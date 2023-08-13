Editor's Note: The following contains major spoilers for George R. R. Martin's Fire & Blood.

HBO's Game of Thrones had a tall task on its hands when it began production. George R. R. Martin's sweeping saga of the land of Westeros had its core cast to be sure, but dozens upon dozens of supporting characters as well, many of which were incredibly important to the story and the main characters' development. As something of a measure to address this, the showrunners and writers began compositing some side characters into others, blending and hybridizing the personalities and stories of some of the show's cast. There was the character Ros (Esmé Bianco) in the early seasons, Gendry (Joe Dempsie) possessed a hybrid story loosely combined with that of Edric Storm in the novels, and even Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) saw her narrative intertwine with her friend Jeyne Poole in later seasons as well.

Although the tactic worked well enough for some time, it did present issues as the show continued on when it came to pacing, plotting, and rationale for what the characters were doing. We all remember Gendry essentially going MIA in the Narrow Sea for quite some time after concluding one of Edric Storm's most significant plot points when he escaped from Dragonstone. Nevertheless, HBO's House of the Dragon has no shortage of supporting characters either. Although the show's first season stuck to Martin's canon quite closely, the pressure will be building during Season 2 when the Dance of the Dragons really gets underway. An influx of characters is expected from the fans of Martin's book Fire & Blood, and none of them may be more important than those known as the Dragonseeds.

Who Are the Dragonseeds in the Dance of the Dragons?

Native Westerosi Andals in the southern kingdoms had long decried the right of First Night, wherein a lord or king could lay with a bride after the smallfolk had married. However, when the High Valyrians arrived in Westeros before the horrific Doom of Valyria, they brought plenty of their own customs along with them. Compared to many of the descendants of the Andals and some of the First Men, the Targaryens didn't have any particular objections to the concept of First Night rights. In fact, many smallfolk considered allowing the Lord of Dragonstone to take their wife as an honor since the High Valyrian houses were effectively considered above ordinary people and closer to the gods. This resulted in generations of Dragonseeds, bastards of low birth who possessed some form of Valyrian parentage from Houses Targaryen or Velaryon.

These children were scarcely recognized or legitimized for much of the history of the Targaryen reign atop the Iron Throne, and it was ultimately outlawed by King Jaehaerys I Targaryen The Conciliator (portrayed by Michael Carter in House of the Dragon's pilot). This didn't stop Targaryen nobles from sleeping around though, and generations of Dragonseeds lived throughout the Targaryen kingship and even after Robert's Rebellion. Nonetheless, Dragonseeds became a pivotal part of the Dance of the Dragons when the Targaryens were effectively cleaved into two warring factions: the Greens on mainland Westeros and the Blacks on Dragonstone.

During this civil war, Prince Jacaerys Velaryon (Harry Collett) realized that although the Blacks, led by his mother Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy), had plenty of dragons at their disposal in the war, they suffered from a dearth of dragonriders. Since the noble Targaryens were paired with a dragon in their youth, Jace determined that one option to fill out the ranks required a search for Dragonseeds. Theoretically, these individuals would be able to command dragons into battle due to their heritage. So it was that the prince sent out an offer of riches and promotion to nobility to any smallfolk who could tame and master one of the unclaimed dragons on Dragonstone. Many individuals stepped forward, but not all of them were Dragonseeds and they were burned or consumed by the dragons as a result in a time known as "The Sowing of the Seeds", though some referred to it as the "Red Sowing" due to the deaths involved.

