by instructing her to escort Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), (who was a Stark prisoner at the time) to King's Landing, in exchange for her daughter's lives, betraying Robb Stark (Richard Madden), the King in the North at that point. This moment was very difficult for Brienne because she was endlessly loyal and wanted to obey Catelyn's every order, and this order prevented her from staying at her side at all times to protect her. Brienne is also a stickler for the rules and doesn't take committing treason lightly. But, in the end, she left with Jaime Lannister for King's Landing. Unfortunately, this also left Catelyn vulnerable and defenseless during the infamous Red Wedding.

After the death of the second person who had pledged to protect, Brienne becomes riddled with guilt and she makes it her mission to protect the Stark daughters, Arya (Maisie Williams) and Sansa (Sophie Turner) who Catelyn so desperately wanted to save from the clutches of their enemies. Brienne takes it upon herself to search all of Westeros for Sansa and Arya Stark to swear her sword to them to keep her oath to their mother. Brienne could have taken this as an opportunity to explore a new purpose instead of pursuing the Stark girls, but stubbornness and loyalty to an oath compelled her to follow them.

Once Brienne finds Sansa with Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen), it's apparent that Sansa does not want Brienne's help. Later, when Brienne finds Sansa again, this time at Winterfell, Sansa is now married to the sadistic Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon). It's true that Brienne wasn't aware of the horrors that Sansa was suffering through in her marriage to Ramsay, and she did eventually slay the men who chased after Sansa when she escaped Winterfell with Theon Greyjoy (Alfie Allen). But Sansa is yet another example of someone Brienne swore to protect who ultimately did not benefit from that protection at all. This begs the question: why couldn't the show runners give Brienne a single win?

Did Anyone Actually Value Brienne as a Protector?

While Catelyn did accept Brienne as a protector, she ultimately sent her away to deliver Jaime to King's Landing rather than keep her by her side. Although this signifies Catelyn's trust in the knight, it also left her defenseless. On the other hand, Sansa did eventually accept Brienne's protection, but the knight is, once again, sent away during Sansa and Arya's plot against Littlefinger. The series never worked to develop Brienne's bond with any of the people she was protecting beyond Jaime.

When Brienne found Arya traveling with the Hound (Rory McCann), Arya never accepted her protection and expressed plainly that she didn’t want or need her help. But what Arya could have used instead was a mentor, like the Hound, and a consistent sparring partner who could teach her to become a better warrior. Both women could have benefited tremendously through this symbiotic relationship. Brienne could have felt that sense of relief she was so desperately chasing by helping a member of the Stark family, and Arya could become a better killer by training with one of the best swordsmen in the realm. But Brienne wasn't utilized in this way.

Brienne Was Severely Underutilized

Brienne's biggest triumph was arguably helping Jaime Lannister go from villain to hero by teaching him to embrace honor, empathy, and compassion. Without her, Jaime Lannister would never have lost his hand, but he also would never have sought redemption for his crimes. Brienne demanded honor from a man known to everyone as a dishonorable person. Jaime, as a knight, kept up a disinterested façade but, deep down, he wanted to be a noble knight. Brienne's belief that he could be a better man and her refusal to give up on him are both aspects that are unique to her character. It's safe to say that, without Brienne, Jaime never would have become the character so beloved by fans.

In the final seasons, Brienne’s character was tragically pushed aside to make way for larger storylines and to focus on more central characters. Her character could have been explored if she had more screen time. Her surface-level motivation was to become a knight of the seven kingdoms, but her true desires were more complex than that. She wanted to be accepted and appreciated. She thought she had to protect someone in order to get that, but Jaime showed us the potential of a different path for the character. Brienne's always been like a moral compass for the show. In a world where ethics and morality are snuffed out during the game of thrones (see: Ned Stark), she could have been a mentor rather than just a warrior. By the end of the series, Brienne of Tarth got what she wanted, to become a knight of the seven kingdoms, but she deserved so much more than that.

