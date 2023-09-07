Game of Thrones was arguably the biggest television show from the 2010s. Based on George R. R. Martin's sprawling literary saga, A Song of Ice and Fire, the show follows multiple characters striving for power and control in the ruthless and unforgiving world of Westeros and Essos.

Although famous for its hyper-violent and cruel approach, Game of Thrones is also famous for having several funny characters. These figures stand out even more, considering the show's otherwise dramatic tone, providing much-needed laughter when things got overly bleak. From smart-ass warriors to drunken geniuses, these characters keep things light - or at least as light as possible.

10 Eddison Tollett

Ben Crompton played Eddison Tollett in Game of Thrones seasons 2 through 8. Also known as "Dolorous Edd," he is one of Jon Snow's closest friends, a steward of the Night's Watch who joined at fifteen. Edd becomes Lord Commander after Jon's resignation following his resurrection and dies during the Battle of Winterfell.

RELATED: The 25 Best Game of Thrones Characters, Ranked

Edd's sense of humor is dry and pessimistic. He looks at the dark side of things, often offering comments so bleak that they can't help but be funny. He doesn't try to be funny; quite the contrary, actually. However, with so much pessimism, those close to him can't help but chuckle.

9 Davos Seaworth

Image via HBO

Ser Davos Sewaroth, the Onion Knight, is one of the few truly honorable characters in Game of Thrones. Introduced in season 2 and played by Liam Cunningham, Davos is Stannis Baratheon's Hand and faithful servant. Following Stannis' death, Davos becomes Jon's staunch ally, surviving the Long Night and the assault on King's Landing to become Master of Ships in Bran's Small Council.

Davos is among Game of Thrones' most underrated heroes. He is also remarkably funny, thanks to his sarcastic yet kind-hearted and harmless humor. Davos understands the value of a good, well-timed joke and often uses it to break the ice in stressful situations.

8 Podrick Payne

Podrick Payne was too pure for the ruthless and lawless world of Game of Thrones. Played by Daniel Portman, Podrick is Tyrion's servant before becoming Brienne's squire. Quiet, honorable, loyal, and extremely kind, Podrick becomes a capable fighter, fighting in the Battle of Winterfell and surviving, to the surprise and joy of everyone watching.

RELATED: Every Major House in Game of Thrones, Ranked

Although he's often the butt of the joke, Pod is quite the funny character. His mild, well-intentioned personality means he doesn't deliver laugh-out-loud jokes; however, Pod's comedy comes from his facial expressions and reactions to the unforgiving world around him. His stammering speech and confusion at most events around him are also a primary source of comedy.

7 Jaime Lannister

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau is one of Game of Thrones' most acclaimed performers. The Danish actor played Jaime Lannister throughout the show's eight seasons, taking the character on a fascinating journey of self-discovery and maturity that turned him from one of the most hated to one of the most beloved figures.

Jaime's carefree, egotistical, confident nature makes him insolent and utterly hilarious, especially during the early seasons. He often tempted the fates by provoking and outright insulting everyone around him, including his loved ones. As he matures and becomes more honorable, his sense of humor becomes less inflammatory, but he retains his wit and spark.

6 Tormund Giantsbane

Tormund Giantsbane is a rarity in Game of Thrones because he becomes sillier as time passes. When introduced, Tormund is violent and imposing; as time passes, he becomes a comedic sidekick, especially when paired with Jon Snow.

Kristofer Hivju's comedic abilities take center stage in later seasons as Tormund arrives in Westeros. Out of his element, he becomes sillier and more expressive in his feelings for Jon and the other members of the free folk. His crush on Brienne also allows him to show his softer, sillier side, and by season 8, he is a bonafide teddy bear.

5 Olenna Tyrell

The Queen of Thorns is one of the most cunning characters in Game of Thrones. Played by the late Dame Diana Rigg, Olenna Tyrell is the matriarch of the Tyrell family and one of the most powerful figures in Westeros. She is decisive, intelligent, straightforward, and resourceful, the one person who can put Tywin Lannister in his place.

Olenna's wit and ironic humor are famous throughout the Seven Kingdoms. "The famously tart-tongued Queen of Thorns," Cercei calls her, prompting Olenna to call her a more colorful name. Indeed, Olenna is remarkably amusing and quick-witted, coming up with original insults that serve their purpose while bringing a chuckle from everyone but the target.

4 Varys

Conleth Hill did so much with the character of Varys. The Master of Whsipererers is a major character in the show and books, manipulating several major events from behind the scenes and playing the game on a scale few others understood, let alone partook in. Nearly all the best Game of Thrones episodes have at least one major Varys scene, cementing his importance to the show.

Varys is amusing because of his smart-ass attitude, subtly delivering insults and sassing everyone without making a spectacle of it. Hill's facial expressions were particularly funny; fans can zoom in at any given scene, and Varys will be reacting with the most enthusiastic and hilarious expressions, enough to make anyone laugh out loud.

3 Tyrion Lannister

Image via HBO

Peter Dinklage is Game of Thrones' most acclaimed performer and the show's de-facto protagonist. Tyrion is among the show's smartest characters, possessing a gifted and analytical mind that allows him to survive the most unlikely circumstances. Tyrion outlives nearly everyone, eventually serving as Hand to two different rulers.

RELATED: The 10 Most Important Game of Thrones Episodes, Ranked

Tyrion's ironic and sarcastic humor is famous throughout Westeros. According to Olenna, he has a reputation for being "drunk, impertinent, and thoroughly debauched." Tyrion has many of the show's most iconic quotes, most of which are funny because of their refreshing honesty. The youngest Lannister is hilarious, daring, and unafraid to ruffle feathers, making him one of the show's most entertaining figures.

2 The Hound

Image via HBO

Sandor "The Hound" Clegane is one of Game of Thrones' most violent characters; as it turns out, he's also one of the funniest. Played by Rory McCann in seven of the show's eight seasons, The Hound is a member of the Kingsguard who forms an unexpected bond with Sansa and Arya Stark. He holds an intense grudge against his older brother, Gregor, "The Mountain," and ultimately dies fighting him in one of Game of Thrones' best battles.

Like other of the show's funniest characters, The Hound's humor is dry, aggressive, and morbidly amusing. He is insulting, confrontational, and shameless, and many of his funniest scenes result from his lack of manners and the shock they cause the unsuspecting people who cross his path. He might be violent and savage, but that doesn't mean he can't be a heck of a good time.

1 Bronn

If Game of Thrones had a winner, it was Ser Bronn of the Blackwater. Starting the show as a cunning and highly-skilled sellsword, Bronn rises to eventually become Lord of Highgarden, Lord Paramount of the Reach, and Master of Coin. Now, that's looking out for himself.

Jerome Flynnis a riot as Bronn. He is impertinent, daring, unafraid to speak his mind, profane, vulgar, and endlessly entertaining. If a scene is too heavy or there's an extended moment of tension, Bronn will bring things back to normal with a funny quip. Debauched and irreverent, Bronn is the ultimate wingman, warrior, and protector - as long as there's enough gold to satisfy him.

NEXT: 10 Best Running Gags in Game of Thrones, Ranked