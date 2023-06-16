Game of Thrones is among the new millennium's most successful television shows. Based on George R. R. Martin's epic A Song of Ice and Fire series, the show chronicles numerous characters vying for power and survival in the ruthless medieval fantasy world of Westeros and Essos.

The show features a large and diverse ensemble of characters, some of whom belong to Westeros' most prominent houses. These noble clans rule the continent, acting as Wardens of specific regions and controlling Westeros' economic and political aspects. And while many of these noble houses disappear by the show's end, they all play a crucial part throughout the eight seasons.

8 Tyrell

House Tyrell was among the most powerful in Westeros. As the Lords of the Reach, the Tyrells were Westeros' farm, producing the crops and tending the cattle that fed King's Landing and most of the Seven Kingdoms. The Tyrells were also highly influential, thanks to their matriarch, the mighty Olenna Tyrell.

RELATED: The Best 'Game Of Thrones Characters', Ranked

However, no house ends as badly as the Tyrells by the time Game of Thronesends. Mace, Margaery, and Loras die during the Sept of Baelor explosion, and Jaime kills Olenna under Cersei's orders shortly after. Thus, House Tyrell becomes officially extinct, as Mace left no bastards, and Margaery and Loras died without children. The Tyrells were cunning and highly adaptable, rising to power after Aegon's Conquest. If one had survived, the house would've surely recuperated in time. Alas, Cersei left no rose alive in this garden.

7 Tully

Arguably the most overlooked of Westeros' original great noble houses, the Tullys were Lords Paramount of the Trident from their seat, Riverrun. The Tullys made great alliances throughout the years, marrying Cat to the Starks and Lysa to the Arryns. Thus, they begin Game of Thrones as a force to be reckoned with.

However, tragedy strikes when a significant portion of the Tully forces die during "The Rains of Castamere," one of the best episodes in Game of Thrones. Edmure is taken prisoner by the Freys, leaving Riverrun to be defended by his uncle, the Blackfish. When he dies against the Lannister army, Riverrun goes to the Freys until Edmure's liberation once the war against the Lannisters ends. Still, Edmure is useless in battle and politics, meaning the future of House Tully is bleak at best.

6 Baratheon

Image via HBO

House Baratheon starts Game of Thrones at the top of the food chain. Robert sits on the Iron Throne, Stannis controls Dragonstone, and Renly is Master of Coin and Lord Paramount of the Stormlands. Robert's supposed son, Joffrey, is heir to the Iron Throne, cementing the Baratheons' domain over Westeros.

RELATED: The Highest-Rated HBO Episodes, According To IMDb

However, the writing was always on the wall for this ambitious family. Stannis only had one daughter, and Robert's children were bastards, meaning the Baratheons' future was unsure. The three brothers died due to their hubris, and with no living heirs, it seemed like House Baratheon was officially extinct. However, Daenerys legitimizes Gendry after the Long Night, reviving House Baratheon and giving them a new chance to proliferate in the new Westeros. The Baratheons end the show in surprisingly good shape, although Gendry's inexperience as a lord might make them less of a leading player in Westerosi politics.

5 Martell

Image via HBO

The Martells were the only noble house to resist Aegon's Conquest, only joining the Seven Kingdoms decades later and by marriage rather than blood. They spend most of Game of Thrones on the sidelines until the incredible Oberyn Martell journeys to the capital in season 4. He attempts to avenge his sister's death but ends up dead himself, pitting the Sand Snakes against the Lannisters.

Pledging for Daenerys, the Martells see their original succession line end when the Sand Snakes kill Prince Doran and his son, Prince Trystane. However, they emerged from the war mostly unscathed, especially after Cersei eliminated the Sand Snakes. Thus, Game of Thrones ends with a new Prince, although his identity is unknown, a consequence of the show's poor handling of the Dorne plot. The proud kingdom is also seemingly folding into the Seven Kingdoms without trying to fight for their independence, signaling that the viper might've finally been defanged.

4 Arryn

If there's one house that stayed as far away from the conflict as possible, it was House Arryn. The notoriously private Lords of the Vale stayed out of the War of the Five Kings and only intervened when Littlefinger convinced the easily-manipulated Robyn into aiding Sansa to reclaim the North. However, Robyn never left the comfort and safety of the Eyrie, and the Knights of the Vale suffered minimal losses during the Battle of the Bastards.

The Arryns end Game of Thrones without much changes compared to how they started it. Robyn remains Lord Paramount of the Vale, his army is arguably the most impressive in Westeros, his advisors have his best interest in mind, and his cousins are the Queen in the North and the King of the Six Kingdoms, both of whom owe debts to him. The Arryns played the game incredibly by hardly playing it at all, and while Game of Thrones had a disappointing finale, at least it did well by the Arryns.

3 Targaryen

Image via HBO

Strictly speaking, the Targaryens end Game of Thrones in the worst possible scenario. Daenerys is dead, carried by Drogon into some unknown land, and Jon is exiled beyond the wall, ashamed of his Targaryen ancestry and wishing he would renounce it.

RELATED: Characters 'Game Of Thrones' Ruined

However, even if he rejects his last name, Jon is still a Targaryen and an influential figure among the free folk. He will never be the King Beyond the Wall, but he will be a leading and crucial player in shaping the free folk's new way of life. For her part, Daenerys might not stay dead; Game of Thrones brought several characters back to life, and dragons have near-human intelligence, meaning Drogon could've taken Daenerys to some unknown destination where she could return. So while the show ends with the Targaryens gone, history has proven few things can kill a dragon.

2 Lannister

The Lannisters are the best at playing the game. Tywin ruthlessly secured his family's power, marrying Cersei to Robert and putting the Lions of the Rock at the top of the Westerosi food chain. Cersei, Tyrion, and Jaime proved far less competent than him, though, but they still played the game effectively, albeit far more short-sightedly.

Still, for all their flaws, the Lannisters stayed on top throughout every season of Game of Thrones. Cersei became Queen of Westeros, and Tyrion was Hand of the Queen to Daenerys. Once the war ends, Tyrion becomes Hand of the King to Bran, ensuring the Lannisters remain a leading player in Westerosi politics. Tyrion could've also easily married and procreated with a noblewoman, meaning the Lannister line isn't at risk of extinction. In the end, the lions did roar.

1 Stark

The Starks won the game, plain and simple. They weren't particularly good at it, but they still outplayed everyone by doing something none of the other houses did: they acted as a group, making up for each other's weaknesses and forming a united front that ensured their survival and ascent to power.

No house ends in a better situation than the Starks: Sansa is Queen in the North, Bran is King of the Six Kingdoms, and Jon is a leading figure among the free folk. The Starks end the show as the most powerful family in Westeros, and while many Game of Thrones storylines remain inconclusive, the Starks' victory was the most definitive development in the finale.

NEXT: Great Shows That Confirm "It's Not TV, It's HBO"