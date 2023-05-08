As Hollywood goes on hold with news of the Writers’ Guild of America strike, a new title has announced that it will be placing itself on pause. Game of Thrones spin-off series, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight will be putting its pens and swords down and picking up picket signs for the foreseeable future as George R.R. Martin has taken a stand with the Writers Guild. The man behind the Game of Thrones universe and the co-creator of its latest offshoot made the reveal on his blog where he voiced his full support behind those picketing writing, “The strike is on. No one wanted this - no writer with an ounce of sense, anyway - but the producers and the studios and the networks and the streamers gave us no choice.”

Throwing his title into the mix, Martin added, “The writers’ room on GoT spinoff A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight has closed for the duration,” and gave his thoughts on what lies ahead for the foreseeable future of the entertainment industry, telling his readers to “get used to… [the] pickets in front of every studio lot and sound stage in LA and many in other cities as well… I expect they will be there for a long time.” Sending out a message of “unequivocal support” for the WGA, Martin expressed his apologies for being unable to “walk a picket line as I did in 1988” due to not being located in LA.

The news of The Hedge Knight’s shutdown comes just one week after the Game of Thrones prequel series, House of the Dragon, announced that filming would continue on the show’s highly-anticipated second season. Unlike The Hedge Knight, HBO’s other show which tells the story of the civil war between the Targaryen dynasty, had already finished the last of its scripts prior to the WGA’s strike meaning that cameras will continue to roll in the United Kingdom.

Image via HBO

RELATED: What Happened to Your Favorite Shows During the Last WGA Strike?

What’s A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight About?

With a sprawling list of titles under his belt, Martin’s The Hedge Knight will tell the story of Ser Duncan the Tall, who would become the Lord Commander of the Kingsguard, and his squire known as Egg. The tale begins an entire century before Jon Snow takes on the White Walkers in Game of Thrones and will tag along with the two young warriors as they adventure around a Westeros still controlled by the Targaryens with dragons roaming the skies.

As of right now, no release date has been set for the series, and with the writers joining the noble cause it’s clear that audiences have a wait ahead of them. For now, check out the trailer for Season 1 of House of the Dragon below and get caught up on your Game of Thrones lore with the series currently streaming on HBO Max.