The Big Picture Game of Thrones subverted traditional fantasy tropes, exploring complex morality and the human nature of its characters.

Jaime Lannister started as a despised character but grew into a more nuanced and heroic figure, challenging viewer expectations.

Jaime's relationship with Brienne represented his character arc, but the ending of the series regressed his development.

One of the main appeals to Game of Thrones was its masterful ability to subvert staple tropes of the fantasy genre. Fans never anticipated a stereotypical ‘Evil Uncle’ like Stannis (Stephen Dillane) to become a fan-favorite, nor did they expect the young heroic King Robb Stark (Richard Madden) to lose his head at the red wedding. Throughout the series, Game of Thrones would establish a precedent, then deconstruct it through the exploration of morality and what makes us human. Even wicked villains like Littlefinger (Aiden Gillan) are humanized through their tragic backstories. After Tolkien ushered in the age of modern fantasy with Lord of the Rings, author George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire series expanded on the fundamental themes, asking whether the idea of ‘Good vs Evil’ is a realistic concept in the twenty-first century. Game of Thrones is a symptom of a society that grows increasingly complex, where good and bad are found in every person, and the idea of morality becomes even more complicated as time goes on.

Martin created many characters that fit the traditional archetypes for fantasy fiction, then killed them off fifteen years before the events of the main story to see what kind of people would take their place. The noble Arthur Dayne (Luke Roberts) was the very image of the hero with the same name in Arthurian myth, and the Mad King Aerys was as evil as any major villain in the fantasy canon. But when those characters die out, their shoes are filled by characters like Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) and Robert Baratheon (Mark Addy). The death of these more one-dimensional, stereotypical fantasy characters is a message to the viewers that the time for tradition is over, and whatever comes next will not be what anyone expects. Jaime is a character that best encapsulates these subverted tropes. The chivalric knight, or ‘Prince Charming’ archetype, can be seen in every major fantasy series, whether it’s Luke Skywalker, Aragorn, or Flynn Rider, but Jaime Lannister is one exception.

In the Beginning, Jaime Has the Look of a Hero, but the Nature of a Villain

Jaime is introduced as the handsome knight in shining armor, famous for his skills in swordplay, but his golden flowing hair hides something more sinister. By the end of the pilot episode, we learn that Jaime murdered his king and is in an incestuous relationship with his twin sister, Cersei (Lena Headey), all before pushing Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead-Wright) off of a tower, paralyzing him. It's no surprise that Jaime quickly becomes one of the most despised characters in Game of Thrones.

While many classic heroic knights come from humble beginnings, Jaime was born into wealth and privilege, which gives him a sense of entitlement. He comes across as arrogant and violent and never suffers any repercussions for his actions. He mocks the world and doesn’t care how others view him. What makes things worse is that Jaime is arguably the best swordsman in Westeros, making him an asset to powerful people, regardless of his dishonorable nature.

No one should be allowed to remain on the Kingsguard after literally being caught kingslaying, nor should they be allowed to attack a lord like Ned Stark (Sean Bean) unprovoked, but Jaime gets away with all of it due to his powerful family. Jaime claims, “I could care less what people think of me.” But his father, Tywin (Charles Dance), astutely remarks, “That’s what you want people to think of you.” As the series continues, and we learn more about Jaime, we learn there is more beneath that handsome blonde exterior.

Related This Was the Most Unnecessary ‘Game of Thrones’ Scene 'Game of Thrones' had plenty of unnecessary and uncomfortable scenes, but this moment stands out among the rest.

The Truth About Jaime's Past Reveals His Hidden Honor

After subverting viewers’ initial expectations, Game of Thrones takes this subversion one step further by stripping Jaime of all his power. As his external trappings grow further away from those of the traditional chivalric knight, his internal values grow closer to one. Jaime’s golden flowing hair turns gray and short, and he trades out his golden armor for plain, gray attire. Jaime instinctively uses violence to overcome his obstacles, whether it be pushing Bran out of the tower, or strangling his cousin in a prison cell. However, Jaime is forced to develop more diplomatic solutions to his problems after losing his sword hand.

