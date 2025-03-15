Despite the fact that Game of Thrones flaunted an enormous scope and filled its story with a litany of complex and compelling characters, the hit fantasy series did have certain figures who proved to be more resonant with fans than others. Chief among them was Jon Snow (Kit Harrington), the bastard son of Eddard Stark (Sean Bean), who relinquishes his comfortable life with his family to serve on the Wall as part of the Night’s Watch.

A character of conviction and honor in a series where so many others were conniving and duplicitous scoundrels, Jon Snow always stood out for his morality and his courage. With his journey seeing him go from a dismissed bastard to one of the most influential and important political leaders in Westeros, his most meaningful moments mark some of the most pivotal moments in the series. This list will rank the most important Jon Snow episodes in Game of Thrones, which not only progress his story but also contribute to the show's overall standing.