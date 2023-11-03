The Big Picture The changes Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon made to characters such as Shae, Osha, and Viserys I, were for the better, making them more complete and enjoyable to watch.

The shows expanded upon these characters, giving them more time onscreen while they dealt with independent struggles and emotions.

George R. R. Martin praised the TV versions of Shae, Osha, and Viserys I, admitting that the changes made them better than what he wrote in the books.

George R. R. Martin has good reason to be proud of his A Song of Ice and Fire books after they inspired one of the most recognizable TV franchises. However, in the adaptation, many of the stories changed, and even Martin can admit that sometimes, it's for the better. Game of Thrones, though a more direct adaption than its successor, House of the Dragon, still diverges from Martin's novels on several occasions. There was no choice when the show passed the written plot, as The Winds of Winter is yet to be released, but before that, some things were adjusted to fit the new medium better, surprising even the author. And, retroactively, Martin admits that some of these changes were for the better. It was not foolproof, as many changes didn't work, but the way the show expanded characters made them more complete and enjoyable to watch, even when they looked very different from the original versions. Martin has, on separate occasions, praised what Game of Thrones did with the characters Shae (Sibel Kekilli) and Osha (Natalia Tena). More recently, the trend continued when he shared the same opinion about Viserys I (Paddy Considine) on House of the Dragon.

While there are plenty more differences between the books and the shows, these characters were the most successful changes. None of them are main characters in the books, though their roles in their respective shows are more substantial, with Viserys I becoming a lead in the spinoff's first season. Martin's books used all three to move the plot rather than being fully developed characters themselves. Largely, their inclusion hinges on their relation to other characters rather than what they do themselves. Yet the shows turned each of them into strong characters with independent struggles and feelings. Exploring and changing these characters improves the story, and it's good that Martin can admit that. Martin's approval makes it clear that the changes worked well for these characters. From Shae's friendship with Sansa (Sophie Turner) to Viserys' desire to live up to the legacy of his ancestors, the versions of these characters on screen are richer and more interesting because of the additions they received.

'Game of Thrones' Made Shae and Tyrion's Relationship More Romantic

One of the more significant changes in the early seasons of Game of Thrones was the relationship between Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) and the prostitute he hires. In the books, Shae is introduced as a camp follower whom Tyrion falls for. Promising her riches for becoming his whore, she agrees to the consistent work, but that's all it is to her. Tyrion keeps his promise, providing for her and eventually making her the maid of his child bride, Sansa Stark, whom Shae treats with indifference. Though the major events are the same, a few tweaks make TV Shae very different. First, she is protective of Sansa, not out of loyalty to Tyrion, but out of concern for the girl. This dynamic shows Shae's capacity for empathy, which didn't appear in the novel, and makes Shae more sympathetic. It also increases her significance as she is important to a character besides Tyrion. This slight change not only gives her more to do in the show but makes her a more well-rounded character. However, it is a major deviation from the source material.

Yet, there is an even more drastic change in her relationship with Tyrion. Shae is actually in love with Tyrion. In the Season 4, Episode 2 audio commentary, Martin says that, unlike in the books, "TV show Shae really has feelings for Tyrion, so it's a whole different dynamic." The mutual feelings give the audience a reason to be invested in their relationship, create more drama around them, and make the situation more palatable for modern viewers. But despite its many pros, the change resulted in complications in their story, to the point that Martin admits it initially threw him. Shae's genuine love for Tyrion makes her betrayal and murder more tragic, yet it also makes that plot point challenging to reach. In the book, her choice to trade Tyrion for an even more powerful man makes perfect sense. After all, she's not particularly attached to him. The show making Shae love Tyrion made this plotline more dramatic as their romance deteriorated, and the betrayal during the trial became more emotional as a result. Though bridging the gap between their relationship and its end took effort, the show managed it, and Martin admits in his blog, "Show Shae, thanks to David and Dan and Sibel, was actually a much different and more interesting character than Book Shae, I blush to admit." Shae's emotions and relationships with those around her make her a more complete and well-rounded character than she was in the books, and Martin recognizes that.

'Game of Thrones' Osha Is Entirely Different From Her Book Counterpart

But Shae isn't the only character improved by the adaptation. Like Shae, Osha became a much larger part of the show. Though her plot is very similar, the character is almost unrecognizable. As one of the earliest Wildlings to appear in the story, Osha sets up the conflict beyond the Wall but doesn't play a large part in it. She spends most of her time with Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright) and Rickon Stark (Art Parkinson), helping them escape the attack on Winterfell and taking them further north with dire warnings of the land she fled. When Theon (Alfie Allen) attacks Winterfell, she is one of the few who protect the young Starks (though book Osha and TV Osha have very different approaches to this task). She eventually parts with Bran while taking Rickon to find safety. This is the last she appears in the books, though she returns to the show when Rickon is captured by Ramsay (Iwan Rheon), loyally attempting to resume her charge and dying in the process.

In Osha's case, the changes between the show and the books happen mostly in her characterization rather than the plot. The show made her younger, prettier, and more sarcastic. Additionally, it revealed more backstory for the character, as she travels with the young Starks and lets slip more about herself. These changes do little to impact the actual plot, but they make Osha a more interesting character to watch. Perhaps because the changes create few ripple effects, Martin described Tena as "the only actress who's really made me rethink a character" in a 2011 interview with Collider. Certainly, this was early in the series, and others, like Sibel, could have impressed him later on, but this is an important distinction for the fairly small character. Martin went on to say that when writing the character in the future, he will take Tena's portrayal into account. With this praise, it's no wonder that Osha's part was extended as she and Rickon travel with Bran's party longer, giving more time for Osha to develop. Though a minor part in the grand scheme of things, the show makes Osha a memorable character, which is a challenge when there is so much competition.

'House of the Dragon' Made King Viserys I More Interesting and Tragic

Game of Thrones isn't the only show that expanded and improved upon George R. R. Martin's characters. Facing the unique problem of adapting Fire & Blood, which is written as a combination of several biased historical accounts, House of the Dragon took a story full of flat characters and made them into more. But the one that stands out most is House of the Dragon's King Viserys I. Though a major part of the series, he isn't a player in the upcoming civil war, Dance of the Dragons, but rather its catalyst. Though a king of Westeros, Viserys is mostly remembered for the war his children fought after his death. It would have been easy for the show to brush over his character to focus on the characters who will continue to be important in future seasons. Instead, there's a distinct focus on his struggle to uphold the family legacy and desire for greatness. Though he is often blamed for the war that followed his death, Viserys has a different struggle as he grapples with deep questions throughout his time on-screen, becoming a highlight of the first season. With the help of Considine's stellar performance, Viserys becomes a thought-provoking character who will be greatly missed as the series continues.

The show makes much more of the character than his one-dimensional book counterpart, and Martin agrees. On his Not A Blog, Martin said Considine's portrayal "is so much more powerful and tragic and fully-fleshed than my own version in Fire & Blood that I am half tempted to go back and rip up those chapters and rewrite the whole history of his reign." Though Martin promises not to rewrite Fire & Blood, his praise of the expanded character proves that fans are not the only ones who appreciate the new Viserys, adding his characterization to the list of author-approved changes.

Shae, Osha, and Viserys are perfect examples of the strength of the shows. Though not every character was adapted perfectly, these three were made better. In these cases, the showrunners understood they needed to expand and did so successfully, changing the established characters but keeping the spirit of their story. Though easily glossed over in Martin's books, the shows improve upon these characters by giving them depth and personal conflicts that, in hindsight, even the author can see that they needed.

Game of Thrones is available to stream on Max in the U.S.

