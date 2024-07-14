Most would agree that Game of Thrones fans felt robbed of an epic finale to one of the most popular television shows and saying they were disappointed with the final season is an understatement. Despite the immense let-down, some moments and characters continue to reign as some of the greatest in television history. Based on George R.R, Martin's novel, A Song of Ice and Fire, Game of Thrones delivered incredibly well-developed characters, such as Princess Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) and Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie), but one character who was a major fan favorite was the heroic underdog of Winterfell, Jon Snow.

Played by the outstanding Kit Harington, Jon Snow is a modest and honorable character who overcame a series of unimaginable obstacles, proving his worth as a loyal leader and a faithful friend. Fans marveled at Snow's incredible growth and development through the series and were heartbroken by his fate, but this doesn't mean that fans should forget the iconic Lord Commander and King of the North. Out of all the character's most memorable lines, these are the 10 best Jon Snow quotes from Game of Thrones, ranked.

10 "You mistake me, my lord. That was a command, not an offer."

"High Sparrow" - Season 5, Episode 3

Now Lord Commander of the Night's Watch, Jon has to prove his dedication to his newly appointed post, even if it means getting his hands dirty. As he assigns new positions to his brothers, the former commander of the City's Watch, Lord Janos Slynt (Dominic Carter), objects to his assignment and refuses to obey Snow's orders. Unfortunately, his refusal ultimately costs him his life, as he is executed by Snow.

Jon Snow is well aware that some men aren't happy with him being their new Lord Commander, but he calmly stands his ground with this clever response to Slynt's reaction, proving he is capable of the job. While Snow wishes Slynt would have agreed to his new post and left without a fuss, he can't let his actions and words slide if he ever expects others to obey his commands and respect his authority.

9 "Everything before the word 'but' is horsesh*t."

"Dragonstone" - Season 7, Episode 1

When Jon Snow pardons Alys Karstark (Megan Parkinson) and Ned Umber (Harry Grasby) for betraying his father, Ned Stark (Sean Bean), he is confronted by Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner), who disagrees with his decision. As Sansa tries to make her point without criticizing Jon at the same time, her choice of words causes Jon to remember something their father used to tell them.

In season 7, episode 1, 'Dragonstone,' Jon humorously reminds Sansa about a piece of advice Ned used to say about everything before the word 'but.' The fact that Sansa never knew this not only exposes how close Jon and Ned genuinely were but also how Jon keeps his father's memory and lessons in the back of his mind. It's interesting to see the similarities between Jon and Ned, and this quote is by far one of the character's best and also pays homage to the late Lord Stark.

8 "My watch has ended."

"Oathbreaker" - Season 6, Episode 3

When Jon Snow is miraculously brought back to life by the Red Woman, Melisandre (Carice van Houten), he must punish those who betrayed him. After all the men, including the young boy, Olly (Brenock O'Connor), who Jon initially took under his wing as his squire, are hanged in a mass execution, he cannot live with himself or continue to be the Lord Commander of the Night's Watch.

Throughout the show, the brothers of the Night's Watch refer to their "watch" as their sworn duty and a vow none of them can break, but for Jon, he can no longer uphold his oath. In season 6, episode 3, 'Oathbreaker,' Jon comes to a pivotal point in his journey where he makes the forbidden choice to leave the Night's Watch. Even though the brothers are bound to the watch until death, Jon feels he has brought dishonor to his position, and his departing words have become a signature moment for the character.

7 "My father taught me big men fall just as quick as little ones if you put a sword through their hearts."

"Valar Dohaeris" - Season 3, Episode 1

After an attack by the White Walkers leaves few survivors of the Night's Watch, Jon finds himself at the Wildling camp, where he is taken to the King-Beyond-the-Wall, Mance Rayder (Ciarán Hinds), and must convince him that he is not only willing to fight for the side that fights for the living, but that he is also a valuable and honorable fighter who isn't easily intimidated.

In season 3, episode 1, 'Valar Dohaeris,' Jon comes face-to-face with Rayder and immediately demonstrates his worth with this quote, which is also another throwback to Ned Stark. When it comes to combat, most would consider the size of their enemy a vital element, but Jon is well aware that a man can still be killed with a blade all the same, no matter their size. Not only are Jon's words accurate, but they also showcase his uncommon, but effective skills as a fighter who is willing to take on any opponent.

6 "Duty is the death of love."

"The Iron Throne" - Season 8, Episode 6

After Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) invades and takes control of King's Landing, Tyrion Lannister confronts Jon about her brutal acts of violence and cruelty, which have all the warning signs of her potentially becoming the Mad Queen. Even though both men love her in their own way, Jon knows what he must do to prevent history from possibly repeating itself. As the devastating thought seeps into his mind, he's reminded of something that Maester Aemon (Peter Vaughn) once said to him that has finally come full circle.

