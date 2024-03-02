The Big Picture Game of Thrones' final two seasons were originally planned as a film trilogy by showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, an idea they claim network executives rejected.

They also claim AT&T suggested that Game of Thrones have mini-episodes that were filmed vertically in order to be better fit for social media consumption.

Ultimately, while the finale of Game of Thrones didn't measure up to the quality of previous seasons, the story could have been worse for fans of this series.

Hit TV shows have a habit of ending controversially. Whether it was the sudden cut to black in the final episode of The Sopranos, the confusing flashbacks in Lost, or the jarring flash-forward in Gossip Girl, iconic television franchises have failed to stick the landing. (Or, perhaps they set expeectations too high for their viewers.) But when discussing controversial endings, Game of Thronesstands out among the rest. Showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss took their time adapting one book per season during the earlier seasons of the franchise. So, it was a surprise when they announced Game of Thrones' ever-expanding narrative would be wrapped up in two shorter seasons consisting of thirteen episodes total.

Game of Thrones suffered fluctuations in quality ever since Season 4, but Season 7 was received as an exception from the storytelling standards HBO typically maintains. As the show steered further away from the source material, characters began to make questionable decisions, and certain storylines were forgotten. Fan-favorite characters like Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) didn’t have much to do as the story progressed, and infamous antagonists like Littlefinger (Aiden Gillen) became simplistic, one-note villains. By the final episode of Season 8, Game of Thrones had sparked outrage among critics and fans alike. While it's hard to imagine how the showrunners could have rushed the ending more than they already have, a recent report exposed how a very different Game of Thrones could have ended — a way that would seem to present some quite possibily insurmountable challenges.

The Alternate Ending Was a Film Trilogy

HBO rarely lets a TV series run for more than 7 seasons, but George R. R. Martin pushed for the studio to produce as much as 10 seasons in order to tell the full story of Game of Thrones. Benioff and Weiss’ careers skyrocketed after the show's success, which brought in many enticing offers, like their now-cancelled Star Wars project. When Season 8 rolled around, many audience members felt that the ending felt rushed and failed to tie up numerous storylines, forcing characters to make questionable decisions, such as Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) suddenly burning down King’s Landing. In a recent interview with the The Wall Street Journal, Benioff and Weiss discussed their original plan to turn the final few seasons into three feature-length movies. This Game of Thrones trilogy would have premiered in movie theaters and captured the climactic ending of the series with the resources and production budget of a Hollywood blockbuster. However, the showrunners claim that network executives wanted to keep Game of Thrones on TV screens — saying that it was called "Home Box Office" and not "Away Box Office."

The Showrunners Clashed With Network Executives

Ironically, Game of Thrones’ production budget was not the problem with the series. Every aspect of production improved throughout Game of Thrones’ run in the 2010s... except for the writing. Whether it was the costume design, VFX, music, or cinematography, Game of Thrones delivered quality content every season up until the final episode, it was just the story that didn’t make sense. Benioff and Weiss’ idea to spend even more money on a show that already cost over $15 million per episode was not a solution to any of the problems with the series. Trying to fit the events of Seasons 7 and 8 into three movies would have rushed the story even more and likely forced the writers to cut out additional storylines from the show.

The Wall Street Journal also revealed that Benioff and Weiss claimed they clashed with AT&T, HBO’s owners at the time, about the vision for Game of Thrones. The Journal and the showrunners claim that AT&T suggested producing mini-episodes of the series and asked if Game of Thrones could be shot vertically to better fit on phone screens. According to them, AT&T wanted to make the franchise easily digestible for social media to garner more viewership. Clearly, there were many differing views on how to handle the ending of a historic show like Game of Thrones. The overall vision for what Game of Thrones should be was drastically different for the author, the showrunners, and the network, which resulted in a disappointing final season.

Cramming Two Seasons of Television Into Three Movies Doesn't Work

So what would the Game of Thrones ending look like in a trilogy of movies? The major events of Seasons 7 and 8 give us a better idea of the story's pacing across the three films. Season 7 ended with the battle beyond the wall, where Berric Dondarrion (Richard Dormer) and Jon Snow (Kit Harington) led a small band of warriors to hunt down a wight, which would make a natural ending point for the first movie. It's hard to imagine that Benioff and Weiss would have tried to squeeze the battle for Winterfell and the Battle of King’s Landing into one episode, meaning Season 8 would likely have been split in half across the two remaining movies.

Arya (Maisie Williams) would kill the Night King and end the Long Night in the second film, and Daenerys would defeat Cersei (Lena Headey) in the final installment. However, the thirteen episodes could have made for an awkwardly paced trilogy. The first film would have to include Jon and Daenerys meeting for the first time and falling in love, the war between Lannister and Targaryen forces, Littlefinger's downfall, and the battle beyond the Wall. Season 8 would be stretched out across two more movies, with the entire second movie taking place at Winterfell, and Danery's attack on King's Landing finishing the trilogy. Perhaps there would have to be some reconfiguring of the timeline, but regardless of how the films were structured, it would have been an exceptionally difficult — and perhaps impossible — task for even the best filmmakers could to address all the various looping plot lines in Game of Thrones in any comprehensive manner.

It’s hard to imagine a worse ending to Game of Thrones, but jamming 13 episodes into three movies would open the door to it. While AT&T's idea of making Game of Thrones more phone-friendly is, frankly, unpalatable, it's certainly not an unheard of concept. Ultimately leadership made the right decision to keep the show on TV screens. Despite disappointments with the ending of the series, HBO’s most recent spin-off, House of the Dragon, is more faithful to the source material, with the highly-anticipated second season of the prequel series premiering sometime this summer.

