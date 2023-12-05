The Big Picture The Night King may be creepy, but the High Sparrow is the worst villain in Game of Thrones with his fanatical religious terror.

The Faith Militant rises to power through the High Sparrow's humble and charming persona, gaining support from both the smallfolk and the court.

The High Sparrow's misdeeds and fanaticism include violence, imprisonment, and public humiliation to enforce his version of justice, making him a terrifying foe.

Game of Thrones is packed full of some of television’s most sinister supervillains. Each with their own motives to snatch a chance at sitting on the iron throne or gain power. Some were cruel and sadistic by nature, others were simply terrifying, such as the Night King (Richard Brake/Vladimir Furdik). His motivation was to rid the world of men and shun Westeros to an eternity of dark winter. He was a voiceless, creepy to the core menace, and he and his army of white walkers sent shivers down our spines. However, another character deserves the title of ‘Worst Villain of Westeros’. Let's head down south to Kings Landing where, in Season 5, a reign of religious terror took place. The Faith Militant, headed by the fanatical High Sparrow (Jonathan Pryce), features as one of the show's most feared adversaries. While some see them as a force of righteousness, their oppression of anyone they deemed a sinner created a new level of fear in the Game of Thrones landscape.

Who Are the Faith Militant?

The Faith Militant served as the military leg of the Faith of the Seven, a Westerosi version of the Catholic Church, dating back six thousand years before the Game of Thrones timeline, otherwise known as the 'War of the Five Kings'. They believed in the many-faced God, representing the Father, the Mother, the Maiden, the Crone, the Warrior, the Smith, and the Stranger. The Faith Militant was first established to protect the Faith and ensure religious rules were kept in place.

During their heyday, they held religious dominance over all of Westeros, save for Dorne and the North who still believed in the Old Gods. They held influence over households and even kings. However, King Maegor Targaryen viewed them as a political threat. They opposed his motives to strengthen the Targaryen bloodline through incest. As influential as they were, they were no match for dragons, and they were disbanded. During the War of Five Kings, they began to resurface when thousands of the poorest and most downtrodden devotees of the Faith, now known as the Sparrows, flocked to Kings Landing to seek refuge. Among them, is the High Sparrow, their priest and self-proclaimed leader.

How Did The Faith Militant Rise to Power in 'Game of Thrones'?

We first meet the High Sparrow Season 5, Episode 3. Dressed in rags, he remains nameless. A humble, charming, and unassuming character. Through his charitable service to the poor, he quickly gains great popularity not only among the small folk but among members of the court, such as Lancel Lannister (Eugene Simon), lover and cousin of the Dowager Queen Cersei (Lena Headey), the new Queen Margaery, and even King Tommen (Dean-Charles Chapman). He gains the attention of Cersei who aims to undermine the Tyrells, especially the new Queen on the block, Margaery Tyrell (Natalie Dormer) who is starting to become a thorn in Cersei's side. Margaery herself appears to be devoutly religious and her charitable efforts have become increasingly popular among the masses of common people. It would be fitting for Margaery to fall from grace by the hand of her faith and followers. Cersei alludes to the wrongdoings of the Tyrells, and in return for ‘justice’, offers the High Sparrow the reintroduction of the Faith Militant. This provides the High Sparrow with the chance to up his ranks within the Faith of the Seven and enforce his religious laws, arming his followers, so they may be protected by ‘an army that defends the bodies and souls of the common people’.

Armed with the support of the smallfolk, and his newly founded army, he now holds control and power that even Cersei, nor any other lord or lady of Westeros hold. They are motivated not by politics but by control through their religious beliefs. However, the Sparrow's version of a worldly order shifts from being a do-gooder to fanaticism as he increasingly turns to force, torture, and imprisonment to enforce his beliefs.

The High Sparrow's Misdeeds, Violence, and Fanaticism

He sets his mercenaries of Sparrows off on a rampage. Branded and scarred with the markings of the seven-pointed star on their foreheads, he shows his faith is not to be trifled with. They tear through the streets destroying brothels and ridding taverns of liquor, creating chaos. He arrests Loras (Finn Jones) for lying with another man, and Margaery, well, also for lying, as she harbored Loras's secret. Homosexuality is a no-no in the eyes of the church. ‘We are all equal in the eyes of the Seven, doesn’t sit well with some’ is a phrase the sparrow mentions when he meets Cersei. Seemingly to show how humble he is, however, it only highlights his hypocrisy. All sinners must be punished. Unfortunately, this is Game of Thrones, and basically everyone here is a sinner. Which made the Sparrow and the Faith Militants' no-holds-barred approach to religious righteousness all the more sinister.

Cersei soon has her 'oh shoot moment' when her plan backfires. The Faith Militant has her arrested for her promiscuous affairs with Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) and Lancel. As history would have it, the Faith Militant abhorred incest. The very thing the then-ruling Targaryen dynasty thrived on for political advancement and power. The High Sparrow has Cersei publicly humiliated in her walk of shame. Her 'Walk of Atonement scene remains one of the most difficult-to-watch scenes in Game of Thrones and shows us that no one is safe from the path of righteousness. Here’s where the dubiousness of our humble priest comes to light. When Cersei approaches him, Lancel is already deeply entrenched in the faith. To prove his service, he confessed his sins of bedding Cersei. It seems the High Sparrow allowed Cersei to play out her political piece, so he may be able to gain whatever powers she would bestow him, knowing all the while he would have her imprisoned too. When Cersei informs him that there is a sinner in the royal family, there is a moment in his expression where one would half think he is expecting Cersei is about to confess to her transgressions.

In essence, the High Sparrow isn’t your everyday Game of Thrones villain. Unlike the Night King who wants to rid the world of mankind, the High Sparrow is equally ruthless in his quest to tidy up the realm of evildoers. The Night King's threat is more existential and mysterious, driven by ancient lore, and lacking in personal motivation. By contrast, the High Sparrow has complex, calculated human motivations. He holds the rich and powerful accountable for their actions, but to what end? He is after justice, or his version of it. He uses his unyielding power and position over the crown and people, to advance his religious beliefs. Who would dare question a man of faith after all? He leaves a wake of traumatized and terrified protagonists in his path. Anyone who manages to scare the pants off of Cersei Lannister should be feared.

