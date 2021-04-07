It's like HBO doesn't want us to remember we already saw this season for some reason!

HBO has released a new trailer for Season 8 of Game of Thrones, almost two years after the series concluded. The spoilery-trailer has some fans scratching their heads, but we think the new trailer is in line with the upcoming “The Iron Anniversary” which celebrates the debut of the pilot episode 10 years ago on April 11, 2011.

This trailer never would have been released before Season 8 actually aired, as it gives away way too many plot points, including Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) obliterating King’s Landing and the Red Keep. It also hints that Dany turns a little mad and becomes queen of the Seven Kingdoms, which would lead many to believe that The Night King was defeated after all. Major tension between Jon Snow (Kit Harrington) and Daenerys is also hinted at, while there are also new glimpses at the Battle of Winterfell in “The Long Night.” While none of these plot points are specifically revealed, it’s a little more than obvious, which is why the trailer is so fun.

The new Season 8 trailer still gives us all the feels for the series, which in large part ended up letting down its fanbase. It’s a well-cut trailer, and it would have hyped up the GoT fandom, if it had been released before the season debuted, especially given its darker nature. It’s still funny to watch, knowing how it all ends — in one big flaming ball of disappointment.

Fans are having an absolute field day with the new trailer release, poking fun at its debut, while also pretending to not know what happens. The comments section of the YouTube video absolutely lit up, with many joking about plot points they hoped they would see as if they were about to watch Season 8 with fresh eyes. “Can't wait to see how important Jon's lineage is, how they defeat the Night King, how Jamie redeems himself and what Varys' grand plan has been this whole time,” a witty commenter noted.

All eight seasons of Game of Thrones can be streamed now on HBO Max. Check out the new trailer for Game of Thrones' eighth season below.

