That Game of Thrones is a series filled with awful people is nothing new. There are so many, it's hard to single out just one person as the worst, and the same goes for the Great Houses of Westeros. For those, it may seem even harder, because some of them may have a terrible reputation, but also have redeeming members, or they might have done something great in the past that sort of redeems a lackluster present. There's one house that seems to be the source of a lot of problems in Westeros, and we're not talking about the Lannisters, Greyjoys, or Tyrells. We're talking about House Baratheon, the ruling dynasty at the time the original show takes place. While they might seem, at first glance, to just be another Great House, upon closer inspection it's hard to find anything good to say about them when the going gets tough. If they've escaped criticism, it's likely because there was always someone worse attracting attention.

How Did House Baratheon Come To Be?

When talking about the Great Houses of the Seven Kingdoms, it's important to set the grounds for what can be considered one. Each of the Great Houses rules one of the Seven Kingdoms, and the Baratheons rule sthe Stormlands. They are the youngest of the ruling Houses, their history in Westeros starting with Aegon's Conquest. Their founder, Lord Orys Baratheon, is said to have been a bastard half-brother to Aegon the Conqueror himself, and the two were really close. To establish his own house, Orys married Argella Durrandon, the only daughter of the last Storm King, and took the sigil (a black stag on a yellow background) and words ("Ours is the fury") of House Durrandon for his own, giving the local lords a sense of continuity. After that, he swore fealty to Aegon.

House Baratheon has always been close to House Targaryen, with many of its members serving at court in King's Landing, either on the Small Council or as Hand of the King. Both houses also often married their members off to one another, building a web of very complicated familial relations. For example, by the time of House of the Dragon, Princess Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best), the Queen Who Never Was, is a Baratheon on her mother's side. In the book Fire & Blood by George R. R. Martin, Rhaenys even has Baratheon black hair which makes the parentage of her grandsons even more murky. In Game of Thrones, Robert Baratheon (Mark Addy) harbored a deep hatred for his cousin, Prince Rhaegar Targaryen (Wilf Scolding).

In most cases, members of House Baratheon are easily identifiable by how they look — deep black hair, deep blue eyes, strong, tall, and short-tempered. It's precisely this short temper that often makes them the spark that ignites wars and conflicts. Over the history of Westeros, their mercurial attitude has caused a lot of trouble. Robert's great-great-grandfather, Ser Lyonel Baratheon, got to the point of declaring independence for the Stormlands over a marriage issue, for example. Earlier still, Lord Borros Baratheon (Roger Evans) can very well be blamed for the start of the Dance of Dragons.

The Baratheons Are To Blame for the War of the Five Kings

The major conflict we see through the seasons of Game of Thrones is the War of the Five Kings, a civil war marked by having its five main players self-declaring kings of something. Joffrey Baratheon (Jack Gleeson) claims the Iron Thrones as Robert Baratheon's heir. Stannis Baratheon (Stephen Dillane) claims Robert's children are all bastards, making him, the first of Robert's younger brothers, the real heir. Renly Baratheon (Gethin Anthony) is younger than Stannis, but claims he would be a better king because he's more charming and polite. Then we have Robb Stark (Richard Madden) declaring himself King in the North after Joffrey beheaded his father, Ned Stark (Sean Bean). Finally, there's Balon Greyjoy (Patrick Malahide) declaring himself King of the Iron Islands for the second time under Baratheon rule.

There's a lot to unpack regarding the War of the Five Kings, but it all boils down to the fact that Robert was a terrible king and an overall terrible person, too. He started as the heir to Storm's End and was sent to foster at the Eyrie under Lord Jon Arryn's tutelage along with Ned Stark. Apparently, his father, Lord Steffon Baratheon, didn't impress upon him the importance of thinking politically and strategically as a lord, and Jon Arryn failed in this task. Robert grew to be impulsive, impolite, and an overall bully. He made himself king by winning a rebellion he staged out of spite. He called Lyanna Stark (Aisling Franciosi) running away to marry Rhaegar Targaryen an abuduction. He weaponized his obsession with Lyanna to start a rebellion. There's more to Robert's Rebellion than just that — perhaps Ned was the only justified player in it, but Robert definitely wasn't.

Robert Baratheon Was a Poor King

The entire reason the War of the Five Kings started is because of Robert's ineptitude as a leader. He is well aware of the influence of House Lannister at court and does nothing about it. It doesn't matter if Joffrey, Myrcella (Nell Tiger Free), and Tommen (Dean-Charles Chapman) are Lannister bastards. Robert clearly wasn't awarer of this fact, and it was his responsibility to prepare them for their positions of power in the future. What might Joffrey have turned out like had he had a better relationship with his father? We'll never have the answer to that. Had Robert been closer to Stannis and Renly, they would've never faced each other in an unnecessary war, with Stannis going so far as resorting to dark magic to make himself a worthy rival against his brother.

The Dance of Dragons Started Because a Baratheon Couldn’t Be Polite to a Teenager

When Aegon II Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney) was crowned king, going against the wishes of King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine), who had established his daughter, Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy), as his heir, it became clear that civil war was imminent. From the Blacks' headquarters in Dragonstone, Rhaenyra sends her two male heirs, Princes Jacaerys (Harry Collett) and Lucerys (Elliot Grihault), to deal personally with the Lords of Westeros to amass support for her claim to the Iron Throne. Lucerys was sent to Storm's End to talk to Lord Borros Baratheon (Roger Evans), while Jacaerys was to the Vale and the North. Borros's father, Lord Boremund Baratheon (Julian Lewis Jones) supported Rhaenyra's claim and was related to Princess Rhaenys. By all rights, because of this family connection, the support of House Baratheon should be a given.

Except Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell) arrived before Lucerys at Storm's End and swayed Lord Borros with a marriage proposition in exchange for his support. Borros might not be aware of the bad blood between Lucerys and Aemond, but he was a fool to merely tell the two young men to simply take their fight somewhere else. He never once weighed the consequences of what two dragon-riding youths could do to one another. Though, considering Borros was rumored to be illiterate (as evidenced by him waiting for a maester to come and read Rhaenyra's letter), it's not exactly a shocker that the lord of Storm's End didn't put two and two together.

Not All Baratheons (But a Good Majority of Them)

This is not even getting into the stupidity of Renly or Stannis, or discussing how Lord Boremund did not teach his son to honor his oaths. Both Borros and Robert's decisions lead to disaster. If Borros had simply kept either Aemond or Lucerys under his roof for the night, things might have turned out differently. If Robert had actually given Cersei (Lena Headey) legitimate children or tried to guide his sons, things might have turned out differently. The lack of strategic vision or knowledge of politics is staggering when it comes to House Baratheon.

But, there are some Baratheons who are the exception to this rule. Princess Rhaenys, for example, endured the injustice done to her when Viserys was chosen as King Jaehaerys's (Michael Carter). Rather than holding a grudge for this slight, when it comes time for Rhaenyra to stake her claim on the throne, she joins with her and fights on her side during the Dance.

Another great example is Gendry Baratheon (Joe Dempsie), a bastard of Robert's who became the Lord of Storm's End at the end of Game of Thrones. He is a typical Baratheon in terms of physical traits, but the fact that he was raised away from his blood relatives meant that he never inherited their toxicity. His time as a blacksmith taught him to be humble and he had an inherently good heart.

And, of course, there's Shireen Baratheon (Kerry Ingram), who was the innocent daughter of Stannis. She loved books and history. But ultimately this just made her end more tragic when she was sacrificed by her own father in his pursuit for the Iron Throne. So, yeah. Not all Baratheons are awful, but... when they're bad they really are the worst.