The Dragonseeds Are Crucial to the Dance of Dragons

Nevertheless, a few individuals did step forward and successfully tamed the free-flying Black faction dragons. Specifically, seeds known as Hugh Hammer, Ulf the White, Addam of Hull, and Nettles succeeded in taming Vermithor, Seasmoke, and Sheepstealer respectively. Two additional seeds named Alyn of Hull (confirmed to be played in Season 2 by Abubakar Salim) and Silver Denys failed to tame the Targaryen dragons, with Alyn surviving with burns and Silver Denys being consumed by the wild dragon known as the Cannibal. Despite the loss of both seeds and smallfolk, the Targaryens had successfully enlisted three more dragonriders to their cause and ostensibly improved their chances of victory in the coming battles. With the brawny Hugh, the strong-willed Addam, and the foul-mouthed but brave Nettles, the Blacks believed they could crush the Greens and retake the Iron Throne for Queen Rhaenyra.

Without spoiling too much of what may occur in the next season of House of the Dragon, things didn't exactly go as planned, and Queen Rhaenyra ordered the arrest of the Dragonseeds and the execution of Nettles in particular. But what if HBO does decide to make composite characters of the Dragonseeds? Surely it couldn't be all that bad since they're not major characters, right? Far be it from me to judge the writing staff of House of the Dragon, but as a longtime fan of George R. R. Martin's fantasy universe, sticking as closely to the original Dragonseeds as possible would be the right route to go to avoid any future story issues that may arrive.

Combining Characters Would Be a Problem in 'House of the Dragon' Season 2

Sure, HBO may decide to composite other characters as House of the Dragon continues, but doing so to the Dragonseed would be an exceptionally difficult task to accomplish. This is due in large part not only to their importance not only to the Dance of the Dragons, but also their personal relationships to the Targaryens/Velaryons as a whole across both sides of the war. That includes the fact that one seed in particular has a romantic relationship with one of the series' major characters, and certain seeds were also jumped up into High Valyrian nobility where their personalities are crucial to the coherence of Martin's canon and history of the noble houses.

Furthermore, specifically combining certain Dragonseeds would be an error as well, since each of the dragonriders fought in crucial battles during the Dance, and some even dared to cross one purported monarch or the other. Each character had their own well-developed personas and had distinct ambitions, all of which could run horribly awry and change the course of the Dance if their cemented dispositions and story beats were altered significantly.

Moreover, combining multiple seeds would also partially cause issues for the main reason why they were called into battle in the first place. Without three seeds becoming dragonriders, we may miss out on the opportunity to witness the likes of Seasmoke and Silverwing take flight in battle for the Black faction. Vermithor is the lone exception, as King Jaehaerys' elder bronze dragon appears to be confirmed for Season 2's plans considering Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) approached and sang to him within the Dragonmont in Season 1. The war-shifting actions of two seeds in particular also led to several subplots for both the Greens and the Blacks including assassination plots and a loose association for the rationale of one of the deaths of a major character during the Dance.

Without All the Dragonseeds the Story Will Be Lacking

​​​​​​​Knowing what makes HBO's fantasy adaptations so popular, the conspiracies and love triangles would be a terrible thing to waste. Some actions by the Dragonseeds even have long-tailing rumors tied to them taking place during Game of Thrones' timeline, and we all know that fan theories keep the buzz alive for any TV or film series. The specter of betrayal is never far from many of House of the Dragon's core characters, and altering the underlying themes presented when the Dragonseeds gained status and notoriety may diminish this as well. This is to say nothing of the enmity between the nobility and people considered lowborn, which also plays substantially into the Dance of the Dragons and the future of Houses Targaryen and Velaryon.

Considering all these factors, House of the Dragon's writers may want to hold off as much as humanly possible from caving to composited characters. It's understandable that depending on production budgets, the studio may want to take some creative liberties to save a few bucks on casting or the CGI involved with rendering multiple dragons simultaneously. However, the budget for House of the Dragon isn't a small one, and the decision to keep close to the established story of the Dance, characters and all, will do right by both fans of the show and those of Martin's novels. The Dragonseeds are some of the most memorable and fleshed-out members of the story of the Dance, and skimping on them by combining multiple characters into amalgams would likely do more harm than good in the long run, particularly where character development and prospective plot holes are concerned.