Even when he is physically weak and defenseless, Jaime puts his life on the line for Brienne (Gwendoline Christie) in Season 3, Episode 7. He negotiates Brienne’s release and risks his own life to protect her, marking the first time he’s ever put someone else’s needs ahead of his own. Through his meeting with Brienne, Jaime reveals that despite his cruel actions, his greatest crime of kingslaying was actually a heroic act. Despite being known as an oathbreaker, Jaime reveals that he did so to save the population of King’s Landing after King Aerys gave the order to burn down the entire city.

After growing accustomed to more standard honorable characters like Ned Stark and Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Jaime contradicts the black-and-white way of looking at this world. He explains how that mindset doesn’t apply to a morally gray world and situations where one must choose between the lesser of two evils, which is exactly why characters like Ned can't survive in this world. The dramatic irony of Jaime's act only makes him a more sympathetic character. No one knows that the people of King's Landing owe their lives to Jaime.

Jamie's Redemption Comes With Intense Trauma and Loss

Image via HBO Max

The loss of his sword hand, the literal evidence of his power, forces Jaime to embark on an internal journey to discover who he truly is and the legacy he will leave behind. The trauma of losing his sword hand humbles him and pushes him down a more respectable path. After a life of ignoring his vows, Jaime strives to uphold the values of a true knight, choosing to do the honorable thing and keep his oaths. He refuses to forsake his vows to the Kingsguard despite being unable to fight, and helps Brienne in her quest to track down and save Sansa (Sophie Turner) and Arya (Maisie Williams).

During the siege of Riverrun in Season 6, Jaime is urged to take the castle by force, but he finds a more diplomatic solution and negotiates their surrender without any bloodshed. Jaime prioritizes his oath to Catelyn (Michelle Fairley) to never take up arms against Riverrun, placing more value on his honor. Jaime once famously said, "So many vows. They make you swear and swear... It’s too much. No matter what you do, you’re forsaking one vow for another." By the end of Season 6, he has grown far beyond the archetype he originally was embodying and then subverting. Jaime evolves into the chivalric hero he used to mock by losing all the stereotypical qualities of one.

Brienne Brings Out the Best in Jaime

Close

Jaime’s relationship with Brienne reflects his character arc as he becomes attracted to someone who upholds all the qualities of an honorable knight. Brienne is the exact opposite of Jaime at the start of Game of Thrones. While Jaime bears all the external knightly traits but none of the internal traits, Brienne bears none of the external traits but all the internal ones. Brienne looks nothing like what a lady of Westeros should look like, which contrasts to Jaime, who is the spitting image of a traditional handsome knight. But Brienne upholds her oaths, fights honorably, and never hesitates to put her life before others.

As Jaime grows distant from Cersei and falls in love with Brienne, this illustrates his internal journey and the characteristics that have become attractive to him. Sadly, this storyline was one of many that suffered in Season 8. Ironically, Game of Thrones’ biggest subversion of expectations was the significant drop-off in quality towards the end of the show. Jaime eventually leaves Brienne and returns to Cersei in a sudden twist that upset many fans. This decision undermines the entire point of his journey in the show and completely regresses his character arc.

When we first meet him, Jaime Lannister garnered viewers' attention in the worst way, becoming a character who fans love to hate. But as we followed the story from his perspective, Jaime became a fan-favorite of Game of Thrones. He points out the conflict that many people face in the modern world. A lot of conflicts can’t be boiled down to a simple case of ‘good’ and ‘evil,’ and Game of Thrones offers a more nuanced perspective on the issues through fleshing out characters and providing a variety of perspectives on the same story.

While characters like Jaime saw their development go to waste in the final few seasons of Game of Thrones, not all hope is lost. Fans eagerly await the return of Jaime in Martin’s long-awaited novel, The Winds of Winter (assuming it's still on its way). The Game of Thrones prequel spin-off, House of the Dragon, also features many characters who subvert fantasy tropes, such as Daemon (Matt Smith) and Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel). Could we witness another Jaime Lannister-like arc for these characters? We only have to wait until the summer to find out.

All episodes of Game of Thrones is available to stream on Max.

Watch on Max