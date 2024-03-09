In the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros, the Hand of the King is the highest position behind the king himself. The hand serves as the king's primary advisor, speaks with their authority, and acts in the king's name when they are otherwise unavailable. Despite the intention of the position being one of objectivity to do what is best for the realm, many hands have tried to use their status to push their own political goals.

Between Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon, audiences have gotten to meet several Hands of the King, or Hands of the Queen if they serve female rulers. Some have been perfect for the realm while others have been self-serving, but all have been memorable. It also helps that many fan-favorite characters held the position, especially when rival claimants to the throne created their own hands.

10 Qyburn

Served under Queen Cersei Lannister

Once a Maester of the citadel, Qyburn (Anton Lesser), was stripped of his chain of office when he was caught performing experiments on the living to understand death better. He was left for dead in Harrenhal by Lannister forces but survived and made his way to King's Landing, where he attached himself to Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey). He provided her with information and used his knowledge to transform the dying Gregor Clegane (Conan Stevens, Ian Whyte, and Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson) into an undead servant, and eventually became Cersei's hand when she ascended the Iron throne at the end of Season 6.

Qyburn's time as Hand of the Queen didn't do anything to improve the Realm. He mainly focused on ways to help Cersei keep her power, such as by mass-producing Scoripns to use against the dragons of Daenerys Targaryen (Emelia Clarke) or hiring Bronn (Jerome Flynn) to kill Cersei's brothers when they turned against her. Given that Cersei actively hated the common people of King's Landing and only craved power for herself, it's fair to say Qyburn was the worst Hand of the King because, by aiding Cersei to keep himself in her good graces, he made things worse for everyone else.

9 Jorah Mormont

Served under Queen Dayenerys Targareyn

Image via HBO

The only son of Night's Watch Commander Jeor Mormont (James Cosmo), Ser Jorha (Iain Glen), is forced into exile when he tries to sell some poachers into slavery to pay off his debts. In Essos, he joins the services of Viserys Targaryen (Harry Lloyd) and grows close to his sister, Daenerys. Initially, he served as a spy for King Robert Baratheon (Mark Addy), hoping to be pardoned back into Westeros, but comes to respect and love Daenerys, especially when she hatches three dragon eggs.

Though never officially given the title Hand of the Queen, Jorah acts as Daenerys' close advisor and confidant during the early seasons. For the most part, his advice is sound, especially when he urges her to buy Unsullied soldiers because they will not perform the same savagery as other armies unless ordered. However, his growing love for Daenerys also clouds his judgment in places and causes him to overreach.

8 Eddard Stark

Served under King Robert Baratheon

Image via HBO

Following the unjust execution of his father and older brother, Eddard Stark (Sean Bean) joins Robert Baratheon and their foster father, Jon Arryn (John Standing) in rebellion against King Aerys II Targaryen (David Rintoul). Afterward, he spent most of his time in the North, serving as the new Lord of Winterfell. When Jon Arryn dies, Robert asks Eddard to be his new Hand of the King, which Eddard reluctantly accepts, mainly to protect his friends from his enemies in King's Landing.

Eddard is one of Game of Thrones' most honorable and good people, but unfortunately, this makes him ill-equipped to survive King's Landing. He does his best to protect Robert and even tries to dissuade him from harsh actions, such as ordering the death of Daenerys and her unborn child, but his good-nature leads him to offer Cersei and her children mercy when he learns about their incestuous origins and to turn down potential allies in the coming power struggle. The result is one of the most iconic and tragic deaths in the entire series.

7 Tyrion Lannister

Served under King Joffrey Baratheon, Queen Daenerys Targaryen, and King Brandon Stark

Image via HBO

The third child of Tywin Lannister (Charles Dance), Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) was hated by his father both for killing his mother in childbirth and for being born with dwarfism. Since he couldn't be a warrior like his older brother, Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), Tyrion developed his mind, becoming well-versed in history and skilled at playing politics. This convinced Tywin to send Tyrion to be Hand of the King to King Joffrey (Jack Gleeson) as the War of the Five Kings raged.

As Joffrey's hand, Tyrion was responsible for defending King's Landing, which was crucial to the Lannister's victory at the Battle of the Blackwater. Unfortunately, he proves to be less capable when he joins forces with Daenerys Targaryen. Though he offers her good advice now and then, his battle plans for her invasion of Westeros end up costing Daenerys valuable allies and momentum.

6 Jon Arryn

Served under King Robert Baratheon

Image via HBO

When Aerys II ordered the lord of the Vale to hand over his wards for execution, Jon Arryn instead raised his banners in rebellion. Afterward, he was named Hand of the King for Robert Baratheon, and spent the next decade overseeing the realm while Robert focused on drinking, hunting, and whoring. Unfortunately, he was killed by his wife, Lysa (Kate Dickie), on the orders of her lover, Petyr Baelish (Aidan Gillen), when Jon learned the truth about Cersei's children.

