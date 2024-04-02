The Big Picture John Bradley will not be returning for the Jon Snow spin-off, according to the actor.

Bradley feels his new character in 3 Body Problem is a step forward in his career.

The Jon Snow spin-off may not feature Sam, but Bradley's career is likely to thrive with his role in 3 Body Problem.

Kit Harington’s return to Westeros may be in the works at Max, but the same cannot be said for Jon Snow’s closest friend. John Bradley, who played book-smart Samwell Tarly in eight seasons of Game of Thrones, told The New York Post that he was not set to return for the Jon Snow spin-off. The series that is set to take place after the events of the divisive Game of Thrones finale would follow Jon and the next chapter of his life. In all likelihood, Sam could make an appearance on the show, but Bradley dismissed the possibility of that.

“It feels like David and Dan [Weiss] in ‘3 Body Problem’ have given me a whole new type of character to play. And, that cast off some of that Samwell Tarly persona, and some of the things that you associated with that character,” Bradley said, adding: “I think that if I was to go back to it now, it would feel like a bit of a step backwards. I’m not sure that I could necessarily contact that character as easily as I could, then.”

Sam was a breakout role for Bradley and an unequivocal asset to the series. However, his role as Jack Rooney in 3 Body Problem is entirely different and shows his range among the rest of the cast of characters. Though Jack is an equally smart character, he has an entirely different personality and is arguably more significant to the plot than in previous ventures. Bradley’s role in the adaptation of 3 Body Problem is a step up from Game of Thrones. The complexity and subject matter of the series will likely push Bradley forward in his already promising career without the help of The Night’s Watch. And in any case, Sam may not have a place in Jon’s future, judging by the end of Game of Thrones.

What Will the ‘Game of Thrones’ Spin-Off Be About?

The new series featuring Jon Snow still has miles to go before completion, but it can be easy to theorize where the character is going. It isn’t a stretch to say that Jon’s ending at the end of Game of Thrones wasn’t exactly satisfying. Despite building up Jon’s lineage as the son of Prince Rhaegar and Lady Lyanna Stark, this twist did not matter in the end.

Jon gets exiled to The Wall for his role in Daenerys’s (Emilia Clarke) death, never to see his siblings again. Presumably. A new series could rectify these wrongs, if there is any sense to the show's structure. Does that mean viewers will see Jon on the Iron Throne? That remains to be seen. But for a new series to be successful, that doesn’t mean that Sam is a required feature. Viewers may want to see Jon with his long-standing friend, but the series won’t suffer if Bradley decides to pursue other ventures. While fans wait for news of the potential spin-off, they can rewatch Game of Thrones, streaming on Max.

