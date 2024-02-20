The Big Picture House of the Dragon explores the Targaryen civil war, focusing on Rhaenyra and Aegon II's conflict for the Iron Throne.

However, before the Dance of the Dragon, the Targaryen brothers, Aenys and Maegor, both believed themselves to be the rightful ruler, leading to a family feud.

Maegor claimed the Iron Throne as King Maegor the Cruel after defeating rival claims, setting the stage for future Targaryen conflicts.

The world of Game of Thrones has an extensive history, which the many spinoffs plan to explore, but no matter what story they tell, one thing remains consistent: the families. The Targaryens, in particular, are heavily featured throughout history. With their unique ability to ride dragons, it's no surprise that they make such an impact, especially considering their stronghold on the Iron Throne. Though nearly all the Targaryens are dead in the original series, the prequel series, House of the Dragon, explores the Targaryen dynasty at its height. With Season 2 promising to center on the war between Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) and Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney) as each attempt to claim their father's crown, the divide among the Targaryens is crucial to the story. Known as the Dance of the Dragons, Rhaenyra and Aegon II's conflict is a turning point for the Targaryen dynasty as their civil war leads to the loss of the dragons.

But, despite being only the fifth generation of Targaryens since Aegon the Conqueror, they are not the first siblings to compete for the crown. That privilege fell to Aegon the Conquerer's sons, making it a tradition almost as old as Targaryen rule. Aenys I and Maegor each believed themselves to be the rightful ruler of Westeros. Though there is no news of a show featuring these characters (yet), George R. R. Martin tells their story in his companion books. Aegon I's sister and wife, Visenya, who wanted her son to inherit, spurred the two brothers' rivalry. Because his claim was much weaker than Aenys', Maegor never initiated a war while his brother was alive. But he seized the Throne after Aenys' sudden illness and death. The family conflict that follows sets into motion the rise of Jaehaerys and his lineage that appears in House of the Dragon, so it's not surprising that the Targaryen would have yet another dispute over the Iron Throne.

Aenys and Maegor Targaryen Each Thought Themselves the Better King

Like Aegon II and Rhaenyra, Aenys and Maegor were half-siblings because of the rare arrangement of Aegon I marrying both of his sisters. Aenys, though born five years before his brother, was the son of Aegon's second wife, Rhaenys, while Maegor's mother was Visenya. Each took after their mother. Rhaenys was the gentler of the queens, and her son reflected that. At birth, Aenys was sickly, causing rumors that he was not Aegon I's true son, but when he bonded with the dragon Quicksilver, the rumors faded. Aenys is described as a dreamer, which, with Targaryens, has a more loaded meaning than normal. Targaryen dreamers have the ability to see the future, implying that there is more to Aenys than meets the eye.

Meanwhile, Maegor was a notorious warrior, like Visenya, who rode Vhagar into battle. He began sword training at three and became proficient in the skill. Maegor became an accomplished knight in his youth, defeating older opponents in tourneys and earning the title of knight at only 16, making him the youngest to hold the title at the time. But he was cruel. Rumors of him butchering animals or injuring servants were told, and some had an undeniable truth to them. The question of succession was first raised when Aenys had a daughter. Visenya proposed marrying Aenys' daughter to Maegor to prevent an issue, but the idea was rejected, paralleling Rhaenyra's plan to marry Alicent's (Olivia Cooke) daughter to her son in order to avoid the succession war.

Maegor was married to Ceryse Hightower instead, and all was quiet until Aegon I died. Maegor claimed his father's dragon, Balerion, believing the conqueror's dragon to be the only one worthy of him. Aenys helped the conflict by publically admitting that Maegor was the better warrior and gifting Maegor Blackfyre, Aegon I's Valyrian Steel sword. Asking Maegor to wield it in his service, Aenys announced that he and Maegor would rule together. This arrangement seemed promising as Maegor crushed those who rebelled against his brother and became Hand of the King. But Maegor angered the king by taking a second wife, jeopardizing his political marriage to Ceryse Hightower. As a result, Maegor was exiled, ending whatever goodwill there might have been between the brothers, but still, Maegor did not try to overthrow Aenys.

Maegor Was Not the Only One Who Wanted Aenys Gone

Aenys was not popular among the people, especially the faith, but Maegor's biggest ally was his own mother. The former queen survived longer than either of her siblings, but after the death of Aegon I, she had little power. Visenya suggested a marriage between Maegor and his niece to ensure he would remain heir to the throne after Aerys had children. And when Aerys named his son Aegon Prince of Dragonstone, Visenya left in protest. She always supported Maegor, even in his risky second marriage, likely hoping to get her line back on the Iron Throne through marriage, but Maegor's failure to have children made that impossible.

Eventually, Aenys fled the rebellion in King's Landing, seeking refuge on Dragonstone with Visenya. She advised him to take a firm hand and crush the rebellion, but he didn't listen and soon fell suddenly ill. Visenya herself cared for the king through the illness, creating the rumor that she poisoned him. True or not, Aenys died soon after, leaving a vacancy on the Iron Throne. Visneya didn't wait, flying to Essos herself to bring Maegor out of his exile. Maegor claimed his brother's throne despite his nephew Aegon being the heir.

Maegor Became King After Aenys' Death

Because these brothers never fought for the Iron Throne directly, both are recognized as kings. While Aerys' reign was undisputed as Aegon I's oldest son, Maegor claimed the crown by killing those who protested. Maegor used his father's name as a symbol of his right to rule, wearing Aegon I's crown, carrying his sword, and riding his dragon. Because of the unrest in King's Landing, Aenys' oldest son, Aegon, was unable to press his claim immediately. Maegor's quick action won him a six-year reign, though he is remembered as a tyrant and earned the name Maegor the Cruel.

Throughout his time as king, Maegor had to contend with the rival claims of his nephews, first Aegon (known as Aegon the Uncrowned) and later Jaehaerys I. However, they were largely either hostages or in hiding, meaning there was little dragon war. And when it did come to that, Maegor had Balerion, giving him an instant advantage. This made the succession dispute less devastating than the Dance of the Dragons. During the conflict, Maegor killed Jaehaerys' two older brothers, giving Jaehaerys a claim to the Iron Throne. Maegor's cruelty alienated the great houses, making many enemies, but he never surrendered. Instead, he was found dead on the Iron Throne, covered in blood and impaled by one of the many swords on the seat. What killed Maegor is left a mystery. Some blame one of his many wives, others suggest he killed himself, and some claim it was the Iron Throne itself.

This gave Jaehaerys the chance to ascend the Throne, leading to the lineage that rules in House of the Dragon. Because of Maegor's failures as king, he is considered a usurper, but the conflict portrayed in House of the Dragon is more ambiguous. Yet the messy history of the Targaryen family proves that the Dance of the Dragons was impossible to avoid. Even with far fewer Targaryens, war is bound to break out when the crown is in question. Rhaenyra and Aegon II's situation is not unique, but their battle has a larger impact on the kingdom and their own family line.

