It’s no easy feat to deliver a satisfying conclusion to a TV series. And when a show is as deified as Game of Thrones, there is no ending that could ever meet the colossal expectations it set for itself. Of course, the finale wasn’t perfect. The journey to the end was laced with pacing issues, overemphasis on shock value, and abandonment of character growth. And yet, the destination itself, the final episode, is a fitting end to the story we’d followed for over 8 years. Watch the last episode and judge it on its own merits, and you’ll recognize the familiar Game of Thrones’ charm that initially attracted you to the show. And most importantly, it’s an ending that doesn’t betray the logic or the themes of the show.

The Writing Is as Good as the Show's Early Seasons

The final episode begins with a defeated Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) wandering through the rubble of King’s Landing. Once his home, the place lies in utter ruins courtesy of Daenerys (Emilia Clarke), the ruler he chose to follow. If the penultimate episode’s decision to have Cersei (Lena Headey) and Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) die beneath the crumbling Red Keep felt anti-climatic, Tyrion’s uncovering of his siblings’ lifeless bodies feels absolutely harrowing. His remorse and agony are accompanied to the tune of a somber Rains of Castamere, sounding the plummet of a once great house. A similar sense of regret can be felt oozing out of Jon (Kit Harington), but he is not quite ready to betray his lover, he still needs a gentle push, and Tyrion is happy to help.

Now imprisoned by Danny for treason, Tyrion has plenty of time to think and when Jon comes to visit him he is ready to cajole Jon with his logic. In the 10-minute-long conversation between the two, Tyrion masterfully psychoanalyzes Daenerys, talking about how certain she is of her destiny as a savior and how that belief gives her a free pass to do anything she desires. He reminds Jon that he is supposed to be the shield that guards the realms of men, and now that the biggest threat to people is a tyrant whom he loves, he needs to step up to the task of killing his lover.

Amidst their discussion, Jon recalls wise words from Maester Aemon (Peter Vaughan) — “love is the death of duty.” To this, Tyrion sharply suggests, “Sometimes, duty is the death of love.” Still, Jon wasn’t entirely convinced, he still needed one final push, and he got that from Daenerys herself. He tries to show Dany reason, and they briefly engage in a discussion about morality, about who gets to decide what’s right. Jon is unsure, Dany is certain it’s she who decides. And that’s when Jon realizes she’s too far gone, too entrenched in the idea of her own destiny, too keen to rule with fear, and he puts a sword through her heart. It was a powerful twist, despite the fact that it was a possibility discussed to a level of exhaustion in the many internet forums.

The show always treated Jon as its tragic hero and with the conclusion the show reminds us that it hasn’t lost touch with what it was trying to achieve. And really, this is the quality writing we’d gotten used to towards Game of Thrones’ early seasons when the show refused to fall prey to clichés, tropes, and devices overdone in the fantasy genre. If, in the earlier seasons, we’d learned that the righteous Jon Snow would plunge his sword through the heart of a woman he loved, we’d think it was a solid conclusion, one that tessellated perfectly with what the show has shown us so far. And the same is true for the show’s decision to crown Bran as the King.

Bran Deserves the Throne and Jon Does Not

When all is said and done, Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright) was the only logical choice to rule Westeros. The most powerful lords and ladies have traveled to King's Landing to decide the fate of the seven kingdoms, but the mood isn’t of excitement or ambition but rather exhaustion. The series of unending squabbles and wars over power has left everyone weary, and perhaps, for the first time, no one wants to rule. The liabilities are too many. Perhaps Tyrion senses this exhaustion, and so he swoops in to deliver a compelling speech on the power of stories to unite people. This use of stories is a running motif throughout the course of the show. As Varys (Conleth Hill) once rightfully proclaimed, “power lies where people believe it lies.”

In another instance, Petyr Baelish (Aidan Gillen) revealed that the Iron Throne isn’t made up of thousands of swords, the count barely tallies up to 200. It was just a story the people kept telling each other over and over again until it became true and ascribed the Iron Throne a sense of divinity to it. And in the act of proclaiming Bran the King, Tyrion is crafting a new story to be told for another hundred of years, turning broken Bran into Bran the Broken, a simple inversion of words, yet so powerful.

If it were any other show, Jon would have probably ended up on the throne, but it would have been too predictable for Game of Thrones. Instead, the ending has Jon depicted as the tragic hero of the story who has to sacrifice his love for duty. Game of Thrones has earned its reputation as a zeitgeist-changing show for letting its characters face the consequences of their actions. Jon did the right thing, but the righteousness of his act doesn’t spare him from the judgment of the world he lives in, and so he is exiled to the Night's Watch. It was a divisive decision, to say the least, for both characters and the audience. Some argued the punishment wasn’t severe enough, others contended he should have been on the throne. But a compromise where no party comes out particularly satisfied is usually a sign of a good compromise.

Arya and Sansa Have Endings Befitting Their Development

Arya (Maisie Williams) was never going to settle in one place as a lady or even a knight. She had previously wondered “What’s west of Westeros?” The final episode doesn’t answer that question, but it allows Arya to begin exploring and nudging the audience to consider her journey in future sequels to the show. Sansa (Sophie Turner) has transformed from a timid and naive girl into a ruler with demonstrated political shrewdness, and it would be an insult to her arduous journey if she didn’t even get to rule The North in the end. Having been the one to raise Bran up to his position, it is only fitting that Tyrion ends up on the Small Council, advising Bran the Broken.

Game of Thrones’ conclusion isn’t perfect. No finale ever is. Still, I'd argue that the final episode is a far cry from the disappointment the internet has made it out to be. How we reached the conclusion might feel a little unearned, but the final moments rectify its wrongs and leave us with a conclusion that’s befitting of the season.