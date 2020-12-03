Warner Bros. just announced an industry-shaking decision to release their 2021 movie slate on HBO Max as well as in theaters — a choice that will help the recently-launched streaming service cement its place in the top ranks (as soon as they can figure out the dang Roku deal). But HBO already knows a thing or two about distributing a record-setting international sensation after Game of Thrones grew to unprecedented popularity. Naturally, they’re planning to bring their biggest hit to their flagship streaming service with the upcoming spinoff House of the Dragon, and in a blog post timed to today’s big announcement, WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar signed off with a little update and first-look tease for the series, and you should get ready for a lot more casting and plot details in the coming weeks, but filming is about to start!

"P.S. Principal photography starts on the next Game of Thrones series, House of the Dragon, in a few months. Look out for dragons overhead!"

Based on George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon takes place 300 years before the events of Game of Throne and focuses on the Targaryen reign. The series recently added The Outsider star Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen, a kind and decent man who discovers that doesn't necessarily mean he'll be a great king after he's chosen by the lords of Westeros to succeed the Old King, Jaehaerys Targaryen.

Thrones creator George R.R. Martin co-created House of the Dragon with Ryan Condal, who wrote the pilot script that landed a straight-to-series order. Condal will also serve as co-showrunner alongside Game of Thrones veteran Miguel Sapochnik, who directed several of the most beloved episodes of the HBO series and will direct episodes of House of the Dragon, including the pilot. Check out the new concept art below.

In his blog post, Kilar also teased more of HBO Max's exciting upcoming content, hinting at a release date for Zack Snyder's Justice League, along with new originals, docs, and some exciting words about the Gossip Girl reboot.

"And on the subject of HBO Max, there are so many amazing HBO original series and Max originals I’m excited about. The Tiger Woods HBO documentary arriving in January is incredible. And this little thing called Zack Snyder’s Justice League coming in a few months as well. Oh, and the return of Succession and the highly-anticipated Friends Reunion. We also have a great new crime drama coming called No Sudden Move from Oscar- and Emmy-winning director Steven Soderbergh. And then there is Mare of Easttown starring Kate Winslet. Plus, the new Gossip Girl, which I think is going to make so many fans go crazy (in a good way). And...ok, I’ll stop there, but I have only scratched the surface in terms of the new releases HBO Max has in store."

