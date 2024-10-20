Despite its infamously bad ending, Game of Thrones very much remains the greatest fantasy show in television history. Based on the A Song of Ice and Fire saga by George R. R. Martin, the show follows the conflicts of several major houses fighting for dominance in the ruthless, magical, and medieval-like world of Westeros.

The continent has nine major houses — Stark, Lannister, Baratheon, Tyrell, Greyjoy, Tully, Martell, Arryn, and Targaryen — each with distinctive qualities that characterize them. One of the most important elements of their identities is their words, a motto that describes their custom, culture, and way of thinking. These words play a crucial role in identifying the houses and are often repeated throughout the show; however, not all are as impactful. What follows is a ranking of every motto in Game of Thrones based on how memorable they are, how well they fit with their house's ideology, and how important they are to the plot.

9 "Growing strong."

The Words of House Tyrell

Depending on where you stand, the Tyrells can arguably be the worst house in Game of Thrones or the best. Rising to prominence during Aegon's Conquest by tricking the Reach's former kings, the Gardeners, into facing Aegon in the Field of Fire, the Tyrells become the Lords Paramount of the Reach and Wardens of the South. They are highly influential and cunning, standing as the second-richest house in Westeros throughout most of Game of Thrones. However, much like the house they outsmarted during Aegon's Conquest, the Tyrells become officially extinct by the end of the series.

Sadly, this clever family has the most boring words in the saga. "Growing strong" makes sense, considering their sigil, the rose, but the motto isn't particularly interesting or evocative. Even Olenna Tyrell (Dame Diana Rigg) admits so, complaining that both her house's sigil and words are tremendously uninspiring, especially compared to the other major houses in Westeros. Unfortunately for this once-mighty house, "Growing strong" is the epitome of boring.

8 "As high as honor."

The Words of House Arryn

The Arryns of the Vale are possibly the most detached house in Westeros. They avoid trouble by staying behind the safety of the Bloody Gate in their castle, The Eyrie, located high in the Mountains of the Moon. The Arryns have avoided many major wars, including Robert's Rebellion, the War of the Five Kings, and Daenerys Targaryen's (Emilia Clarke) eventual invasion of Westeros.

The Arryns' words are "As high as honor," meant to represent both their dominion over the Mountains of the Moon and their place as one of Westeros' oldest and most honorable noble houses. In that respect, they are effective, if not particularly evocative. Like the Arryns themselves, the words are effective but somewhat lifeless, the paint-by-numbers of the Westerosi mottos. They get the job done and at least don't embarrass themselves, but they are right at home near the bottom of this ranking.

7 "Ours is the fury."

The Words of House Baratheon

Few noble houses suffer more of a tragic downfall throughout Game of Thrones than the Baratheons. The house of the stag starts the show sitting on the Iron Throne, with Robert Baratheon (Mark Addy) securing it with his victory in Robert's Rebellion. Cut to the eighth season, and Robert, Stannis (Stephen Dillane), and Renly (Gethin Anthony) are dead, and a legitimized bastard is now the house's sole representative.

The Baratheons' words are cool and a perfect summarization of their whole deal — they're strong and worthy of being respected, or at least feared. They lose some points because the words actually belonged to another house, the Durrandons, who were defeated and pushed to extinction by Orys Baratheon during Aegon's Conquest. As a sign of respect and a reminder of what happens when defied, Orys took the Durrandons' castle, Storm's End, and words, which is admittedly badass.

6 "Hear me roar."

The Words of House Lannister

Ah, the infamous Lannisters of the Rock. House Lannister traces their origin back to Lann the Clever, a figure from the Age of Heroes who supposedly tricked House Casterly out of their seat, Casterly Rock; ever since then, the Lannisters have been the richest house in Westeros. The Lannisters play a major role in Game of Thrones, with all three of its main members — Tyrion (Peter Dinklage), Jaime (Nikolaj Coster Waldau), and Cersei (Lena Headey) — making it until the end. They are also well-represented in House of the Dragon, albeit playing a more minor role.

The Lannisters' words are "Hear me roar," a clear and somewhat lazy reference to their sigil, the proud lion. Although they are striking, they are far from the most creative or memorable of the mottos, which is strange considering how proud the family is. Indeed, their unofficial motto, "A Lannister always pays his debts," is far more effective at conveying their status as the undeniable power in Westeros. No wonder this cheeky saying is far more repeated throughout the saga than the official words.

5 "We do not sow."

The Words of House Greyjoy

The Greyjoys' status as a great Westerosi house is bizarre. Although they rule over the Iron Islands, the Greyjoys are largely shut out of Westerosi politics, considered no more than a nuisance, a culture of raiders and rapists who amount to nothing more than bothersome bandits. The Greyjoys think highly of themselves, taking pride in their connection to the sea and their glory days as kings of the Iron Islands.

Although their reputation is in the gutter for most of Game of Thrones, hardly anyone can deny House Greyjoy's words are among the most haunting in Westeros. "We do not sow" is a fancy way of saying, "We do not work," meaning they take pride in their reputation as thieves and killers. They also display an impressive level of self-awareness of their harsh reality: there is literally no agriculture in the Iron Islands. In a place as ruthless as Westeros, having infamy is better than having nothing at all, and the Greyjoys understand that. The words are somewhat miserable but far more effective than many of their fellow great house's mottos.

4 "Family, duty, honor."

The Words of House Tully

The Tullys are possibly the most underappreciated great house in Westeros. The Lords Paramount of the Trident, the Tullys rule from Riverrun, one of the most impregnable castles in the continent. They are famous for being staunchly loyal and honorable, a steadfast clan with no doubts about where they stand or who they follow. The Riverlands are held together by oaths, and the Tullys always make sure of that.

Thus, it makes sense that such a righteous family would have a firm and straightforward motto. The words "Family, duty, honor" aren't the most catchy or flashy in the world, but they do what they're supposed to: represent the Tullys to the world and inspire a sense of decency and respect that calls back to the family. Like their sigil, the truth, the words of House Tully are practical and meant to convey integrity. Yes, they are boring and somewhat average, but there's nothing wrong with that.

3 "Fire and blood."

The Words of House Targaryen