The Big Picture The Targaryens, Starks, Lannisters, Baratheons, Greyjoys, Tullys, Arryns, Martells, and Tyrells are the nine great houses in Game of Thrones.

Each great house has its own unique history, alliances, and enemies which shape the plot of the series.

The great houses remain distinctive despite their connections to one another, with each one having its own distinct characteristics and roles in the kingdom's politics.

The different families in Game of Thrones have a major impact on the plot, especially the great houses. These families lead a designated region of Westeros, giving them power above other lords and a larger role in the kingdom's politics. Though some change throughout the story as lineages die out or rulers attempt to replace those rebelling against them, only nine families claim recognition as a great house for a long time. This consists of the Targaryens, the Starks, the Lannisters, the Baratheons, the Greyjoys, the Tullys, the Arryns, the Martells, and the Tyrells.

Each of these families plays an important role in the series, but their influence far predates the series, with most having ancient roots as the rulers of their given region. With even the most recent houses gaining power during the Targaryen conquest, they all have the potential to appear in the prequel, House of the Dragon. The great houses and their various enemies and alliances are critical to any story set in Westeros. But, despite their undeniable connections to each other, the great houses remain distinctive.

House Targaryen

Known for their ability to ride dragons, silver hair, and madness, the Targaryens are a major part of Westeros' history. In Game of Thrones, the most memorable is Daenerys (Emilia Clarke), followed closely by Jon Snow (Kit Harington), though he doesn't know his ancestry until the end. In the original show, most Targaryens are dead, but House of the Dragon introduces more, including Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy), King Viserys (Paddy Considine), Daemon (Matt Smith), Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney), Aemond (Ewan Mitchell), and others. Though from Old Valyria, the Targaryens rule Westeros, making them above the other great houses. However, they also lead the Crownlands directly from Dragonstone, giving them vassals in the Velaryons, among others. With their three-headed dragon banner and the words "Fire and Blood," the Targaryens proudly proclaim their rare connection to the creatures.

The Targaryens escaped the Doom of Valyria and united Westeros into a single kingdom under their rule. But they pass down more than the throne and dragonriding. Many Targaryens are dreamers who can see the future, and the Targaryen privileges come at the cost of madness. Until losing the Iron Throne, the Targaryens had the loyalty of all the great houses, but due to their practice of incest, they had a marriage alliance with few. However, the Baratheons and the Martell are an exception. As far as enemies are concerned, the Targaryen's biggest threat is themselves, with the Dance of Dragons and the Blackfire Rebellions being their most substantial conflicts. However, Robert's Rebellion made the Baratheons a notable enemy of the Targaryens.

House Stark

After Game of Thrones, most fans are familiar with the Stark family. The Wardens of the North are introduced through Ned (Sean Bean) and his children, Robb (Richard Madden), Sansa (Sophie Turner), Arya (Maisie Williams), Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright), and Rickon (Art Parkinson). Few other Starks have spent considerable time on-screen, but House of the Dragon Season 2 promises to introduce another. Known for their unrelenting honor, the Starks are a fan favorite. The Starks hold the largest region in Westeros, and their vassals include the Boltons and the Mormonts. Their ominous words, "Winter Is Coming," and their direwolf banner are recognizable to most fans, but there is more to Stark history.

Once the Kings in the North, the Starks have a deep connection to the Night's Watch, who guard the Wall at the end of their territory. Descended from the First Men and still follow the Old Gods of the Forest. In Game of Thrones, they are connected to the Tully's through Ned's marriage to Catelyn (Michelle Fairley) and the Arryns and the Baratheons through his childhood mentor and friend. Though they assisted in the rebellion against the Targaryens, Ned does not hold a grudge. However, he does make an enemy out of the Lannisters. Their vassals, the Boltons, also oppose the Starks, betraying Robb for power.

House Lannister

Another major player in Game of Thrones is House Lannister of Casterly Rock, known as the Wardens of the West. Known for their riches and cunning, the Lannisters are a driving force in the series. With members including Tywin (Charles Dance), Cersei (Lena Headey), Tyrion (Peter Dinklage), and Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), it's no wonder they are so memorable. Their banner displays a golden lion, and their family words are "Hear Me Roar," but more colloquially, it's known that "A Lannister always pays their debts."

Descended from the Andals, the Lannisters ruled as the Kings of the Rock before Aegon I took control of Westeros. The Lannisters have more enemies than allies, and often, their allies become enemies. Though Cersei married Robert Baratheon (Mark Addy), the Baratheon family became their most bitter rivals after Robert's death. The Tyrells, who are Lannister allies through the marriages of Cersei's sons, also become their enemies. But, as evidenced by the Tyrells, Lannisters enemies don't live long. Infamously, the story of House Reyne of Castamere is an example of what comes from messing with the Lannisters. Once vassals to the Lannisters, House Reyne rebelled, and Tywin Lannister ended not only the rebellion but the entire house.

House Baratheon

House Baratheon was the ruling family at the beginning of Game of Thrones, but before that, they were the Lord Paramount of the Stormlands. Members of House Baratheon include the brothers Robbert, Stannis (Stephen Dillane), and Renly (Gethin Anthony), as well as Robert's legitimized bastard, Gendry (Joe Dempsie), and the family appears in House of the Dragon with Borros (Roger Evans). Besides their stag banners and the words, "Ours is the Fury," the Baratheons are known for their distinctive dark hair, a trait that is crucial to the series.

