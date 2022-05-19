It is common knowledge, even among those who haven’t watched it, that the last season of Game of Thrones left much to be desired. There were multiple issues, almost too many to count — including, but not limited to, how rushed it felt and how relevant plot points were forgotten or neglected, leaving salient loose ends. Furthermore, some characters’ flimsy and untoward fate was unsatisfying or downright disappointing. Upon reflection, years after its May 2019 finale, Jon Snow (Kit Harrington) cannot be considered one of them. On the surface, it may have seemed unfair that, after everything he’d been through, Jon ended up right where he began: in the North. However, this may very well have been the most appropriate outcome for the beloved character.

In the first season of Game of Thrones, Jon’s journey begins with his desire to become a member of the Night’s Watch. He wants to “join the watchers on the Wall” not only because he considers it to be an honorable order in part thanks to his uncle Benjen Stark (Joseph Mawle), but the Watch’s core values also lead him to believe that his social status as a bastard will no longer be held against him. Little does he know the winding path that joining the sworn brotherhood will send him on. Since the beginning, Jon’s aspirations are modest and throughout the series, he never manifests a desire for anything like greatness, fame, or money. What he does want, however, is to stop being treated like the illegitimate Stark child. But even at Castle Black, where he thinks he will be treated like any other man, there are still people like Ser Alliser Thorne (Owen Teale) who will constantly remind him of his roots.

Jon always keeps what he deems as realistic goals in mind. When he's assigned as the Lord Commander Jeor Mormont’s (James Cosmo) steward, Samwell Tarly (John Bradley) has to point out to him the real possibility that this position is intended to prepare him to take on the role of Commander someday. This hasn’t even crossed Jon’s mind, since he's so used to being limited by his status as a bastard. He's never thought he’ll be in any real position of power; it's only when others bring up his leadership skills that he begins to even consider it.

Image via HBO

On his first mission north of the Wall, Jon has his first encounter with how being in a position of power can prompt honorable men to make immoral choices for the greater good. In Season 2, he realizes that Commander Mormont is aware of Craster (Robert Pugh) offering his newborn sons as sacrifices to the White Walkers. Regardless of Mormont’s explanation, Jon has trouble wrapping his head around this — so much so that in Season 3, when he is trying to ingratiate himself with Mance Rayder (Ciarán Hinds) to be accepted as part of the wildlings, he first tells a lie before resorting to a partial truth: "I want to fight for the side that fights for the living." Although he has ulterior motives and no intention of deserting, his disillusionment with the order he'd admired is real.

While Jon is technically undercover for the Watch, he gains a new appreciation for the freedom the wildlings enjoyed, partly thanks to his lover Ygritte (Rose Leslie). While among them, he is not treated like a bastard and even forswears some of the Watch’s vows. When the moment of his leaving comes, it is plain to see that the decision to betray Ygritte splits his heart. He'd loved her, as he later admits, but he chooses to abide by Maester Aemon’s (Peter Vaughan) advice: "Love is the death of duty." Duty always comes first for Jon, no matter how much sorrow it brings him. Ygritte leaves a lasting impression on him and his time with her, and by extension with the wildlings, is clearly when Jon feels the freest in his life.

Ygritte had been right to say Jon knew “nothing” in the first few seasons, nothing in comparison to what he later learns with experience. When he is first placed in a position of leadership and made Lord Commander in Season 5, what happens to him will definitely cement his belief that he is not built for it. Jon does not do well amidst political intrigue; he does not have the same ingenuity as characters like Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage), who thrive in that unpredictable environment. He is always too honest, honorable, and conscientious, much like his uncle Ned (Sean Bean). "Have you ever considered learning how to lie every now and then?" Tyrion asks him in Season 7, Episode 7, "The Dragon and the Wolf." He hasn’t, because Jon’s moral code always comes before anything else to the point of selflessness. No matter what happens or what circumstances he is put in, Jon always tries to live by the teachings of the man who had raised him like a father.

Image via HBO

In Season 6, Jon ends up as King in the North not because he has sought the title but because others see him as worthy. He admits so himself in Season 7, Episode 2, "Stormborn," explicitly telling the lords and ladies of the North: "You all crowned me your King. I never wanted it. I never asked for it, but I accepted it because the North is my home. It’s part of me and I will never stop fighting for it no matter the odds." He considers it his duty, not as something he’d ever desired. In this way, he clearly stands out from characters like Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) or Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey), who actively strive to be in positions of power.

When Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) tells Jon that he’s good at ruling in Season 7, Episode 1 "Dragonstone," his immediate response is an unequivocal no. He has no qualms transferring his duties to her when he is required to leave Winterfell and meet Daenerys in Dragonstone, precisely because, although he lacks confidence in himself, he has no doubts that Sansa will be up to the task of acting as his delegate. Whatever position of leadership falls upon his shoulders, be it Lord Commander or King in the North, it is never because he chases after it. At the end of the day, Jon is simply motivated to do what he judges to be the right thing.

Beyond not wanting to be the ruler of Winterfell, Jon certainly does not want to be King of the entire continent. Even after learning about his true parentage, and that he is a member of the House Targaryen, he doesn't feel compelled to seize the Iron Throne per his birthright. In Season 8, Episode 2's "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms," when he reveals his secret to Daenerys, she says, “That’s impossible” and his response is simply "I wish it were." Regardless, he is ready to support her quest for King's Landing to seize power in spite of having a more legitimate birthright. Everything he has gone through had not prepared him for the possibility of becoming the King of the Seven Kingdoms; on the contrary, it makes him abhor the idea.

The only place wherein Jon feels truly free was North of the Wall with the wildlings. Much like his uncle Ned, he would have never felt at home in the South. In a beautiful display of irony by the series finale, he ends up where he had wanted to be when his story began, making his journey a perfect full circle. This time around, however, the Night’s Watch and the wildlings are not on hostile terms. The relationship between the two factions becomes as Jon had wanted it to be, which dismantles his dilemma in regard to picking a side.

In theory, Jon could have attempted to claim the Iron Throne thanks to his birthright; however, that would’ve defeated the point of his character. Jon Snow never wanted to be Ned Stark’s bastard, Lord Commander, King in the North, nor King of the Seven Kingdoms. By being sent to the Night’s Watch, he is exempt from the responsibility of ruling, something he’d never considered himself fit for, no matter what anyone told him. In the end, although it is meant as punishment, Jon ends up exactly where he is meant to be by the time his story concludes: in the true North, free to live his life as he sees fit without the crushing weight of the Seven Kingdoms on his tired shoulders.

