HBO’s Game of Thrones is one of the biggest shows to ever hit screens worldwide. While carefully mixing brilliant storytelling and the subtle act of getting fans addicted to characters – before killing them off – the show earned a massive following globally. When it finally wrapped with its eighth season, there were rumblings of multiple spinoffs, with the prequel series, House of the Dragon airing this year to much acclaim. However, one of the spinoff series yet to make its debut is one centered around Thrones favorite Jon Snow (Kit Harrington), and Jacob Anderson who starred alongside Harrington as Grey Worm in service of Queen Daenerys Targaryen, has spoken about the possibility of appearing in the spinoff.

It’s been a couple of months since the spinoff was announced by HBO, and now Anderson is weighing in on the prospect of appearing in the Harrington-led series. Anderson’s Grey Worm is one of the few who survived the aftermath of the incineration of King’s Landing, and as such, he could appear in the series. However, while speaking to E! News on the prospect of a return, Anderson remarks that he’d be shocked should such transpire. Given the way the relationship ended between the two characters, Anderson believes Grey Worm would only return to kill the White Wolf.

Given Snow was responsible for the death of Grey Worm’s sworn liege, things wouldn’t end well if the pair were reacquainted:

"I think it would be pretty tense if he did [appear in the new spinoff with Jon Snow]. I think the only way Grey Worm would show up in that show is to kill Jon Snow. I don’t think Grey Worm would want to see him again. I think that was quite a significant condition of [Jon] living, was like, 'I don't ever want to see your face again. I'm going to go my way, and you’re going to go your way, and that's that.' I'd be very surprised if we saw Grey Worm again."

The logic espoused by Anderson is sound and would make sense to many. After Jon’s actions and the ascent of King Bran, Grey Worm strikes a deal with the king that would allow him and the Unsullied to sail for the Isle of Naath while Jon was banished to the Night’s Watch and the lands beyond the Wall to appease the general. It would be an interesting twist should Grey Worm return, though HBO is yet to reveal any plot details surrounding the series. However, George R.R. Martin, the author on whose works the Game of Thrones universe sits, did confirm that the idea of the spinoff was Harrington’s idea.

While putting on his Unsullied uniform might not materialize, Anderson has now taken on the role of the immortal vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac in Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire in the meantime.