The Baratheons are an interesting case, as, though they descended from the Durrandon Storm Kings, the Baratheons themselves were established during Aegon's conquest. Aegon's bastard brother, Orys Baratheon, defeated House Durrandon, claimed their lands, and married the daughter of the last Storm King. Aegon I and Orys' connection gives the Baratheons a close relationship with the Targaryens, with a few marriages between the families, including Rhaenys' (Eve Best) parents and, later, King Robert's grandparents, providing Robert a claim to the Iron Throne. Throughout Robert's life, the Arryns and the Starks were loyal allies to House Baratheon, but that changed in the chaos after his death. As the house split during the War of the Five Kings in Game of Thrones, its allies and enemies did the same, though Stannis, in particular, aligns himself with the Lord of Light.

House Greyjoy

The Greyjoys are the only great house not on the continent of Westeros as they control the Iron Islands. This sets them up to be seafarers, which is only one example of how their culture differs from the rest of Westeros. With a Kraken on their banners and the words, "We Do Not Sow," the Greyjoys take pride in their ways. They are the only great house to serve the Drowned God. Though Theon (Alfie Allen) grew up away from home, the other Greyjoys, Yara (Gemma Whelan) and Euron (Pilou Asbæk), demonstrate the non-conformity of the islands.

As the rulers of a harsh islands, the Greyjoys and their people survived by raiding and plundering other parts of Westeros, making them formidable on the seas. Descended from the Grey King, the Greyjoys share an ambition to rule again, often putting them in conflict with the Targaryens. In Game of Thrones, the Greyjoys, like many other great houses, have divided loyalties. Yara and Theon ally with Daenerys, while Euron chooses Cersei.

House Tully

The Tullys hold Riverrun with the title Lord Paramount of the Trident. However, unlike other houses,`` some of the more memorable Tully characters are associated with different great houses. Both Catelyn Stark and Lysa Arryn (Kate Dickie) were born Tullys. Game of Thrones also features their brother Edmure (Tobias Menzies) and their uncle, Brynden (Clive Russell). In keeping with the Riverland theme, the Tully banner has a trout, but their words are "Family, Duty, Honor."

Like the Baratheons, the Tullys became a great house during Aegon's conquest when they rebelled against the King of the Isles and the Rivers, Harren the Black, in support of the Targaryens. However, during Robert's Rebellion, they were one of the prominent opponents of the Targaryens. In Game of Thrones, the Tullys are closely aligned with the Starks through Catelyn and support Robb in the War of the Five Kings, making an enemy out of the Lannisters.

House Arryn

House Arryn is the great house that rules over the Vale. Though Jon Arryn has a major influence on Ned Stark, and his death sets much of the story into motion, he never appears, but his wife, Lysa, and son, Robin (Lino Facioli), do. In House of the Dragon, Rhaenyra's mother, Aemma (Sian Brooke) is an Arryn, though she certainly has Targaryen blood as well and was raised among Targaryens. The Arryn banner shows a falcon and crescent moon, and their words proclaim them "As High As Honor." The Arryn's distinctive stronghold, the Eyrie, appears several times in the series, showing their strength.

Descended from the Andal King of the Mountain and the Vale, the Arryns quickly surrendered to the Targaryens during Aegon's conquest and got to keep their seat. Through Jon Arryn's connection to Robert Baratheon, the Arryns allied with the Baratheons during Robert's Rebellion and, in doing so, made an enemy of the Targaryens. With Lysa being born a Tully and the sister of Catelyn Stark, the families are close, and the Arryns support the Starks through Sansa during the events of Game of Thrones.

House Martell

The Prince and Princesses of Dorne belong to House Martell, also known as the house of the iconic Oberyn (Pedro Pascal). The Martells are descendants of Nymeria, a warrior princess from the Rhoynar, who sailed to Westeros seeking refuge with her people. There, she married Mors Martell, allying her people and those who populated the area before. Because of this union, the Martell banner combined Mors Martell's spear with Nymeria's sun.

Their words, "Unbowed, Unbent, Unbroken," highlight that they have never been conquered, not even by Aegon I. This makes the family unlikely to appear in House of the Dragon, as Dorne is not yet under Targaryen rule. Dorne only joined the Seven Kingdoms through a marriage between the Martells and the Targaryens, many generations after Aegon's conquest. Later, Elia Martell married Prince Rhaegar Targaryen but died brutally during Robert's Rebellion at the hands of the Mountain (HafþórJúlíus Björnsson). In Game of Thrones, the Martells still hate the Lannisters for the deaths of Elia and her children, driving Oberyn's vengeful actions.

House Tyrell

House Tyrell has been a great house for the shortest amount of time. Seen in Game of Thrones through Olenna (Diana Rigg), Margaery (Natalie Dormer), Loras (Finn Jones), and Mace (Roger Ashton-Griffiths), the Tyrells are the Lord Paramount of the Reach. Their banner features a rose, and their words are "Growing Strong," which is disproven by their story.

The Tyrells were the stewards of Hightower for House Gardener, who ruled the Reach, but when Aegon I killed their liege lord and all his heirs, the Tyrells surrendered to the Targaryens and became the great house of the Reach. Since then, the Tyrells have relied on strategy, as seen by Olenna's character. In Game of Thrones, they align themselves with Renly, then the Lannisters, and finally Daenerys, but their connection with the Lannisters turns out to be their undoing. In one fell swoop, Cersei kills Margaery, Loras, and Mace. Only Olenna survives until Jaime kills her later on. With the death of the entire house, the Reach is given to Bronn (Jerome Flynn) at the end of the series, beginning a new great house.

