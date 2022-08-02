With a slate of content coming from the world of Westeros later this year, including the story of House Targaryen coming later this month with House of the Dragon, fans of HBO's Game of Thrones series have a lot to look forward to. Among all this exciting content, Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment and Creation Entertainment have revealed the new location and dates for the first-ever Game of Thrones Official Fan Convention, as well as new names that have been added to the event's star-studded line-up. The event will be held between December 9-11, 2022 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

First announced in September 2021, the Game of Thrones Official Fan Convention was originally meant to be held in February 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event was indefinitely postponed the same month that the event was meant to take place, but now, just four months ahead of its new date, the event is back on in Los Angeles! The Game of Thrones Official Fan Convention is not only meant to celebrate the past of the beloved franchise but to also look to its future. It was also recently revealed that Jason Concepcion and Greta Johnsen, recently named hosts for the new and upcoming The Official Game of Thrones Podcast: House of the Dragon, launching on August 3, will also be hosting the convention.

The event will see several panels and discussions with members of the Game of Thrones teams as well as having a number of meet-and-greets and autograph signings so that fans can meet their favorite cast members. As per the official description, the convention "offers an exciting and unique experience that has something for every Game of Thrones fan, allowing them to truly step back inside and revisit the world of Westeros and beyond." Guests at the event will also be able to take part in cosplay and trivia competitions to get a chance to win great prizes as well as shop for exclusive merchandise on the show floor.

The announcement of the new date and venue was also joined by the reveal that Kit Harington will be appearing at the event and joining the previously announced Game of Thrones series stars, including Alfie Allen, Jack Gleeson, Kristofer Hivju, Kristian Nairn, Daniel Portman, Gemma Whelan, and Isaac Hempstead Wright. Nairn will also appear as a special guest DJ at an evening dance party, with much more to be announced.

The "Game of Thrones Official Fan Convention" is now set to take place on December 9-11 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. All episodes of Game of Thrones are available to stream now on HBO Max. House of the Dragon will premiere on HBO and HBO Max on Sunday, August 21. Tickets for the Convention are on sale now.

Check out a trailer for House of the Dragon down below.