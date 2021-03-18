There are lots of Game of Thrones expanded universe series in the works, including a direct prequel and an animated take on the George R.R. Martin-created material. But, rather appropriately for a fantasy series about the unquenchable desire for and acquisition of power, these series are not enough. Per The Hollywood Reporter, three new Game of Thrones spinoff series are in the works at HBO, including one from the crafter of another period epic drama series.

One show, working title 9 Voyages, comes from Rome creator Bruno Heller. It follows Lord Corlys Velaryon, also known as the Sea Snake. This character will appear in the prequel series House of the Dragon played by Steve Toussaint (It's a Sin), meaning that HBO seems to be going all in on expanding out a televised GoT-verse, developing a show starring a character we simply have not seen yet. The books present him as an old man who's lived a life of adventure and danger on the sea; I'd be willing to bet this series will show him in his prime, giving us plenty of high seas fantasy set-pieces.

Another show, working title 10,000 Ships, follows Princess Nymeria, a warrior queen who goes on to found the kingdom of Dorne. In the books, she is represented as a particularly cunning and clever character, able to command armies to do her bidding. Notably, her actions take place many, many years before the events of the main Game of Thrones series, making this another prequel series.

Finally, an as-of-yet untitled show will take place in Flea Bottom, a low-class area of King's Landing that bears known characters like Davos Seaworth (Liam Cunningham) and Gendry Baratheon (Joe Dempsie). And while we know the least about this show, it might be the one that intrigues me the most; I find some of the "high-class power dynamics trickery" of the original series to be a tad confusing and inaccessible, and love the idea of putting some dramatic juice into the hands of the common people.

The next question remains: How many of these projects will make it to air, and how many will be unexpectedly beheaded before their prime?