Since Jon's death kickstart the plot, audiences never get to see what he was like as a living hand. However, there's enough information from how the characters talk about Robert's early years to infer that he was fairly capable. As the foster father of Robert and Eddard, he was also largely responsible for shaping them into the men they ended up as.

5 Kevan Lannister

Served under King Tommen Baratheon

Image via HBO

The younger brother of Lord Tywin Lannister, Ser Kevan (Ian Gelder), decided from an early age to be his brother's loyal advisor and servant, and for that, he was generously rewarded. After Tywin's death, Cercei tried to recruit Kevan to her side, but he refused, knowing what kind of person she was. When the Faith Militant imprisoned her, Kevan was summoned to King's Landing to become Hand of the King and spent his time mainly repairing the bridges Cercei burned.

Kevan's time as Hand of the King was short and ended in a fiery inferno when Cercei blew up the Sept of Baelor, but his actions were doing a good job of stitching the realm back together. He refused to allow Cercei to have free rein in King's Landing and actively defied her, especially when her plans would have made things worse. While Cersei was fixated on wiping out the Tyrells, Kevan knew to make peace with them to stabilize the tricky situation his niece placed them in.

4 Otto Hightower

Served under King Jaeyherys I Targaryen and King Viserys I Targaryen

As a second son with no inheritance, Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) throws himself into his duty as the Hand of the King. He offers solid advice and counselling to both King Jaeyherys (Michael Carter) and his grandson, King Viserys (Paddy Considine), while also pushing his agenda to grant himself more authority at court. Such actions include constantly undermining Viserys's brother, Daemon (Matt Smith) and making preparations to crown his grandson, Aegon (Ty Tennant and Tom Glynn-Carney) as king over Viserys' chosen heir, Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock and Emma D'Arcy).

Otto does have his admiral qualities: he is a good administrator and knows how to balance the complex web that is Westerosi politics. However, he's also loyal to House Hightower first, which leads him to make decisions based on what is best for his house, not what is best for the realm. This sets the stage for Westeros' most brutal civil war.

3 Tywin Lannister

Served under King Aerys II Targaryen, King Joffrey Baratheon, and King Tommen Baratheon

Image via HBO

Forced to watch his weak-willed father, Tytos, being made a mockery by his bannermen, Tywin vowed that he would restore fear and power to House Lannister. His impressive military and financial feats caught the attention of King Aeyrys II, who made Tywin his Hand of the King, and under Tywin the realm prospered despite Aerys' apathy and growing madness. He eventually regained the title under his grandson, Joffrey, and worked to end the War of the Five Kings with House Lannister on top.

Tywin is one of Game of Thrones' most ruthless and cunning individuals, willing to do anything and everything to achieve victory in the quickest and bloodiest way possible. As Hand of the King, he was able to keep Joffrey in line, and even seemed to be grooming Tommen (Callum Wharry and Dean-Charles Chapman) to be a better ruler than his selfish and temperamental brother. Unfortunately, Tywin's ruthless pursuit of a strong legacy alienated his children, and when he died, everything he built, including his actions as Hand, came crashing down.

2 Lyonel Strong

Served under King Viserys I Targaryen

Image via HBO

Originally serving as Master of Law to King Viserys, Lord Lyonel (Gavin Spokes) was made Hand of the King following Otto Hightower's dismissal. Yet even before he wore the badge of office, Lyonel offered Viserys sound, unbiased advice on what would benefit the realm. Unfortunately, his time as Hand was cut short when he and his eldest son, Harwin (Ryan Corr), burned to death in a fire caused by his youngest son, Larys (Matthew Needham), so that Otto could regain his position.

Lyonel Strong is one of the few members of the Small Council on both shows who genuinely cares about the realm above all personal ambitions. He gives Viserys the advice he needs to hear, not what he always wants to, but always means well, especially when he encourages Viserys to see the positives in a peaceful reign. His one downfall was not stopping Harwin's affair with Rhaenyra sooner, which unfortunately played a big part in the divide between the Black and Green factions.

1 Davos Seaworth

Served under King Stannis Baratheon and King Jon Snow

Image via HBO

Originally a smuggler from Flea Bottom, Davos (Liam Cunningham) risks his life to deliver supplies to Stannis Baratheon (Stephen Dilane) while holding Storm's End during Robert's Rebellion. He was granted a knighthood for this, at the cost of his left fingers, and since then, Davos has become one of Stannis' most loyal supporters. When Stannis makes his claim to the Iron Throne, Davos remains by his side, offering honest but harsh advice and serving as a foil to Stannis' Red Priestess of R'hllor, Melisandre (Carice van Houten).

Davos is perhaps the most pure-hearted character in Game of Thrones, always making sure to remind Stannis of his moral compass. His lowborn status means that Davos has a perspective closer to the ground-level, and he encourages Stannis to think about what would be best for the realm, such as going north to aid the Night's Watch against invading Wildlings. He's also incredibly humble, sometimes doubting if he is the best person for the job, which in a way confirms that he is.

