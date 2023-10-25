The Big Picture Harrenhal Castle, built by Harren the Black, faced tragic demise when Aegon the Conqueror attacked with dragons, resulting in death and destruction.

Harrenhal's rulers faced early deaths and terrible outcomes, leading to a belief that the castle is cursed due to its founder's arrogance.

Harrenhal appeared in Game of Thrones in Season 2, becoming a key location for various characters and alliances, while also witnessing multiple leadership changes and deaths.

George R. R. Martin’s Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon are not short of tragedy and curses that cost the lives of so many characters. There are some people and places that seem to have a streak of bad luck, almost as if they are cursed. However, the haunted castle of Harrenhal is a particularly special case, as it has seen its fair share of loss and tragedy within its walls.The castle, which has suffered from both fire and destruction, not only tells a story of death and despair but also provides the backdrop for our beloved characters' stories. It is the haunted castle that children learn about in their bedtime stories in Westeros. Yet even before we became acquainted with it, Harrenhal had already faced its own fair share of tragic events. Harrenhal Castle was originally built to reflect the ego of a man whose very same ego would eventually lead to the Castle's downfall. Harrenhal is actually a pretty interesting place because it's where the House Targaryen, led by Aegon, began their rule over Westeros.

How Did Harrenhal Become Haunted?

Before the events of both Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon, Harren the Black built Harrenhal. He built it as a grand tribute to himself, with the ambitious aim of creating the most magnificent castle in all of Westeros. The construction process spanned an impressive 40 years, and upon its completion, Harren boasted that it was an impregnable fortress. However, fate had other plans in store for the lord. The same day Harren moved in, Aegon the Conqueror and his dragons invaded Westeros and arrived at King's Landing. Aegon offered Harren the opportunity to surrender and become the ruling Lord of the Iron Islands, ensuring a prosperous future for his descendants. Sadly, Harren's pride got the better of him as he defiantly rejected Aegon's proposal. Consequently, Aegon unleashed his mighty dragons upon Harrenhal, leading to the tragic demise of Harren and all his children. The once-magnificent castle was left ravaged, its grandeur reduced to ashes and melted stone.

Despite being partially destroyed, the importance of Harrenhal castle was undeniable and the Targaryens ensured to appoint Houses to rule it. Aegon I Targaryen gave Quenton Qoherys the castle of Harrenhal, but his house died out soon after. By then the castle had become too big to protect and way too expensive. After that, it went to the House Harroway who were killed by King Maegor I Targaryen. The belief that the castle was cursed due to Harren's arrogance only grew as most of its rulers found early deaths and terrible outcomes. Harrenhal Castle has unfortunately been the site of numerous distressing events in Westeros, with a significant amount of deaths and heart-rending tragedies taking place within its walls. All the Lords and Ladies that ruled the castle meet an early grave and in some cases, their bloodlines also died in less than three generations.

When Did Harrenhal Appear in 'Game of Thrones'?

Although Harrenhal Castle was mentioned from the first Season it was not until the second that it was shown on screen. In Season 1 Janos Slynt (Dominic Carter), commander of the City Watch, is granted the castle of Harrenhal by King Joffrey (Jack Gleeson) as a reward for betraying Eddard Stark (Sean Bean). Following the Lannister defeat at the Battle of Whispering Wood, Tywin Lannister (Charles Dance) announces his plan to seize Harrenhal with his army and establish it as his forces' headquarters in the Riverlands.

But Harrenhal's first appearance on screen is when Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) and Gendry Baratheon (Joseph Dempsie) are taken prisoner by the Lannisters. Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) proposes to Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen) that he will give him Harrenhal and lordship over the Riverlands in exchange for his help in freeing Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau). Later, after the Battle of the Blackwater, Joffrey rewarded Littlefinger with Harrenhal for his assistance in securing the Lannister-Tyrell alliance.

In the third season, the Northern army invades Harrenhal but finds out that the Mountain has already abandoned it and assassinated every prisoner they were holding. Harrenhal remained under Robbs's power until he left after learning of Hoster Tully's (Christopher Newman) death. Robb Stark (Richard Madden) leaves Harrenhal to Roose Bolton (Michael McElhatton) with a part of the Northern army. Over the insistence of Walder Frey (David Bradley), Robb promises him Harrenhal so Walder agrees to renew his alliance. But Harrenhal never passes to House Frey. In Season 4 Locke and Roose abandon Harrenhal and return to the Dreadfort, but it is never specified exactly when. After Robbs's death at the red wedding, the Lannisters recover Harrenhal.

After that, the castle remains unmentioned until Season 7 when Harrenhal becomes once again leaderless. Jaime Lannister appoints a castellan Ser Bonifer Hasty who remains in his post until Lord Baelish claims his castle. After that in Season 7, the castle sees another of his leaders dead as Littlefinger the last member of his house is executed for his crimes, particularly for his role in the War of the Five Kings.

When Did Harrenhal Appear in 'House of the Dragon'?

Harrenhal was also present in House of the Dragon, and its importance was noted since the beginning. Since Episode 1 Harrenhal became the place where the Great Council takes place, a council summoned by King Jaehaerys I Targaryen (Michael Carter) to determine who would be his successor. Harrenhal was the place where Viserys I Targaryen was chosen as King. By then, Harrenhal was granted by Jaehaerys I Targaryen to the House Strong, particularly to Ser Bywin Strong, who later left the castle to Lyonel Strong (Gavin Spokes).

Tragedy at Harrenhal did not wait to come for its residents as Lyonel Strong as well as his successor Harwin Strong (Ryan Corr) perished in a fire. In the book of Fire & Blood, the true perpetrator responsible for the fire is never discovered, the fire is attributed to the curse of Harrenhal by some, while others blame everyone from Lyonel’s second son, Larys Strong (Matthew Needham), Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint), and even King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine). Yet in the TV show, the person responsible was Larys, who turned prisoners into tongueless assassins who secretly set the castle on fire. With the death of his father and older brother, Harrenhal went to Larys, the new Lord Strong.

Harrenhal Is in a Strategic Location in Westeros

Harrenhal has played a very important role in both Game of Thrones and House of The Dragon, but its importance in the latter is yet to be fully explored. Harrenhal, cursed or not, is a strategic location in Westeros. Regardless of the considerable damage that remains in Harrenhal, it is not a castle to be taken lightly. As far as location goes, it is in a prime location at the center of Westeros and therefore has been a part of many major wars and altercations. Although many consider the land to be cursed, the fact that it has had so many different inhabitants could very well be due to the fact that it is a coveted location.

By the end of the first season of House of The Dragon, Harrenhal Castle is still ruled by Larys Strong whose alliance belongs to the Greens, the faction led by Queen Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke). The castle plays a large role in the coming Dance of the Dragons. For those who have read Fire & Blood, Harrenhal is one of the key locations for the upcoming civil war and where many characters meet their demise. While we have yet to see much happen within the walls of Harrenhal, this cursed castle will likely be a major location in the upcoming season of the show.