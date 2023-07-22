The Big Picture Tyrion Lannister's sense of humor and quick wit make him one of the funniest characters in Game of Thrones.

In a Season 1, Tyrion is accused of nearly killing Bran Stark and is tried by Lysa Arryn. He turns his trial into a joke by mockingly confessing to his lifelong crimes, but not to the one he's been accused of.

Tyrion's self-deprecating humor is a power play against his enemies, and his amusing stories make the scene unforgettable.

Game of Thrones was full of drama, but there was no shortage of jokes, especially where one character is concerned. Of the show's extensive cast, Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) undoubtedly has the best sense of humor. His quick wit came along with his intelligence. Used to being the smartest man in the room, Tyrion converts that into jokes that those around him don't always understand. But perhaps more relevant is the fact he doesn't care what people think, allowing him to make jokes at his own expense. The truth is, because of his appearance, people's opinions of Tyrion are not high. Even his father, Tywin Lannister (Charles Dance), doesn't like him. Tyrion uses his humor as armor to deflect the inevitable comments of those around him. At a significant disadvantage in any fight, Tyrion used humor to wage a different kind of war, which usually works for him. But one scene stands out as the funniest in the show, and of course, it centers on Tyrion.

In the first season, Tyrion is accused of nearly killing Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) and taken to the Vale as a prisoner. There he is tried, but he uses the platform to mockingly confess his lifelong crimes in front of the Vale's court. Tyrion is known to provide plenty of humor, but few last beyond a witty comment here or there before returning to the more serious plot points. The length of time he manages to go on, coupled with the fact that he held onto these sins since childhood, makes this one unique. Tyrion saw an opportunity and took it, though it only enraged his capture. Tyrion made a spectacle of himself on his own terms, retaking power even though he was in a vulnerable position. The brilliance behind this joke makes it significant, but the scene is funny because of this unbridled version of Tyrion.

Tyrion Turns His Trial into a Joke

After accusing Tyrion of trying to kill Bran, Catelyn Stark (Michelle Fairley) takes him hostage and brings him to her sister, Lysa Arryn (Kate Dickie), in the Vale for punishment. Lysa adds killing her husband to the list of crimes and throws Tyrion in a cell until he is willing to confess. Without having done the things he is accused of, Tyrion refuses, trying to bribe his way out. But when that fails, he comes up with a different plan. He agrees to confess his crimes, which gets him a public audience with Lysa Arryn and her son, Robin (Lino Facioli). And Tyrion does exactly what he promised. He begins with his childhood, recounting the wrong he's done, picking the most humorous stories to share.

His dramatized confession begins by seeming genuine as he calls himself vile and admits to things most Lords of Westeros do: lying, cheating, gambling, and whoring. But as he ventures further into the confession, he gives specific stories of things he did, filling his uncle's shoes with goat poop and stories that are more amusing. Despite the laughter in the room, Tyrion doesn't break character. His mocking sincerity makes the confession more entertaining as he tricks Lysa into doing what he wants. The amusing scene displays Tyrion's brilliance as well as his humor. Perhaps that's why it is allotted more time than the series' other jokes. This moment plays an important part in the story, but its significance is hidden under the humor, which makes it all the more entertaining.

Tyrion Isn't Afraid to Make Fun of Himself

Tyrion's self-deprecating humor can be a defense mechanism for him. He advises Jon Snow (Kit Harington) early on that no one will forget what he is and to "wear it like armor" so it cannot be used against him. And this scene is an example of Tyrion doing exactly that. Tyrion is at a disadvantage because of who he is and what everyone else thinks of him. And that only worsens the unfortunate situation he's in during this scene. Tyrion has been accused of a crime he didn't commit that everyone wants to blame him for. Additionally, Lysa intends to torture him until she gets a confession. Yet Tyrion doesn't give up. He turns things around by giving Lysa what she wants, at least in part. He makes fun of himself, playing into his reputation as a despicable person. Tyrion stands in front of the crowd and makes a fool of himself, not caring what they think. His humor is a power play against Lysa's rage, and Tyrion wins.

Overall, it's a brilliant move, but it's done in a way that briefly fools the audience. His confession starts so realistically before he takes a ridiculous turn. And Lysa's reaction only makes it better. At this point, little is known about Lysa Arryn other than her borderline creepy dynamic with her son. To watch her be the butt of Tyrion's joke is amusing, especially as she only gets less likable as the show continues. Tyrion's performance makes the scene unforgettable.

Tyrion Has Good Stories

The actual content of Tyrion's speech helps the joke land. The truth is, Tyrion has some good stories. No, they are not his kindest moments, but they are amusing. These anecdotes are mostly childhood pranks that Tyrion played, and, as mean-spirited as they may be, they are good for a laugh. Because Tyrion is who he is, several are dirty jokes. From the poor naked servant to the tampered-with stew, Tyrion doesn't shy away from these jokes, which seem to get good laughs from the citizens of the Vale. Throughout that series, Tyrion proves his talent for raunchy jokes, but rarely does he have so captive an audience.

One of his stories has a familiar target, which fans, in particular, can enjoy. Tyrion describes masturbating into the stew, which he believes his sister ate (or at least, he hopes she did). His sister is none other than the widely disliked Queen Cersei (Lena Headey), making her an easy target. Even the people of the Vale, who should respect their queen, laugh at the idea. At this point in the series, Cersei has already created problems, escalating the Stark/Lannister feud that resulted in Tyrion's capture, so though this may be a quick joke, it's easy to laugh at with Cersei as the target. Tyrion has many stories and shows no signs of slowing before getting cut off. While Tyrion is usually good for a laugh, the fact that he can come up with story after story while framing it as a heartfelt and long-overdue confession makes this the most comical scene throughout the series.