Matt Smith is going to ride a dragon, you love to see it.

Things are definitely.........................heating up over at HBO's Game of Thrones spinoff, House of the Dragon, as three new members just joined the cast as Targaryen royalty. Variety reports Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, and Emma D'Arcy have signed on to the series, which will reportedly follow the golden age of A Song of Ice and Fire's most incestuous family of warlords, and that's saying a lot.

Smith, a former Doctor Who leading man who has more recently starred in Netflix's The Crown and the stellar horror flick His House, will reportedly play Prince Daemon Targaryen, younger brother to King Viserys. His character's official description: “A peerless warrior and a dragonrider, Daemon possesses the true blood of the dragon. But it is said that whenever a Targaryen is born, the gods toss a coin in the air…”

Cooke was last seen in one of 2020's best films, Sound of Metal, alongside Riz Ahmed. She will play Alicent Hightower, Hand of the King Otto Hightower's daughter, "the most comely woman in the Seven Kingdoms."

D'Arcy recently appeared in Amazon's Truth Seekers and Netflix's Wanderlust, but is most known as a stage performer. In House of the Dragon, she'll take on the role of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, King Viserys' first-born daughter and pure-blooded Valyrian dragon-rider. "Some say Rhaenyra was born with everything," reads her official character description, "but she was not born a man."

Executive produced by Miguel Sapochnik and Ryan Condal, House of the Dragon is soaring into production in just a few months and is expected to premiere in 2022. For more on the series, here are the casting details for King Viserys as well as the first concept art of the Targaryen's dragons.

