Everyone loved how young Oscar Tully (Archie Barnes) stood up to Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) during the latter's stint in Harrenhal in House of the Dragon. He quickly took control of the situation and gave the rogue prince a much-needed reality shock, while also uniting the squabbling houses of the Riverlands under his authority as the new Lord of Riverrun, reminding everyone of the values that bind the Rivermen together. What most people don't know, however, is that Oscar Tully has his name as an homage — not to any older Tully lord or relative, but to The Muppets. And he is not the only Tully whose name is a tribute to the inhabitants of Sesame Street.

Elmo, Kermit, and Oscar Are All Names in House Tully in 'Fire & Blood'

House Tully isn't usually brought up when people are talking about their favorite houses in Westeros. Their sigil, a trout, doesn't exactly convey the same strength as a dragon, a direwolf, or a lion, and their words ("Family, duty, honor") aren't among the fiercest, either. But they do have a lot going on in their favor. They are among the most reliable and honorable houses in the Seven Kingdoms, and, as lords paramount of the Riverlands, they have always commanded a lot of respect, as well as being as military powerful as any other major noble house.

In House of the Dragon, Daemon goes to Harrenhal to raise an army for Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) in the Riverlands, but finds it difficult to do, since Lord Grover Tully is elderly and can't perform his duties, and all the Rivermen only obey him as the Lord of Riverrun. When he eventually dies, it's his grandson, Oscar, who takes over, and only then can Daemon move forward with his plans — but not before he is put in his place by young Oscar. In Fire & Blood, though, it isn't Oscar who succeeds Grover, as the Tully family tree is a little different. Grover is indeed succeeded by his grandson, but one who is named Elmo Tully, who, in turn, is the father of brothers Kermit and Oscar Tully.

All the Tully names mentioned are nods to The Muppet Show and Sesame Street, of course. Lord Grover is named after the blue furry monster, Grover; Elmo is the most famous character on Sesame Street; Kermit the Frog is one of the most iconic Muppets; and Oscar the Grouch famously inhabits a trash can on Sesame Street. In House of the Dragon, then, Oscar is the only Muppet who has made it to the screen, unfortunately, since Elmo and Kermit have been cut from the story. It would have been pretty funny to see four Muppet-inspired characters dealing with Daemon, though.

Kermit and Oscar Tully Play a Key Role During the Dance of the Dragons

In House of the Dragon, the roles both Elmo and Kermit play in the Dance of the Dragons have all been condensed into Oscar, who becomes the grandson of Grover Tully instead of Elmo, and the Lord of Riverrun instead of Kermit. He does carry on some of the general attitudes he and Kermit are known for in Fire & Blood. In the book, Elmo dies shortly after the Tully host leaves the Riverlands towards King's Landing, with Kermit, his oldest son, immediately taking over at just 19 years of age.

As the war enters its final stages, the Blacks close in on King's Landing on two fronts: one led by Lord Cregan Stark (Tom Taylor), and the other led by Kermit and Oscar Tully. The capital is defended mostly by the army of House Baratheon, led by Borros Baratheon (Roger Evans) — whom we all remember for having indirectly caused the death of Lucerys Velaryon (Elliot Grihault) in the Season 1 finale, "The Black Queen." Kermit and Borros meet on the battlefield during the Battle of the Kingsroad, with the Baratheon lord foolishly (but not unexpectedly) charging Kermit head-on, only to be killed by the young Tully's morningstar. Hopefully, Oscar gets to do the same in House of the Dragon.

Kermit and Oscar's success in the war, along with their youthful and defiant attitude, earned their host a curious nickname: the Lads. Together, the two Tullys and Benjicot Blackwood quickly become a force to be reckoned with at that time, but are wise enough to let Cregan Stark take the reins of the crisis in King's Landing. Under Kermit and Oscar, House Tully goes on to consolidate itself as one of the strongest, most respected, and honorable houses in the Seven Kingdoms. The two of them remain loyal to House Targaryen all the way to the first Blackfyre Rebellion.

George R.R. Martin Makes Many Other Nods, References, and Homages in His Stories

Kermit and Oscar are distant relatives of Game of Thrones' Catelyn Tully (Michelle Fairley), who goes on to marry Ned Stark (Sean Bean) during Robert's Rebellion. Curiously enough, in the first novel of the Song of Ice and Fire series, Catelyn is protected by three men-at-arms from House Bracken (who are sworn to House Tully) named Lharys, Kurleket, and Mohar. While those names may not immediately ring a bell, they are actually nods to the Three Stooges: Larry, Curly, and Mo.

These are some of the references, tributes, and nods that George R.R. Martin is always hiding in his stories. For example, House Greyjoy has many nods to Lovecraftian literature, from the kraken motif to the Drowned God himself, as well as the Ironborn saying "What is dead may never die." There are many other nods to fellow fantasy and sci-fi writers, and there are even references to American football, like the Volantene leader Belicho, who is named after New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick. It may not be as fun as the Tully Muppets, but it's still worth a grin.

Season 2 of House of the Dragon is streaming on Max.

