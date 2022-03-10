"I have seen some comments out there questioning how much I am involved in these new series. The answer is: a lot."

Acclaimed fantasy author George R.R. Martin has provided an update on a number of different projects related to is multimedia epic, A Song of Ice and Fire. Some of these updates were about upcoming Game of Thrones spinoffs, with one of these updates being the first details of a Game of Thrones animated series tentatively titled The Golden Empire, currently in development at HBO Max.

The update comes from a blog post from Martin on his official website. Martin has confirmed that there will be multiple successor series to the HBO powerhouse series "Those have taken a ton of my time and attention this year," the author said. "I have seen some comments out there questioning how much I am involved in these new series. The answer is: a lot." In terms of the animated outings coming from the series, The Golden Empire is set to take place in Yi Ti, is a region in the easternmost area of the continent of Essos, across the Narrow Sea to the east of Westeros:

Over on the animated side… well, I am not allowed to talk about most of what’s happening, except to say that things are moving very fast, and I love love love some of the concept art I am seeing. And.. wait, come to think of it, the news leaked several months ago that one of the animated shows would be set in Yi Ti. That’s true. Our working title is THE GOLDEN EMPIRE, and we have a great young writer on that one too, and I think the art and animation is just going to be beautiful. I would tell you more if I could. I don’t think I can say a word about the other animated shows. Not yet.

Image via HBO

RELATED: 10 Overlooked Novels and Comics That Could Be The Next 'Game of Thrones'

The A Song of Ice and Fire series kicked off with A Game of Thrones back in 1996, and has since seen four more novels following it. The most recent entry was 2011's A Dance with Dragons. The series was adapted for TV by HBO starting in 2011 and ran for a total of eight seasons, ending in 2019. Due to the series' widespread success, HBO announced more series based in the universe of Game of Thrones. The Golden Empire is one of two previously announced animated series in the works. Martin mentions other series in the works that will focus on adapting his series of novellas that take place within the world of Ice and Fire, called Tales of Dung & Egg.

The Golden Empire has not yet set a release date.

'The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey': Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know Nothing is more powerful than a mind set free.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email

Matt Villei (284 Articles Published) Matt Villei is a Freelance Writer currently working in Gaming News for Collider. Having a deep appreciation for the games, films, and books that he experienced growing up, Matt wanted to learn the inner workings of how these pieces of media were made. He graduated from Hofstra University with a Film Studies degree and a Creative Writing minor with the hope of one day making a game like the ones he grew up playing. When not writing, he plays some games, watches some professional wrestling, and spends some time with his two Golden Retrievers. More From Matt Villei