In the final episode of the series, 'The Iron Throne,' Jon recalls the words of Maester Aemon, A.K.A. Aemon Targaryen, about how his destiny of upholding his duty is the downfall of love. At the time, it didn't make that much sense, but as Jon is faced with having to kill the woman he loves for the greater good of others, he finally understands what Aemon meant. Even though this quote was originally said by Maester Aemon, it is still considered one of Jon's best as it tragically sums up his unfortunate fate.

5 "I heard it's best to keep your enemies close."

"High Sparrow" - Season 5, Episode 3

With Stannis Baratheon (Stephen Dillane) and his men at Castle Black, he offers to make Jon a legitimate Stark, and even though this is something Jon has always wanted, he refuses his offer, stating he must stay at Castle Black. Of course, this doesn't go over well with Stannis, who continues to try and convince him to join the fight and avenge his family, but he is unsuccessful. He tries to warn Jon about the number of enemies he has around him, suggesting he send them away, but Jon has a different idea that makes more sense.

Just like Michael Corleone, Jon understands the value of keeping his enemies close. While most would side with Stannis' advice about removing them, Jon knows that he can keep a watchful eye on them if they stay at Castle Black. Considering his age, Jon is wise beyond his years, and this is without a doubt one of his best quotes that eventually proves to be solid advice to follow.

4 "If you use them to melt castles and burn cities, you're no different. You're just more of the same."

"The Spoils of War" - Season 7, Episode 4

At Dragonstone, Jon is approached by Daenerys, who seeks his opinion about her and her dragons taking King's Landing by force. While the plan seems bulletproof and an easy task for her, Jon can't give her the answer she wants and advises her about the potential outcome and consequences her actions might have. Even though it's not what Dany was hoping to hear, Jon knows he can't entertain her destructive idea and must be honest with her.

In season 7, episode 4, 'The Spoils of War,' Dany believes she is capable of taking King's Landing with her dragons and, despite her assurance that she's nothing like her father, the Mad King, Jon points out the irony of her actions with some insightful words. He is well aware that her dragons could take control of King's Landing and defeat her enemies, but at what cost? This is some of Jon's most effective dialogue, which showcases the vast difference between the kind of ruler he would be compared to Dany, making it one of the character's all-time best quotes.

3 "The true enemy won't wait out the storm. He brings the storm."

"The Winds of Winter" - Season 6, Episode 10

As the Night King and the White Walkers become a more apparent threat to the North, Jon gathers all the houses of the North to try and convince them to join him and his men in the fight against the Night King. While many think it's best to wait until there is a more apparent threat, Jon disagrees, and after seeing what the Night King and White Walkers are capable of, he knows if they wait, it will be too late.

In season 6, episode 10, 'The Winds of Winter,' Jon tries his best to convince the other houses that this is an enemy none of them have ever seen before, and if they wait for them to come to them, they won't stand a chance against the massive numbers of the undead. Jon's quote accurately sums up the danger and power of the Night King, who is unlike any enemy any of the other houses have ever gone up against.

2 "When enough people make false promises, words stop meaning anything."

"The Dragon and the Wolf" - Season 7, Episode 7

When everyone meets in King's Landing to try and convince Cersei Lannister (name) to join the fight against the Night King, she agrees, but only if Jon agrees to remain neutral. Since Jon has already pledged himself to Dany, he tells Cersei that he cannot, which results in her refusal to send men to the North as she storms off. Jon is scolded by Tyrion, who believes he should have lied, but Jon is and will always be a man of his word.

In one of the best Game of Thrones episodes, season 7, episode 7, 'The Dragon and the Wolf,' Jon makes a valid point about making promises he knows he can keep. If he lied to Cersei and went back on his word, he knows anything he says in the future will always be second-guessed by others. Much like his father, Jon would rather die an honest man than live as a liar. Lying may have solved their problem then, but Jon always keeps the bigger picture in mind and proves it with this memorable quote.

1 "You have the numbers. Will your men want to fight for you when they hear you wouldn't fight for them?"

"Battle of the Bastards" - Season 6, Episode 9

In a fight for Winterfell, Jon meets with the sadistic bastard, Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon), in hopes that they could settle things between just the two of them and avoid innocent bloodshed. Being the coward that he is, Ramsay refuses Jon's terms and arrogantly points out that he has more men than Jon. While Ramsay is correct, Jon points out that his men are useless if they learned that their leader could have spared their lives.

In the epic season 6, episode 9, 'Battle of the Bastards,' Ramsay is no match for Jon's tact and quick wit. Unlike Ramsay, Jon knows that a hundred honorable and trustworthy men are more of a threat than a thousand men who are viewed by their leader as cattle for slaughter. This is not only Jon Snow's best quote, but it's also one of his most badass in the entire series, and the fact that he says it to a smug kingslayer like Ramsay makes it all the better.

